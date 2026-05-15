In the atmosphere of the Al-Qadisiyah match, the fans paused at the 29th minute, but this time the pause was not due to a goal or a technical moment on the green pitch, but as a tribute to a man who has been present behind the scenes for many years.



At the 29th minute, the fans of Al-Qadisiyah raised their salute to the locker room manager "Iskandar," in a touching gesture that carried a lot of loyalty and appreciation, marking his 29 years of service to the club.



Iskandar, whose name has been associated with the Al-Qadisiyah locker room for many years, has lived through various moments with the club; from victories and achievements to challenges and difficulties, becoming one of the faces known by everyone who has passed through Al-Qadisiyah as a player, administrator, or coach.



The salute was not just a fleeting applause, but a clear message affirming that the work behind the scenes is not forgotten, and that loyalty to those who have served the entity with sincerity remains present in the memories of the fans.



In a scene that received wide interaction, the fans of Al-Qadisiyah once again proved that the value of the club is not limited to what happens on the field alone, but extends to every person who has contributed to serving the emblem over the past years.