The Egyptian artist Hisham Abbas confirmed that his recitation of the names of Allah and his prayers for the late Hani Shakir through the microphone during his funeral came spontaneously without any prior preparation.

The Sheikh and the Mic

Abbas said: "I wasn't prepared for this, and the sheikh next to me was the one who gave me the mic and told me to pray as well."

Abbas appeared in a video clip during his attendance at the mourning of the late Hani Shakir, where he recited Surah Al-Fatiha and prayed for the deceased, then recited the names of Allah amidst a sad atmosphere that dominated the attendees.

Divergent Opinions

Public opinions varied regarding Abbas's position, as some considered that what he did stemmed from a state of deep emotion and sadness over Hani Shakir's passing, while others felt that the scene was surprising and unusual within artistic funerals, which opened the door for discussion and comments across social media platforms.

Large Attendance

The mourning for the late artist Hani Shakir was held last Thursday at Abu Shuqah Mosque in Cairo, with a large attendance of stars from art, media, and music in Egypt and the Arab world, alongside several public figures, politicians, and sports stars.

The mourning witnessed a wide attendance that exceeded the funeral of the deceased, which took place in the same mosque the previous Wednesday, as many stars from various generations were keen to offer their condolences, along with the presence of several Lebanese artists close to the deceased, including Haifa Wehbe, Marwan Khoury, and Wael Jassar.