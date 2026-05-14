Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United's management is moving to reward the team's coach, Michael Carrick, with a permanent contract, after his success in his interim role with the "Red Devils".

Impressive Numbers Under Carrick's Leadership

Carrick has won 10 out of 15 matches in which he led the team, with only two losses, guiding Manchester United from seventh place to third in the Premier League standings, and ensuring their return to the Champions League after a two-season absence.

Agreement Within the Club for His Continuation

Romano clarified via his account on the "X" platform that Manchester United's management is inclined to grant Carrick a permanent contract, as all parties within the club agree on the necessity of his continuation.

He added that the club's management will work in the coming period to reach a final agreement with Michael Carrick to lead the team for the next two seasons.

Season Conclusion

Carrick's team will conclude the 2025-2026 season with two matches; the first against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 17, before wrapping up the season with a final trip to Brighton on May 24.