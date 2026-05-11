بحضور وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، افتتح رئيس المجلس الأولمبي الاسيوي رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية القطرية الشيخ جوعان بن حمد آل ثاني، في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، اليوم (الإثنين)، فعاليات النسخة الرابعة من دورة الألعاب الخليجية، التي تستمر حتى 22 مايو الجاري، بحضور نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، والرئيس التنفيذي الأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية عبدالعزيز بن أحمد باعشن، ورؤساء اللجان الأولمبية في دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


وشهد الحفل الذي أُقيم في ميدان الشقب الداخلي بالدوحة، مسيرة عرض الدول المشاركة، إلى جانب عدد من الفقرات الفنية والثقافية التي عكست هوية دولة قطر وتراثها، وأوبريتاً فنياً بعنوان (خليج واحد قلب واحد) تناول روح الأخوّة والتعاون بين دول الخليج.


ورفع علم المملكة في حفل الافتتاح كل من لاعبة المنتخب السعودي للمبارزة ندى عابد، ولاعب المنتخب السعودي للتايكوندو رياض حمدي.


6 مشاركات سعودية غداً


تدشن منتخبات التايكوندو وكرة السلة 3×3 والسباحة والبولينج وكرة الطاولة والبلياردو والسنوكر، مشاركة فريق السعودية في منافسات الدورة، بداية من العاشرة من صباح غدٍ (الثلاثاء).


ويفتتح المنتخب السعودي للتايكوندو المشاركة، عندما يتواجد رياض حمدي (تحت 58 كجم)، وطارق حامدي (تحت 80 كجم)، ورحمة الخواهر (تحت 49 كجم)، في مواجهات الغد التي تنطلق عند العاشرة صباحاً في قبة أسباير.


وفي مقر الاتحاد القطري للبلياردو والسنوكر، يتواجد لاعبا المنتخب السعودي للبلياردو محمد باعباد وعبدالعزيز العمودي في مسابقة (10 كرات فردي)، عند العاشرة صباحاً.


ويمثل فريق السعودية للبولينج في منافسات الفردي التي تنطلق على فترتين بداية من 12 ظهراً والرابعة عصراً، كل من الأمير محمد بن سلطان وعبدالرحمن الخليوي وزياد الطويرب وبندر اليابه وأحمد أبو الريش وعبدالمجيد العصلاني، في صالة الاتحاد القطري للبولينج.


ويلاقي فريق السعودي لكرة السلة 3×3 للسيدات، نظيره الاماراتي الساعة 2:55 ظهراً، ثم المنتخب البحريني عند السابعة مساءً، على أن يواجه أخضر الرجال الكويت والبحرين والإمارات بداية من الثالثة عصراً في نادي الغرافة الرياضي.


وأنهى لاعبو فريق السعودية للسباحة غانم الصلحي وعماد الصبياني وعماد الزبن وعلي العيسى وعلي العبدالوهاب ومحمد الزاكي وأحمد ألمعي، استعداداتهم للمشاركة في منافسات الدورة، التي تنطلق عند الخامسة من مساء غد في مركز حمد للسباحة.


وتستضيف قبة أسباير منافسات كرة الطاولة عند الخامسة عصراً، بمشاركة لاعبي الأخضر، علي الخضراوي وعبدالعزيز بوشليبي وخالد الشريف وسالم السويلم.