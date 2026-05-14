كشف الصحفي الإيطالي فابريزو رومانو عن تحرك إدارة مانشستر يونايتد لمكافأة مدرب الفريق مايكل كاريك بعقد دائم، بعد نجاحه في مهمته المؤقتة مع «الشياطين الحمر».
أرقام مميزة تحت قيادة كاريك
وحقق كاريك الفوز في 10 من أصل 15 مباراة قاد فيها الفريق، مقابل خسارتين فقط، ليقود مانشستر يونايتد من المركز السابع إلى الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، ويضمن العودة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد غياب موسمين.
اتفاق داخل النادي على استمراره
وأوضح رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن إدارة مانشستر يونايتد تتجه لمنح كاريك عقداً دائماً، في ظل اتفاق جميع الأطراف داخل النادي على ضرورة استمراره.
وأضاف أن إدارة النادي ستعمل خلال الفترة القادمة على التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع مايكل كاريك لقيادة الفريق خلال الموسمين القادمين.
ختام الموسم
ويختتم فريق كاريك موسم 2025-2026 بمباراتين؛ الأولى أمام نوتنغهام فورست على ملعب أولد ترافورد (الأحد) 17 مايو، قبل أن يختتم الموسم برحلة أخيرة إلى برايتون يوم 24 مايو.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United's management is moving to reward the team's coach, Michael Carrick, with a permanent contract, after his success in his interim role with the "Red Devils".
Impressive Numbers Under Carrick's Leadership
Carrick has won 10 out of 15 matches in which he led the team, with only two losses, guiding Manchester United from seventh place to third in the Premier League standings, and ensuring their return to the Champions League after a two-season absence.
Agreement Within the Club for His Continuation
Romano clarified via his account on the "X" platform that Manchester United's management is inclined to grant Carrick a permanent contract, as all parties within the club agree on the necessity of his continuation.
He added that the club's management will work in the coming period to reach a final agreement with Michael Carrick to lead the team for the next two seasons.
Season Conclusion
Carrick's team will conclude the 2025-2026 season with two matches; the first against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 17, before wrapping up the season with a final trip to Brighton on May 24.