يواجه مدرب النصر «جيسوس» أزمة حقيقية قبل مواجهة نظيرة فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، المقررة بعد غد (السبت) على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، بعد تأكد غياب الثلاثي «مارسيلو بروزوفيتش» و«كينجسلي كومان» و«عبد الإله العمري» عن المواجهة بسبب الإصابات التي لحقت بهم في لقاء الهلال الأخير الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف ضمن مواجهات دوري روشن.
ومن المتوقع أن يزج «جيسوس» بالثلاثي «عبدالرحمن غريب» و«سلطان الغنام» و«حيدر عبدالكريم» في التشكيل الأساسي لتعويض المصابين، كما تأكدت مشاركة «محمد سيماكان» و«إينيجو مارتينيز» في المباراة، حيث لا تُحتسب البطاقات الصفراء المتراكمة من مباريات منفصلة قبل هذا الدور وفق أنظمة البطولة.
يذكر أن فريق النصر وصل إلى المباراة النهائية عقب تفوقه على الأهلي القطري بنتيجة 5-1 في مباراة نصف نهائي المسابقة، ليضرب موعدًا مع غامبا أوساكا الياباني في المواجهة الحاسمة على اللقب.
Al-Nasr coach "Jesus" is facing a real crisis before the match against the Japanese team Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League final, scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Saturday) at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, after it was confirmed that the trio "Marcelo Brozović," "Kingsley Coman," and "Abdul Ilah Al-Amri" will miss the match due to injuries sustained in the recent match against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw as part of the Roshan League matches.
It is expected that "Jesus" will include the trio "Abdulrahman Ghareeb," "Sultan Al-Ghanam," and "Haider Abdulkarim" in the starting lineup to compensate for the injured players. Participation of "Mohamed Simakan" and "Inigo Martinez" in the match has also been confirmed, as accumulated yellow cards from separate matches prior to this round are not counted according to the tournament regulations.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Nasr reached the final match after defeating Qatari Al-Ahli with a score of 5-1 in the semi-final of the competition, setting up a date with Gamba Osaka in the decisive clash for the title.