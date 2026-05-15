وسط أجواء مباراة القادسية، توقفت الجماهير عند الدقيقة الـ29، لكن هذه المرة لم يكن التوقف بسبب هدف أو لقطة فنية داخل المستطيل الأخضر، بل وفاءً لرجلٍ ظل حاضرًا خلف الكواليس لسنوات طويلة.


ففي الدقيقة 29، رفعت جماهير نادي القادسية التحية للمسؤول عن غرفة الملابس «إسكندر»، في لفتة مؤثرة حملت الكثير من الوفاء والتقدير، وذلك إشارة إلى إكماله 29 عامًا في خدمة النادي.


إسكندر، الذي ارتبط اسمه بغرفة ملابس القادسية منذ سنوات طويلة، عاش مع النادي مختلف اللحظات؛ من الانتصارات والإنجازات إلى التحديات والصعوبات، ليصبح أحد الوجوه التي يعرفها كل من مرّ على القادسية لاعبًا أو إداريًا أو مدربًا.


ولم تكن التحية مجرد تصفيق عابر، بل رسالة واضحة تؤكد أن العمل خلف الكواليس لا يُنسى، وأن الوفاء لمن خدم الكيان بإخلاص يبقى حاضرًا في ذاكرة الجماهير.


وفي مشهدٍ لاقى تفاعلًا واسعًا، أثبتت جماهير القادسية مرة أخرى أن قيمة النادي لا تقتصر على ما يحدث داخل الملعب فقط، بل تمتد لكل شخص ساهم في خدمة الشعار على مدار السنوات الماضية.