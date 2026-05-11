Neom continued its strong performances in the Roshen Saudi League, achieving an important victory against Al-Shabab with a score of 2-1 in the match that took place during the 32nd round of the competition.



Neom imposed its superiority from the first minutes, searching for an early goal to give it an advantage, successfully opening the scoring in the 19th minute through a penalty converted by Algerian Saïd Benrahma into the net of goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.



The home team continued to press during the first half, earning a second penalty after a foul committed by Vincent Siero. Saïd Benrahma returned to add the second goal in the 45th minute, giving his team a comfortable lead before the end of the first half.



In the second half, Al-Shabab tried to get back into the match and reduce the deficit, with Belgian Yannick Carrasco successfully scoring his team's first goal in the 78th minute, taking advantage of a pass from Yacine Adli and shooting the ball into Neom's net.



Al-Shabab intensified its attempts in the final minutes to equalize, but Neom's defense maintained its lead until the final whistle, allowing the team to collect three valuable points.



With this victory, Neom raised its tally to 44 points, placing it eighth in the Roshen Saudi League standings, while Al-Shabab remained at 32 points in 13th place.