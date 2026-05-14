في مواجهة قانونية وُصفت بأنها «كسر عظم» داخل واحدة من أعقد الإمبراطوريات المالية في هوليوود، نجحت باريس جاكسون، ابنة ملك البوب الراحل مايكل جاكسون، في انتزاع نصر قضائي ثمين ضد القائمين على إدارة تركة والدها، لتعيد فتح ملفات الشفافية والمحاسبة داخل العائلة الأسطورية.
انتصار قانوني في قلب لوس أنجلوس
القضية التي وصفتها الأوساط الفنية بـ«حرب الثقة»، انتهت بقرار حاسم من محكمة لوس أنجلوس يُلزم القائمين على إدارة التركة بإعادة 625 ألف دولار (ما يعادل 2.3 مليون ريال) صُرفت كمكافآت «غير قانونية» لمحامين خارجيين. ولم تتوقف «باريس» عند هذا الحد، بل أجبرت المحكمةُ الإدارةَ على تحمل كافة أتعاب محاميها وتكاليف الدعوى، في ضربة قانونية موجعة لمديري التركة.
وخلف كواليس الأرقام، تشن باريس (28 عاماً) هجوماً شرساً منذ سنوات، تتهم فيه منفذي وصية والدها بإدارة ثروته بعيداً عن الشفافية وتحقيق أرباح ضخمة من وراء اسمه. ورغم أن تركة مايكل جاكسون تحولت من «ديون غارقة» عند وفاته عام 2009 إلى «منجم ذهب» اليوم، إلا أن باريس تصر على أن هدفها هو المحاسبة وفرض الرقابة على كيفية صرف كل دولار من إرث والدها.
كسر جدار الصمت
المثير في الأمر أن هذا الحكم يُعد «انتصاراً نادراً» ضد إدارة التركة التي تُعرف بصلابتها وقوتها القانونية. ويرى مراقبون أن باريس بدأت فعلياً في «كسر الجدار الخرساني» المحيط بثروة والدها، مؤكدة أن عهد الصمت تجاه التجاوزات المالية قد انتهى.
وعلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الغربية، أحدث الخبر ضجة واسعة، حيث اعتبر الكثيرون أن ابنة ملك البوب أثبتت أنها «الحارس الحقيقي» لتاريخ والدها، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن صراعات الثروة والنفوذ تظل هي الوجه الآخر لحياة المشاهير، حتى بعد رحيلهم بسنوات طويلة.
In a legal battle described as a "bone-breaking" clash within one of the most complex financial empires in Hollywood, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, has successfully secured a valuable legal victory against those managing her father's estate, reopening issues of transparency and accountability within the legendary family.
A Legal Victory in the Heart of Los Angeles
The case, referred to by artistic circles as a "trust war," concluded with a decisive ruling from the Los Angeles court that obligates the estate managers to return $625,000 (equivalent to 2.3 million riyals) that was disbursed as "illegal" bonuses to outside lawyers. Paris did not stop there; the court also mandated the estate to cover all her legal fees and the costs of the lawsuit, delivering a painful legal blow to the estate's managers.
Behind the scenes of the numbers, Paris (28 years old) has been launching a fierce attack for years, accusing her father's will executors of managing his wealth without transparency and making huge profits off his name. Although Michael Jackson's estate has transformed from "drowning in debt" at his death in 2009 to a "gold mine" today, Paris insists that her goal is accountability and oversight on how every dollar of her father's legacy is spent.
Breaking the Wall of Silence
Interestingly, this ruling is considered a "rare victory" against the estate management, known for its toughness and legal strength. Observers believe that Paris has effectively begun to "break the concrete wall" surrounding her father's wealth, asserting that the era of silence regarding financial transgressions has ended.
On Western social media platforms, the news has caused a significant stir, with many considering that the daughter of the King of Pop has proven to be the "true guardian" of her father's legacy, while others believe that the struggles for wealth and influence remain the flip side of celebrity life, even many years after their passing.