توج باريس سان جيرمان بطلاً للدوري الفرنسي للموسم الخامس على التوالي (الـ14 في تاريخه)، بعدما تفوق على مضيفه لانس بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، في اللقاء المؤجل من الجولة الـ29.

غياب سعود عبدالحميد

وغاب النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد عن لانس ضد باريس سان جيرمان للإيقاف، بسبب تلقيه بطاقة حمراء أمام نيس.

خفيتشا ومباي يسجلان ثنائية باريس

افتتح خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا التسجيل لصالح باريس سان جيرمان في الدقيقة 29، ثم وقع إبراهيم مباي على الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 90+3.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع باريس سان جيرمان رصيده إلى 76 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق تسع نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه لانس، مع تبقي جولة واحدة على نهاية المسابقة.

ويختتم سان جيرمان موسمه بمواجهة جاره باريس إف سي (الأحد)، ثم يدافع عن لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا أمام أرسنال في بودابست يوم 30 مايو الجاري.