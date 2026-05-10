أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية اليوم (الأحد) تنفيذ عملية إنزال جوي متخصصة، حيث قام فريق عسكري من الجيش البريطاني وطواقم طبية بالقفز بالمظلات إلى جزيرة تريستان دا كونا النائية في المحيط الأطلسي الجنوبي، لتقديم الدعم الطبي العاجل لمواطن بريطاني مشتبه بإصابته بفايروس هانتا.


وشملت العملية 6 جنود مظليين من لواء الـ16 للهجوم الجوي، إضافة إلى استشاري من سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني، وممرضة عسكرية، وتم إنزالهم من طائرة نقل عسكرية من طراز A400M، انطلاقاً من قاعدة RAF Brize Norton.


كما تم إسقاط إمدادات طبية وأكسجين حيوي، حيث كانت المخزونات على الجزيرة في مستويات حرجة.


وتُعد تريستان دا كونا أبعد جزيرة مأهولة في العالم، وتتبع لبريطانيا كأرض ما وراء البحار، ويقطنها نحو 221 نسمة فقط، ولا تمتلك مطاراً، ما يجعل الوصول إليها عادةً بالبحر فقط.


وأكدت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يقوم فيها الجيش البريطاني بإنزال طاقم طبي بالمظلات لتقديم دعم إنساني.


ويأتي هذا التدخل العاجل ضمن الاستجابة لتفشٍّ محتمل لفايروس هانتا المرتبط بسفينة الرحلات البحرية MV Hondius، التي زارت الجزيرة في الفترة من 13 إلى 15 أبريل، حيث أعلنت وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية حالة مشتبهاً بها لمواطن بريطاني نزل من السفينة إلى الجزيرة.


ويُعد فايروس هانتا من الفايروسات الشديدة الخطورة التي تنتقل عادة عن طريق ملامسة فضلات أو بول الجرذان المصابة، وقد يؤدي إلى متلازمة رئوية حادة أو فشل كلوي، وله معدل وفيات مرتفع في بعض الحالات.


وتُشكل الجزيرة تحدياً لوجستياً كبيراً بسبب عزلتها الشديدة، ما دفع السلطات البريطانية إلى اللجوء لهذه العملية الجوية الاستثنائية لإنقاذ حياة المواطن المصاب.