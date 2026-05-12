The General Directorate of Mujahideen in the Asir region apprehended a citizen for transporting 12 violators of the border security system, who are of Ethiopian nationality, in a vehicle he was driving. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them, with the violators referred to the relevant authorities, and those who transported them referred to the Public Prosecution.

The official spokesperson for the General Directorate of Mujahideen confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of the border security system into the Kingdom, or transports them within it, or provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, and public disgrace.

He clarified that this crime is considered one of the major offenses warranting detention, and it undermines honor and trust. He urged reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by calling (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.