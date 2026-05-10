دان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، بأشد العبارات، الهجمات الإيرانية الآثمة التي استهدفت دولتي الإمارات والكويت.


وقال البديوي، في بيان صحافي، إن «النهج الإيراني الغادر يسعى بشكل ممنهج إلى زعزعة استقرار وأمن المنطقة، وتقويض الأمن الإقليمي، في انتهاك صارخ لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبادئ حسن الجوار»، مؤكداً دعم دول المجلس الكامل لدولتي الإمارات والكويت في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذانها للحفاظ على أمنهما واستقرارهما، وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين على أراضيهما.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع في الإمارات أعلنت أن الدفاعات الجوية تعاملت، اليوم (الأحد)، مع طائرتين مسيّرتين قادمتين من إيران دون تسجيل أي إصابات خلال الساعات الماضية.


وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان، أنه منذ اندلاع الحرب في 28 فبراير الماضي، تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 551 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخاً جوالاً.


وفي الوقت ذاته، أعلن الجيش الكويتي التعامل مع عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية، فجر اليوم، بعد رصدها في المجال الجوي للبلاد.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع العقيد الركن سعود العطوان إن القوات المسلحة رصدت عدداً من المسيّرات المعادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، مشيراً إلى أنه تم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.


وأضاف أن القوات المسلحة الكويتية تؤكد جاهزيتها الكاملة للحفاظ على أمن الوطن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.