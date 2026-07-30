أعلن نادي تشيلسي اﻹنجليزي رسمياً التعاقد مع اللاعب الدولي الفرنسي ماكسينس لاكروا قادماً من كريستال بالاس حتى عام 2032، وذلك عبر موقع النادي الرسمي في الشبكة العنكبوتية.


وعبر اللاعب لاكروا عن سعادته بالانضمام لنادي تشيلسي، حيث قال: «أنا سعيد حقاً بانضمامي إلى هذا النادي الرائع. الجميع يعرف أسطورة تشيلسي، وتقاليده في الفوز، وأن أكون جزءاً من ذلك هو لحظة فخر، وعندما تحدثت مع المدير، رأيت أن لدينا نفس التوجه والرغبة تجاه هذا النادي، ونحن نريد الفوز وعندما ترى جودة اللاعبين هنا، وكل ما لدينا في النادي، ستدرك أننا قادرون على تحقيق ذلك. طموحنا هو رفع الكؤوس، وأنا متشوق للمساهمة».


وقد شارك ﻻكروا في 98 مباراة مع كريستال بالاس خلال موسمين، وصنع التاريخ مع النسور بفوزه بدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي لكرة القدم وكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي ودرع الاتحاد الإنجليزي، كما شارك وهو أحد خريجي أكاديمية سوشو، في 28 مباراة مع الفريق الأول للنادي الفرنسي قبل انضمامه إلى فولفسبورغ في أغسطس 2020.


وقد أمضى ﻻكروا أربع سنوات مع الفريق الألماني وشارك في 130 مباراة قبل انتقاله إلى جنوب لندن، وقد أكسبته مستوياته القوية في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز وفي أوروبا مع كريستال بالاس المشاركة ولأول مرة مع منتخب فرنسا، ولعب في ثلاث مباريات في كأس العالم الأخيرة وحقق مع منتخب بلاده المركز الرابع.