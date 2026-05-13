The U.S. Senate today confirmed Kevin Warsh as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve, taking the helm of the central bank for the world's largest economy at a pivotal moment characterized by rising political and economic pressures.



The vote resulted in 54 to 45, marking the most divided confirmation in the history of Federal Reserve chair appointments. Warsh is set to officially assume his duties tomorrow (Thursday), May 14, immediately following the term of Jerome Powell, who has held the position since 2018.



Pressure to Lower Interest Rates



Today's vote ended nearly a year of debate over the identity of the next Federal Reserve chair, during which President Donald Trump exerted intense pressure on the bank and its outgoing chairman to lower interest rates.



Warsh served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, and since leaving the bank, he has remained a consistent critic of monetary policy, calling for a radical change at the central bank.