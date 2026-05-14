Al-Nasr coach "Jesus" is facing a real crisis before the match against the Japanese team Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League final, scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Saturday) at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, after it was confirmed that the trio "Marcelo Brozović," "Kingsley Coman," and "Abdul Ilah Al-Amri" will miss the match due to injuries sustained in the recent match against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw as part of the Roshan League matches.



It is expected that "Jesus" will include the trio "Abdulrahman Ghareeb," "Sultan Al-Ghanam," and "Haider Abdulkarim" in the starting lineup to compensate for the injured players. Participation of "Mohamed Simakan" and "Inigo Martinez" in the match has also been confirmed, as accumulated yellow cards from separate matches prior to this round are not counted according to the tournament regulations.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nasr reached the final match after defeating Qatari Al-Ahli with a score of 5-1 in the semi-final of the competition, setting up a date with Gamba Osaka in the decisive clash for the title.