كشفت رابطة لاعبي الدوري الأمريكي عن ارتفاع مداخيل نجم فريق إنتر ميامي « ميسي»، بنحو 40% مقارنة بالموسم الماضي، ما يعكس التأثير التسويقي والاقتصادي الضخم الذي أحدثه منذ انتقاله إلى الولايات المتحدة، وعلى ضوء ذلك سيحصل في هذا الموسم على راتب قياسي يبلغ 28.3 مليون دولار، يفوق إجمالي رواتب بعض أندية الدوري تقريباً، باستثناء ناديين فقط، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«rt».
ولم يكن وحده ضمن قائمة النجوم الأعلى أجراً، إذ جاء الكوري الجنوبي سون هيونج مين، لاعب لوس أنجلوس إف سي، في المركز الثاني بأكثر من 11 مليون دولار، بينما حل الأرجنتيني رودريجو دي بول لاعب ميامي ثالثاً بـ9.7 مليون دولار، يليه المكسيكي هيرفينج لوزانو لاعب سان دييجو بأكثر من 9 ملايين دولار.
وكما كان متوقعاً، تصدر إنتر ميامي قائمة الأندية الأعلى إنفاقاً في الدوري، بإجمالي رواتب بلغ 54.6 مليون دولار، متفوقاً بفارق يقارب 20 مليون دولار عن لوس أنجلوس إف سي صاحب المركز الثاني.
ويضم الفريق ثلاثة لاعبين ضمن قائمة الأعلى أجراً، إضافة إلى الوافد الألماني الجديد جيرمان بيرتيرامي الذي يتقاضى 3.8 مليون دولار بعد انتقاله من الدوري المكسيكي.
وضمت قائمة الرواتب المرتفعة عدة أسماء معروفة، أبرزها الباراغوياني ميغيل ألميرون لاعب أتلانتا يونايتد براتب 7.8 مليون دولار، والسويدي إميل فورسبيرج لاعب نيويورك ريد بولز بـ6 ملايين دولار، إضافة إلى الإنجليزي سام سوريدج مهاجم ناشفيل بـ5.9 مليون دولار.
كما يحصل الإسباني ريكي بوتش لاعب لوس أنجلوس جالاكسي على 5.8 مليون دولار رغم غيابه الكامل عن الموسم الحالي بعد خضوعه لجراحة ثانية في الرباط الصليبي خلال عامين.
على الجانب الآخر، جاء فيلادلفيا يونيون في ذيل قائمة الإنفاق بإجمالي رواتب بلغ 11.7 مليون دولار فقط، يليه سبورتنج كانساس سيتي بـ12.4 مليون دولار، ثم إف سي مونتريال بـ13.4 مليون دولار.
أما أورلاندو سيتي فلم تتجاوز رواتبه 13.7 مليون دولار، لكن من المنتظر أن يرتفع هذا الرقم مع انضمام الفرنسي أنطوان غريزمان خلال الصيف بعقد "لاعب مخصص".
وشهدت بعض الأندية تحولاً واضحاً في سياستها المالية، أبرزها فانكوفر وايتكابس الذي قفز إلى قائمة الخمسة الأوائل في الإنفاق بعد التعاقد مع الأسطورة الألمانية توماس مولر.
كما واصل أتلانتا يونايتد إنفاقه الكبير، إذ بلغت رواتب لاعبيه 27.9 مليون دولار، يذهب نحو ربعها تقريباً إلى ميغيل ألميرون وحده.
The American League Players Association revealed that the income of Inter Miami star "Messi" has increased by about 40% compared to last season, reflecting the massive marketing and economic impact he has made since his move to the United States. In light of this, he will receive a record salary of $28.3 million this season, exceeding the total salaries of some league clubs, except for two clubs, according to a report broadcast by the "rt" website.
He was not the only one on the list of the highest-paid stars, as South Korean Son Heung-min, a player for Los Angeles FC, ranked second with over $11 million, while Argentine Rodrigo De Paul, a Miami player, came in third with $9.7 million, followed by Mexican Hirving Lozano of San Diego with over $9 million.
As expected, Inter Miami topped the list of the highest-spending clubs in the league, with total salaries amounting to $54.6 million, surpassing Los Angeles FC in second place by nearly $20 million.
The team includes three players among the highest-paid, in addition to the new German arrival, German Berterami, who earns $3.8 million after moving from the Mexican league.
The list of high salaries included several well-known names, most notably Paraguayan Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United with a salary of $7.8 million, Swedish Emil Forsberg of New York Red Bulls with $6 million, and Englishman Sam Surridge of Nashville with $5.9 million.
Spanish player Riqui Puig of Los Angeles Galaxy also earns $5.8 million despite being completely absent from the current season after undergoing a second surgery on his cruciate ligament in two years.
On the other hand, Philadelphia Union ranked at the bottom of the spending list with total salaries of only $11.7 million, followed by Sporting Kansas City with $12.4 million, and then FC Montreal with $13.4 million.
As for Orlando City, its salaries did not exceed $13.7 million, but this figure is expected to rise with the addition of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann during the summer under a "designated player" contract.
Some clubs have witnessed a clear shift in their financial policies, most notably Vancouver Whitecaps, which jumped into the top five in spending after signing German legend Thomas Müller.
Atlanta United also continued its significant spending, with player salaries reaching $27.9 million, nearly a quarter of which goes to Miguel Almirón alone.