يواجه مدرب النصر «جيسوس» أزمة حقيقية قبل مواجهة نظيرة فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، المقررة بعد غد (السبت) على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، بعد تأكد غياب الثلاثي «مارسيلو بروزوفيتش» و«كينجسلي كومان» و«عبد الإله العمري» عن المواجهة بسبب الإصابات التي لحقت بهم في لقاء الهلال الأخير الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف ضمن مواجهات دوري روشن.


ومن المتوقع أن يزج «جيسوس» بالثلاثي «عبدالرحمن غريب» و«سلطان الغنام» و«حيدر عبدالكريم» في التشكيل الأساسي لتعويض المصابين، كما تأكدت مشاركة «محمد سيماكان» و«إينيجو مارتينيز» في المباراة، حيث لا تُحتسب البطاقات الصفراء المتراكمة من مباريات منفصلة قبل هذا الدور وفق أنظمة البطولة.


يذكر أن فريق النصر وصل إلى المباراة النهائية عقب تفوقه على الأهلي القطري بنتيجة 5-1 في مباراة نصف نهائي المسابقة، ليضرب موعدًا مع غامبا أوساكا الياباني في المواجهة الحاسمة على اللقب.