في مواجهة قانونية وُصفت بأنها «كسر عظم» داخل واحدة من أعقد الإمبراطوريات المالية في هوليوود، نجحت باريس جاكسون، ابنة ملك البوب الراحل مايكل جاكسون، في انتزاع نصر قضائي ثمين ضد القائمين على إدارة تركة والدها، لتعيد فتح ملفات الشفافية والمحاسبة داخل العائلة الأسطورية.

انتصار قانوني في قلب لوس أنجلوس

القضية التي وصفتها الأوساط الفنية بـ«حرب الثقة»، انتهت بقرار حاسم من محكمة لوس أنجلوس يُلزم القائمين على إدارة التركة بإعادة 625 ألف دولار (ما يعادل 2.3 مليون ريال) صُرفت كمكافآت «غير قانونية» لمحامين خارجيين. ولم تتوقف «باريس» عند هذا الحد، بل أجبرت المحكمةُ الإدارةَ على تحمل كافة أتعاب محاميها وتكاليف الدعوى، في ضربة قانونية موجعة لمديري التركة.

وخلف كواليس الأرقام، تشن باريس (28 عاماً) هجوماً شرساً منذ سنوات، تتهم فيه منفذي وصية والدها بإدارة ثروته بعيداً عن الشفافية وتحقيق أرباح ضخمة من وراء اسمه. ورغم أن تركة مايكل جاكسون تحولت من «ديون غارقة» عند وفاته عام 2009 إلى «منجم ذهب» اليوم، إلا أن باريس تصر على أن هدفها هو المحاسبة وفرض الرقابة على كيفية صرف كل دولار من إرث والدها.

كسر جدار الصمت

المثير في الأمر أن هذا الحكم يُعد «انتصاراً نادراً» ضد إدارة التركة التي تُعرف بصلابتها وقوتها القانونية. ويرى مراقبون أن باريس بدأت فعلياً في «كسر الجدار الخرساني» المحيط بثروة والدها، مؤكدة أن عهد الصمت تجاه التجاوزات المالية قد انتهى.

وعلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الغربية، أحدث الخبر ضجة واسعة، حيث اعتبر الكثيرون أن ابنة ملك البوب أثبتت أنها «الحارس الحقيقي» لتاريخ والدها، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن صراعات الثروة والنفوذ تظل هي الوجه الآخر لحياة المشاهير، حتى بعد رحيلهم بسنوات طويلة.