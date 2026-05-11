واصل نيوم عروضه القوية في دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما حقق فوزاً مهماً على حساب الشباب بنتيجة 2-1، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ32 من المسابقة.


وفرض نيوم أفضليته منذ الدقائق الأولى، بحثاً عن هدف مبكر يمنحه الأفضلية، لينجح في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة 19 عبر ركلة جزاء ترجمها الجزائري سعيد بن رحمة بنجاح داخل شباك الحارس مارسيلو غروهي.


واستمر ضغط أصحاب الأرض خلال مجريات الشوط الأول، ليحصل الفريق على ركلة جزاء ثانية بعد خطأ ارتكبه فنسنت سيرو، عاد من خلالها سعيد بن رحمة ليضيف الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 45، مانحاً فريقه أفضلية مريحة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.


وفي الشوط الثاني، حاول الشباب العودة إلى اللقاء وتقليص الفارق، ونجح البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو في تسجيل الهدف الأول لفريقه عند الدقيقة 78، بعدما استغل تمريرة من ياسين عدلي وسدد الكرة داخل شباك حارس نيوم.


وكثف الشباب محاولاته خلال الدقائق الأخيرة لإدراك التعادل، إلا أن دفاع نيوم حافظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية، ليحصد الفريق ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.


وبهذا الانتصار، رفع نيوم رصيده إلى 44 نقطة في المركز الثامن بجدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، فيما تجمد رصيد الشباب عند 32 نقطة في المركز الـ13.