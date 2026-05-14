كشف الصحفي الإيطالي فابريزو رومانو عن تحرك إدارة مانشستر يونايتد لمكافأة مدرب الفريق مايكل كاريك بعقد دائم، بعد نجاحه في مهمته المؤقتة مع «الشياطين الحمر».

أرقام مميزة تحت قيادة كاريك

وحقق كاريك الفوز في 10 من أصل 15 مباراة قاد فيها الفريق، مقابل خسارتين فقط، ليقود مانشستر يونايتد من المركز السابع إلى الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، ويضمن العودة إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا بعد غياب موسمين.

اتفاق داخل النادي على استمراره

وأوضح رومانو عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن إدارة مانشستر يونايتد تتجه لمنح كاريك عقداً دائماً، في ظل اتفاق جميع الأطراف داخل النادي على ضرورة استمراره.

وأضاف أن إدارة النادي ستعمل خلال الفترة القادمة على التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع مايكل كاريك لقيادة الفريق خلال الموسمين القادمين.

ختام الموسم

ويختتم فريق كاريك موسم 2025-2026 بمباراتين؛ الأولى أمام نوتنغهام فورست على ملعب أولد ترافورد (الأحد) 17 مايو، قبل أن يختتم الموسم برحلة أخيرة إلى برايتون يوم 24 مايو.