The American League Players Association revealed that the income of Inter Miami star "Messi" has increased by about 40% compared to last season, reflecting the massive marketing and economic impact he has made since his move to the United States. In light of this, he will receive a record salary of $28.3 million this season, exceeding the total salaries of some league clubs, except for two clubs, according to a report broadcast by the "rt" website.



He was not the only one on the list of the highest-paid stars, as South Korean Son Heung-min, a player for Los Angeles FC, ranked second with over $11 million, while Argentine Rodrigo De Paul, a Miami player, came in third with $9.7 million, followed by Mexican Hirving Lozano of San Diego with over $9 million.



As expected, Inter Miami topped the list of the highest-spending clubs in the league, with total salaries amounting to $54.6 million, surpassing Los Angeles FC in second place by nearly $20 million.



The team includes three players among the highest-paid, in addition to the new German arrival, German Berterami, who earns $3.8 million after moving from the Mexican league.



The list of high salaries included several well-known names, most notably Paraguayan Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United with a salary of $7.8 million, Swedish Emil Forsberg of New York Red Bulls with $6 million, and Englishman Sam Surridge of Nashville with $5.9 million.



Spanish player Riqui Puig of Los Angeles Galaxy also earns $5.8 million despite being completely absent from the current season after undergoing a second surgery on his cruciate ligament in two years.



On the other hand, Philadelphia Union ranked at the bottom of the spending list with total salaries of only $11.7 million, followed by Sporting Kansas City with $12.4 million, and then FC Montreal with $13.4 million.



As for Orlando City, its salaries did not exceed $13.7 million, but this figure is expected to rise with the addition of Frenchman Antoine Griezmann during the summer under a "designated player" contract.



Some clubs have witnessed a clear shift in their financial policies, most notably Vancouver Whitecaps, which jumped into the top five in spending after signing German legend Thomas Müller.



Atlanta United also continued its significant spending, with player salaries reaching $27.9 million, nearly a quarter of which goes to Miguel Almirón alone.