أعلنت الحكومة الكوبية عقد أول لقاء رسمي مع مسؤول في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عقب اجتماع جمع مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية جون راتكليف بمسؤولين من وزارة الداخلية الكوبية في العاصمة هافانا، في خطوة وصفت بالنادرة وسط العلاقات المتوترة بين البلدين.

وأكدت السلطات الكوبية أن الزيارة جرت بطلب من واشنطن، موضحة أن الاجتماع الذي عُقد الخميس الماضي استهدف تعزيز الحوار السياسي رغم عقود من الخلافات والصدامات السياسية والاقتصادية.

الأمن الإقليمي والعقوبات على الطاولة

وذكرت هافانا، في بيان رسمي، أن المباحثات تناولت ملفات العلاقات الثنائية والأمن الإقليمي في منطقة الكاريبي، إضافة إلى العقوبات والضغوط الاقتصادية والتجارية والسياسية التي تفرضها الولايات المتحدة على الجزيرة.

وشدد الجانب الكوبي خلال اللقاء على أن كوبا لا تمثل تهديداً للأمن القومي الأمريكي، مؤكداً عدم وجود مبررات قانونية لاستمرار إدراجها ضمن القائمة الأمريكية للدول الراعية للإرهاب.

واعتبرت الحكومة الكوبية أن الاجتماع جاء في ظل «علاقات ثنائية معقدة»، لكنه شكّل فرصة لإعادة طرح موقفها الرافض للحصار والعقوبات الأمريكية المستمرة منذ سنوات.

تصعيد أمريكي وتحركات عسكرية

ويأتي اللقاء بعد أسابيع من إعلان كوبا إجراء اتصالات سابقة مع مسؤولين أمريكيين داخل الجزيرة، بالتزامن مع تصاعد التوتر بسبب ما تصفه هافانا بـ«حصار الطاقة» الأمريكي.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد وقّع أواخر يناير أمراً تنفيذياً يسمح بفرض رسوم جمركية على واردات الدول التي تصدر النفط إلى كوبا، معلناً في الوقت ذاته حالة الطوارئ بدعوى وجود تهديد كوبي للأمن القومي الأمريكي.

ولوّح ترمب كذلك بإمكانية تشديد الضغط على هافانا، بما في ذلك نشر قوة عسكرية قرب السواحل الكوبية أو إرسال حاملة طائرات ضمن خيارات الردع المطروحة.

كما تحدثت تقارير إعلامية عن تصاعد عمليات الاستطلاع والاستخبارات الأمريكية قرب السواحل الكوبية خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، ما يعكس ارتفاع مستوى التوتر الميداني بين الجانبين.

100 مليون دولار مساعدات مشروطة

وفي موازاة التصعيد السياسي والأمني، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة استعدادها لتقديم مساعدات إنسانية بقيمة 100 مليون دولار لكوبا بعد الانهيار الواسع لشبكة الكهرباء الوطنية، الذي تسبب بانقطاعات واسعة للتيار في مناطق عدة.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أن المساعدات ستُقدَّم بالتنسيق مع الكنيسة الكاثوليكية ومنظمات إنسانية، فيما يعود القرار النهائي بشأن قبولها أو رفضها إلى الحكومة الكوبية.

من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الكوبي ميغيل دياز كانيل استعداد بلاده لقبول المساعدات الأمريكية شريطة تقديمها وفق المعايير الدولية ومن دون شروط سياسية.

وقال دياز كانيل، عبر منصة «إكس»، إن كوبا لا تمانع تلقي الدعم إذا التزمت واشنطن بقواعد العمل الإنساني، معتبراً أن الأزمة الحالية تفاقمت نتيجة العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة منذ سنوات.

وأشار إلى أن أكثر الاحتياجات إلحاحاً تتمثل في الوقود والغذاء والدواء، مؤكداً أن رفع الحصار أو تخفيفه سيسهم في معالجة الأزمة بوتيرة أسرع.

أزمة طاقة واحتجاجات شعبية

بدوره، أوضح وزير الخارجية الكوبي برونو رودريغيز أن بلاده لا ترفض المساعدات الدولية، لكنها تأمل أن يكون أي دعم أمريكي بعيداً عن الأهداف السياسية، لافتاً إلى أن هافانا لا تزال تجهل طبيعة المساعدات وآلية توزيعها.

وتعيش كوبا أزمة طاقة حادة بسبب تدهور البنية التحتية الكهربائية ونقص الوقود والديزل، ما أدى إلى انقطاعات واسعة للكهرباء واحتجاجات شعبية في عدد من المدن.

كما ساهمت العقوبات الأمريكية والقيود المفروضة على إمدادات النفط في تعميق الأزمة الاقتصادية داخل الجزيرة، في وقت أعلنت فيه دول مثل روسيا والمكسيك تقديم شحنات دعم ومساعدات للتخفيف من تداعيات الأزمة.