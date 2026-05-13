صدّق مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي اليوم، على تعيين كيفن وارش رئيساً جديداً للاحتياطي الفيدرالي، ليتولى قيادة البنك المركزي للاقتصاد الأكبر في العالم في لحظة فارقة تتسم بتصاعد الضغوط السياسية والاقتصادية.


وجاء التصويت بنتيجة 54 مقابل 45 صوتاً، ليكون الأكثر انقساماً في تاريخ تعيينات رؤساء الفيدرالي، ومن المقرر أن يتسلم وارش مهماته رسمياً غداً (الخميس) الموافق 14 مايو الجاري، فور انتهاء ولاية جيروم باول الذي استمر في منصبه منذ 2018.


ضغوط لخفض الفائدة


وأنهى تصويت اليوم جدلاً استمر لنحو عام حول هوية الرئيس القادم للفيدرالي، في وقت مارس الرئيس دونالد ترمب ضغوطاً مكثفة على البنك ورئيسه المنتهية ولايته من أجل خفض أسعار الفائدة.


وشغل وارش منصب عضو في مجلس محافظي الفيدرالي من 2006 إلى 2011، ومنذ أن غادر البنك، ظل ناقداً مستمراً للسياسة النقدية، ودعا إلى إجراء تغيير جذري في البنك المركزي.