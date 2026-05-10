The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, strongly condemned the malicious Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.



Al-Budaiwi stated in a press release that "the treacherous Iranian approach systematically seeks to destabilize and undermine the security of the region, violating the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness," affirming the Council's full support for the UAE and Kuwait in all measures they take to maintain their security and stability, as well as the safety of citizens and residents on their territories.



The UAE Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses dealt with two drones coming from Iran today (Sunday) without recording any injuries in the past hours.



The ministry explained in a statement that since the outbreak of war on February 28, it has dealt with 551 ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles.



At the same time, the Kuwaiti army announced that it had engaged a number of hostile drones early this morning after detecting them in the country's airspace.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al-Otaibi, stated that the armed forces detected several hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace, noting that they were dealt with according to established procedures.



He added that the Kuwaiti armed forces confirm their full readiness to maintain the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.