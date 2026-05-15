وضع الرفض الأمريكي الأخير حداً حاسماً لكثير من أشكال المناورة فوق الطاولة وتحتها، فبينما كان العالم يترقّب دخاناً أبيض يخرج من أروقة الخارجية الأمريكية، جاء الرفض الصارم على الرد الإيراني ليعيد الجميع إلى المربع الأول، لكنه هذه المرة مربع ملغم بالبارود لا بالوعود.

والسؤال: من سيكسر أصابع الآخر في هذه المصافحة المستحيلة؟ فالرد الإيراني على المقترح أو الرؤية الأمريكية الجديدة للمنطقة، كان «فيتو موضوعي» مما يضعنا أمام مشهد يتجاوز حدود التهديدات المتبادلة.

أوراق القوة المهترئة

من يراقب المشهد في طهران يدرك أن صانع القرار هناك لا يتحرك من منطلق القوة المطلقة، بل من منطلق المراوغة تحت الضغط، وإيران نفسها تدرك أن القبول بالمقترح الأمريكي كما هو يعني انتحاراً سياسياً للداخل، ورفضه بالكامل يعني مواجهة مباشرة مع إدارة أمريكية لا تشبه سابقتها في ضبط النفس.

لذا، جاء الرد الإيراني بصيغة «نعم.. ولكن»، وهذه الـ«لكن» هي التي فجرت غضب واشنطن الساعية لتفكيك كامل لشبكة النفوذ الإقليمي، بينما تصر طهران على أن أوراقها العابرة للحدود هي التأمين الوحيد لبقائها. وهذا التضاد هو الصراع الوجودي الذي أوصل إلى طريق مسدود، بعدما بات يُنظر في البيت الأبيض إلى القنوات الدبلوماسية الحالية كعملية استنزاف للوقت، مما أغلق نافذة التفاوض من أجل التفاوض، ليفتح أبواب الخيارات الأخرى.

بكين.. الصديق الذي

يختبر التوازن

في هذه الأثناء، تتجه الأنظار إلى نتائج القمة الصينية الأمريكية، وهنا يقع كثيرون في فخ اعتبار أن الصين ستكون تلقائياً «المحامي» عن إيران.

لكن القراءة الأدق تقول إن بكين تتحرك بمنطق التوازن البارد، لا الالتزام السياسي، وتنظر الصين إلى إيران كعنصر مهم في معادلة الطاقة والضغط الجيوسياسي مع واشنطن، لكنها ليست طرفاً مستعداً لدفع كلفة مواجهة مفتوحة من أجلها. وبكلمات أوضح: الصين تريد الرقائق، تدفق النفط، واستقرار الأسواق، لكنها لا تريد تحمّل تبعات صدام مباشر مع واشنطن بسبب التصعيد الإيراني. لذلك، فإن الرهان الإيراني على مظلة صينية صلبة قد يصطدم بحدود المصالح عندما تتقدم الملفات الكبرى بين واشنطن وبكين، خصوصاً في التكنولوجيا والتجارة وسلاسل الإمداد.

ومن المرجح ألا تغامر الصين بمصالحها البنيوية من أجل انزلاق إيراني غير محسوب في مضيق هرمز.

ما بعد الرفض..

مع انحسار الرهان على الوساطات، تنتقل المواجهة إلى الميدان، وهنا لا نتحدث عن حرب شاملة بالضرورة، قد نرى مجدداً تحركات في مياه الخليج، أو ضربات «مجهولة الهوية» لمراكز إمداد، أو حتى تصعيداً سيبرانياً يشل مفاصل حيوية. الدبلوماسية لم تمت، لكنها دخلت في «غرفة العناية المركزة»، والطرف الذي سيخرج منها حياً هو من يمتلك نفساً أطول في عض الأصابع.

الخلاصة المرة

المشكلة تكمن في أن ترمب يرى في الرفض الإيراني تعطيلاً لقطار الصفقة الذي يقوده، بينما ترى طهران في أي تنازل لواشنطن انتحاراً سياسياً لشرعيتها، وعندما يصطدم إصرار واشنطن مع عناد طهران، تصبح الحلول الوسط مجرد أوهام.

المنطقة لا تنتظر معجزة دبلوماسية، بل «حادث عرضي» يشعل الفتيل، أو تنازل مؤلم من أحد الطرفين تحت ضغط الخنق الاقتصادي أو التهديد العسكري المباشر، فالرفض الإيراني كان إيذاناً ببدء مرحلة «الضغط الأقصى المتجدد»، حيث ستكون القمة الصينية الأمريكية هي الميزان. فإما أن تمنح الصين الضوء الأخضر الضمني لواشنطن لتشديد الخناق، أو تظل إيران «شوكة» في خاصرة التفاهمات الدولية.

اليوم، نحن أمام لاعبين يقفان على حافة الهاوية وكل منهما ينتظر من الآخر خطوة إلى الوراء، لكن الرياح التي تهب من واشنطن ومن خلفها بكين، توحي بأن طهران قد تجد نفسها وحيدة في مواجهة عاصفة لم تكن في الحسبان.. فهل زمن الكلام قد انتهى، أو أن زمن الأفعال الخشنة قد بدأ فعلياً؟