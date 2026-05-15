The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation commemorates, on May 15 of each year, the anniversary of the Nakba that befell the Palestinian people in 1948, as a result of the declaration of the establishment of Israel, the occupying power, and the organized terrorism, genocide, ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and deliberate destruction of hundreds of Palestinian villages and cities, as well as the confiscation of land and property belonging to the original Palestinian people.

The General Secretariat warns of the dangers of the ongoing repercussions of this Nakba, which renews its chapters throughout the year, through the daily crimes of organized terrorism, colonial settlement, the Judaization of Jerusalem, the targeting of holy sites and attempts to alter their historical and legal status, systematic extermination, continuous military aggression, tax fund piracy, and other Israeli policies aimed at erasing its identity and existence from its land and denying its legitimate rights.

The General Secretariat reaffirms that this painful memory remains alive in the individual and collective memory of the Islamic nation and the entire world, considering it a dark mark on the human conscience, a setback for the values of freedom and justice, and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, as well as the principles of the United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions.

On this occasion, the General Secretariat emphasized the right of Palestinian refugees to return and receive compensation in accordance with United Nations Resolution 194, reiterating its absolute rejection of any positions, decisions, or actions targeting UNRWA in an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian refugee issue, calling on the international community to provide political, legal, and financial support to this international agency.

The General Secretariat called on the international community to bear its responsibilities towards achieving international justice, ending the Israeli occupation and settlement, providing international protection for the Palestinian people, enhancing their steadfastness on their land, and enabling them to obtain their inalienable legitimate rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination, return, and the establishment of their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.