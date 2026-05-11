واصل نيوم عروضه القوية في دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما حقق فوزاً مهماً على حساب الشباب بنتيجة 2-1، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 من المسابقة.
وفرض نيوم أفضليته منذ الدقائق الأولى، بحثاً عن هدف مبكر يمنحه الأفضلية، لينجح في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 19 عبر ركلة جزاء ترجمها الجزائري سعيد بن رحمة بنجاح داخل شباك الحارس مارسيلو غروهي.
واستمر ضغط أصحاب الأرض خلال مجريات الشوط الأول، ليحصل الفريق على ركلة جزاء ثانية بعد خطأ ارتكبه فنسنت سيرو، عاد من خلالها سعيد بن رحمة ليضيف الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 45، مانحاً فريقه أفضلية مريحة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.
وفي الشوط الثاني، حاول الشباب العودة إلى اللقاء وتقليص الفارق، ونجح البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو في تسجيل الهدف الأول لفريقه عند الدقيقة 78، بعدما استغل تمريرة من ياسين عدلي وسدد الكرة داخل شباك حارس نيوم.
وكثف الشباب محاولاته خلال الدقائق الأخيرة لإدراك التعادل، إلا أن دفاع نيوم حافظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية، ليحصد الفريق ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.
وبهذا الانتصار، رفع نيوم رصيده إلى 44 نقطة في المركز الثامن بجدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، فيما تجمد رصيد الشباب عند 32 نقطة في المركز الـ13.
Neom continued its strong performances in the Roshen Saudi League, achieving an important victory against Al-Shabab with a score of 2-1 in the match that took place during the 32nd round of the competition.
Neom imposed its superiority from the first minutes, searching for an early goal to give it an advantage, successfully opening the scoring in the 19th minute through a penalty converted by Algerian Saïd Benrahma into the net of goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.
The home team continued to press during the first half, earning a second penalty after a foul committed by Vincent Siero. Saïd Benrahma returned to add the second goal in the 45th minute, giving his team a comfortable lead before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Al-Shabab tried to get back into the match and reduce the deficit, with Belgian Yannick Carrasco successfully scoring his team's first goal in the 78th minute, taking advantage of a pass from Yacine Adli and shooting the ball into Neom's net.
Al-Shabab intensified its attempts in the final minutes to equalize, but Neom's defense maintained its lead until the final whistle, allowing the team to collect three valuable points.
With this victory, Neom raised its tally to 44 points, placing it eighth in the Roshen Saudi League standings, while Al-Shabab remained at 32 points in 13th place.