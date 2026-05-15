وسط أجواء مباراة القادسية، توقفت الجماهير عند الدقيقة الـ29، لكن هذه المرة لم يكن التوقف بسبب هدف أو لقطة فنية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بل وفاءً لرجلٍ ظل حاضرًا خلف الكواليس لسنوات طويلة.
ففي الدقيقة 29، رفعت جماهير نادي القادسية التحية للمسؤول عن غرفة الملابس «إسكندر»، في لفتة مؤثرة حملت الكثير من الوفاء والتقدير، وذلك إشارة إلى إكماله 29 عامًا في خدمة النادي.
إسكندر، الذي ارتبط اسمه بغرفة ملابس القادسية منذ سنوات طويلة، عاش مع النادي مختلف اللحظات؛ من الانتصارات والإنجازات إلى التحديات والصعوبات، ليصبح أحد الوجوه التي يعرفها كل من مرّ على القادسية لاعبًا أو إداريًا أو مدربًا.
ولم تكن التحية مجرد تصفيق عابر، بل رسالة واضحة تؤكد أن العمل خلف الكواليس لا يُنسى، وأن الوفاء لمن خدم الكيان بإخلاص يبقى حاضرًا في ذاكرة الجماهير.
وفي مشهدٍ لاقى تفاعلًا واسعًا، أثبتت جماهير القادسية مرة أخرى أن قيمة النادي لا تقتصر على ما يحدث داخل الملعب فقط، بل تمتد لكل شخص ساهم في خدمة الشعار على مدار السنوات الماضية.
In the atmosphere of the Al-Qadisiyah match, the fans paused at the 29th minute, but this time the pause was not due to a goal or a technical moment on the green pitch, but as a tribute to a man who has been present behind the scenes for many years.
At the 29th minute, the fans of Al-Qadisiyah raised their salute to the locker room manager "Iskandar," in a touching gesture that carried a lot of loyalty and appreciation, marking his 29 years of service to the club.
Iskandar, whose name has been associated with the Al-Qadisiyah locker room for many years, has lived through various moments with the club; from victories and achievements to challenges and difficulties, becoming one of the faces known by everyone who has passed through Al-Qadisiyah as a player, administrator, or coach.
The salute was not just a fleeting applause, but a clear message affirming that the work behind the scenes is not forgotten, and that loyalty to those who have served the entity with sincerity remains present in the memories of the fans.
In a scene that received wide interaction, the fans of Al-Qadisiyah once again proved that the value of the club is not limited to what happens on the field alone, but extends to every person who has contributed to serving the emblem over the past years.