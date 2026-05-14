توج باريس سان جيرمان بطلاً للدوري الفرنسي للموسم الخامس على التوالي (الـ14 في تاريخه)، بعدما تفوق على مضيفه لانس بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، في اللقاء المؤجل من الجولة الـ29.
غياب سعود عبدالحميد
وغاب النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد عن لانس ضد باريس سان جيرمان للإيقاف، بسبب تلقيه بطاقة حمراء أمام نيس.
خفيتشا ومباي يسجلان ثنائية باريس
افتتح خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا التسجيل لصالح باريس سان جيرمان في الدقيقة 29، ثم وقع إبراهيم مباي على الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 90+3.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع باريس سان جيرمان رصيده إلى 76 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق تسع نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه لانس، مع تبقي جولة واحدة على نهاية المسابقة.
ويختتم سان جيرمان موسمه بمواجهة جاره باريس إف سي (الأحد)، ثم يدافع عن لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا أمام أرسنال في بودابست يوم 30 مايو الجاري.
Paris Saint-Germain has been crowned the champion of the French league for the fifth consecutive season (the 14th in its history), after defeating its host Lens by two goals to none yesterday (Wednesday) in the postponed match from round 29.
Absence of Saud Abdulhamid
The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid missed the match against Paris Saint-Germain due to suspension, after receiving a red card against Nice.
Kvaratskhelia and Mbaye score for Paris
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 29th minute, and then Ibrahim Mbaye added the second goal in the 90+3 minute.
Standings of the teams
With this result, Paris Saint-Germain raised its tally to 76 points at the top of the standings, nine points ahead of its closest competitor Lens, with one round remaining until the end of the competition.
Saint-Germain will conclude its season by facing its neighbor Paris FC (on Sunday), and then defend its UEFA Champions League title against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30.