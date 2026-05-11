In the presence of the Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the President of the Olympic Council of Asia and the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, inaugurated today (Monday) in the Qatari capital, Doha, the activities of the fourth edition of the Gulf Games, which will continue until May 22, with the attendance of the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, the CEO and Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baashan, and the heads of the Olympic committees in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



The ceremony, which took place at the Al Shaqab indoor arena in Doha, featured a parade of participating countries, along with several artistic and cultural segments that reflected the identity and heritage of Qatar, and an artistic operetta titled (One Gulf, One Heart) that addressed the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation among Gulf countries.



During the opening ceremony, the flag of the Kingdom was raised by Saudi national team fencer Nada Abed and Saudi national taekwondo player Riyad Hamdi.



6 Saudi participations tomorrow



The Saudi teams in taekwondo, 3×3 basketball, swimming, bowling, table tennis, billiards, and snooker will kick off Saudi Arabia's participation in the competitions starting at 10 AM tomorrow (Tuesday).



The Saudi taekwondo team will open the participation with Riyad Hamdi (under 58 kg), Tarek Hamdi (under 80 kg), and Rahma Al-Khawar in tomorrow's matches, which will start at 10 AM at the Aspire Dome.



At the Qatari Billiards and Snooker Federation, Saudi billiards players Mohammed Baabed and Abdulaziz Al-Amoudi will compete in the (10-ball singles) event at 10 AM.



The Saudi bowling team will represent in the singles competitions, which will start in two sessions beginning at 12 PM and 4 PM, with players Prince Mohammed bin Sultan, Abdulrahman Al-Khalawi, Ziyad Al-Tuwairb, Bandar Al-Yabah, Ahmed Abu Al-Reesh, and Abdulmajid Al-Aslani, at the Qatari Bowling Federation hall.



The Saudi women's 3×3 basketball team will face the Emirati team at 2:55 PM, followed by the Bahraini team at 7 PM, while the men's Green team will compete against Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE starting at 3 PM at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club.



Saudi swimming team players Ghanem Al-Sulhi, Imad Al-Sabiani, Imad Al-Zubain, Ali Al-Essa, Ali Al-Abdulwahab, Mohammed Al-Zaki, and Ahmed Al-Ma'i have completed their preparations to participate in the competitions, which will start at 5 PM tomorrow at Hamad Swimming Center.



The Aspire Dome will host the table tennis competitions at 5 PM, featuring players from the Green team, Ali Al-Khudrawi, Abdulaziz Boushleibi, Khalid Al-Sharif, and Salem Al-Suwailem.