The Cuban government announced the holding of the first official meeting with an official from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, following a meeting that brought together U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe with officials from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior in the capital Havana, in a step described as rare amid the tense relations between the two countries.

Cuban authorities confirmed that the visit took place at the request of Washington, explaining that the meeting held last Thursday aimed to enhance political dialogue despite decades of disagreements and political and economic clashes.

Regional security and sanctions on the table

Havana stated in an official statement that the discussions addressed issues related to bilateral relations and regional security in the Caribbean, in addition to the sanctions and economic, commercial, and political pressures imposed by the United States on the island.

The Cuban side emphasized during the meeting that Cuba does not pose a threat to U.S. national security, affirming that there are no legal justifications for its continued inclusion on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Cuban government considered that the meeting came amid "complex bilateral relations," but it represented an opportunity to reiterate its position rejecting the ongoing U.S. blockade and sanctions that have lasted for years.

U.S. escalation and military movements

The meeting comes weeks after Cuba announced previous communications with U.S. officials on the island, coinciding with rising tensions due to what Havana describes as the U.S. "energy blockade."

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late January allowing the imposition of tariffs on imports from countries that export oil to Cuba, simultaneously declaring a state of emergency on the grounds of a Cuban threat to U.S. national security.

Trump also hinted at the possibility of tightening pressure on Havana, including deploying military forces near Cuban shores or sending an aircraft carrier among the proposed deterrent options.

Media reports have also indicated an increase in U.S. reconnaissance and intelligence operations near Cuban shores in recent months, reflecting a heightened level of field tension between the two sides.

$100 million in conditional aid

In parallel with the political and security escalation, the United States announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid worth $100 million to Cuba following the widespread collapse of the national electricity grid, which caused extensive power outages in several areas.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that the aid would be provided in coordination with the Catholic Church and humanitarian organizations, while the final decision regarding its acceptance or rejection rests with the Cuban government.

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced his country's readiness to accept U.S. aid provided that it is offered according to international standards and without political conditions.

Díaz-Canel stated via the "X" platform that Cuba does not mind receiving support if Washington adheres to humanitarian work rules, considering that the current crisis has worsened due to the U.S. sanctions imposed for years.

He pointed out that the most urgent needs include fuel, food, and medicine, affirming that lifting or easing the blockade would contribute to addressing the crisis more quickly.

Energy crisis and popular protests

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez clarified that his country does not reject international aid, but hopes that any U.S. support is free from political objectives, noting that Havana still does not know the nature of the aid and the mechanism for its distribution.

Cuba is experiencing a severe energy crisis due to the deterioration of electrical infrastructure and a shortage of fuel and diesel, leading to widespread power outages and popular protests in several cities.

U.S. sanctions and restrictions on oil supplies have also deepened the economic crisis on the island, while countries like Russia and Mexico have announced shipments of support and aid to alleviate the repercussions of the crisis.