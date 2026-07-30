The English club Chelsea officially announced the signing of French international player Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace until 2032, via the club's official website.



Lacroix expressed his happiness at joining Chelsea, stating: "I am really happy to join this wonderful club. Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea and its winning traditions, and to be a part of that is a moment of pride. When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same approach and desire for this club, and we want to win. When you see the quality of the players here and everything we have at the club, you will realize that we are capable of achieving that. Our ambition is to lift trophies, and I am excited to contribute."



Lacroix has participated in 98 matches with Crystal Palace over two seasons, making history with the Eagles by winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield. He also played 28 matches with the first team of the French club Sochaux, where he graduated from its academy, before joining Wolfsburg in August 2020.



Lacroix spent four years with the German team and participated in 130 matches before moving to South London. His strong performances in the Premier League and in Europe with Crystal Palace earned him his first call-up to the French national team, where he played in three matches in the recent World Cup and helped his country achieve fourth place.