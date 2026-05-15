تستذكر الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، في 15 مايو من كل عام، ذكرى النكبة التي حلّت بالشعب الفلسطيني عام 1948، نتيجة إعلان قيام إسرائيل، قوة الاحتلال، وما ارتكبته من جرائم إرهاب منظم، وإبادة جماعية، وتطهير عرقي، وتهجير قسري، وتدمير متعمد لمئات القرى والمدن الفلسطينية، ومصادرة الأراضي والممتلكات للشعب الفلسطيني الأصيل.

وتُحذّر الأمانة العامة من خطورة استمرار تداعيات هذه النكبة التي تتجدد فصولها على مدى العام، من خلال ما يتعرض له الشعب الفلسطيني يوميًا من جرائم الإرهاب المنظم، والاستيطان الاستعماري، وتهويد القدس، واستهداف المقدسات ومحاولات مساس الوضع التاريخي والقانوني لها، والإبادة الممنهجة، والعدوان العسكري المتواصل، وقرصنة أموال الضرائب، وغيرها من السياسات الإسرائيلية التي تهدف إلى محو هويته ووجوده من أرضه وانكار حقوقه المشروعة.

وتجدّد الأمانة العامة التأكيد على أن هذه الذكرى الأليمة ما تزال حيّة في الذاكرة الفردية والجماعية للأمة الإسلامية والعالم أجمع، وتعُدها علامة قاتمة في الضمير الإنساني، وانتكاسة لقيم الحرية والعدالة، وانتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني، ولمبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقراراتها ذات الصلة.

وأكدت الأمانة العامة، في هذه المناسبة، على حق اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في العودة والتعويض بموجب قرار الأمم المتحدة رقم 194، مجددة رفضها المطلق لأي مواقف أو قرارات أو إجراءات تستهدف وكالة الأونروا في إطار محاولة تصفية قضية اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بتوفير الدعم السياسي والقانوني والمالي لهذه الوكالة الأممية.

ودعت الأمانة العامة المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته تجاه تحقيق العدالة الدولية، وإنهاء الاحتلال والاستيطان الإسرائيلي، وتوفير الحماية الدولية للشعب الفلسطيني، وتعزيز صموده على أرضه، وتمكينه من نيل حقوقه المشروعة غير القابلة للتصرف، وعلى رأسها حقه في تقرير المصير، والعودة، وإقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود الرابع من حزيران (يونيو) 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.