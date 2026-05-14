Paris Saint-Germain has been crowned the champion of the French league for the fifth consecutive season (the 14th in its history), after defeating its host Lens by two goals to none yesterday (Wednesday) in the postponed match from round 29.

Absence of Saud Abdulhamid

The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid missed the match against Paris Saint-Germain due to suspension, after receiving a red card against Nice.

Kvaratskhelia and Mbaye score for Paris

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 29th minute, and then Ibrahim Mbaye added the second goal in the 90+3 minute.

Standings of the teams

With this result, Paris Saint-Germain raised its tally to 76 points at the top of the standings, nine points ahead of its closest competitor Lens, with one round remaining until the end of the competition.

Saint-Germain will conclude its season by facing its neighbor Paris FC (on Sunday), and then defend its UEFA Champions League title against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30.