أكد الفنان المصري هشام عباس أن ترديده أسماء الله الحسنى والدعاء للراحل هاني شاكر عبر الميكروفون خلال جنازته جاء عفويّاً دون أي تحضير مسبق.

الشيخ والمايك

وقال عباس: «مكنتش محضر للموضوع ده، والشيخ اللي جنبي هو اللي إداني المايك وقالّي ادعي إنت كمان».

وظهر عباس في مقطع فيديو أثناء حضوره عزاء الراحل هاني شاكر، وهو يقرأ سورة الفاتحة، ويدعو للراحل ثم ردد أسماء الله الحسنى وسط أجواء حزينة سيطرت على الحضور.

تباين الآراء

وتباينت أراء الجمهور حول موقف عباس، إذ اعتبر البعض أن ما فعله كان نابعاً من حالة التأثر والحزن الشديد على رحيل هاني شاكر، فيما رأى آخرون أن المشهد كان مفاجئاً وغير معتاد داخل الجنازات الفنية، ما فتح باب النقاش والتعليقات عبر منصات التواصل.

حضور كبير

وأقيم عزاء الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر،الخميس الماضي، بمسجد أبوشقة بالقاهرة، وسط حضور كبير من نجوم الفن والإعلام والطرب فى مصر والوطن العربى، إلى جانب عدد من الشخصيات العامة والسياسيين ونجوم الرياضة.

وشهد العزاء حضوراً واسعاً فاق جنازة الراحل التي أقيمت في المسجد نفسه الأربعاء الماضي، إذ حرص عدد كبير من نجوم الفن من مختلف الأجيال على تقديم واجب العزاء، إلى جانب حضور عدد من الفنانين اللبنانيين المقربين من الراحل، بينهم هيفاء وهبي ومروان خوري ووائل جسار.