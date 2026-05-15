The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the agreement reached regarding the exchange of detainees in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

He praised the diligent efforts made by the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in hosting the negotiations, as well as the endeavors of the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which contributed to the achievement of this humanitarian agreement.

He affirmed that this step represents a positive gesture that helps alleviate the inhumane suffering of the Yemeni people and enhances the chances of building trust between the Yemeni parties, reiterating the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council for all regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, in accordance with the three references represented in the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and Security Council Resolution 2216, which aims to achieve security and stability for Yemen and its brotherly people.