The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced the detection of several hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace early this morning, confirming that they were dealt with according to established military procedures.

The official spokesperson for the ministry, Colonel Saud Al-Otaween, stated that the armed forces monitored the movements of the drones as soon as they entered Kuwaiti airspace, and necessary measures were taken to address them to ensure the protection of the country's security and the safety of its territory.

Confirmation of Military Readiness

Al-Otaween emphasized that the Kuwaiti armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threats to national security, affirming the continued elevation of alertness and vigilance across various military sectors.

He added that the armed forces are committed to carrying out their missions to protect citizens and residents, and to maintain the security and stability of Kuwait in light of the security developments in the region.

Security Vigilance Amid Regional Tensions

The Kuwaiti announcement comes at a time when the region is experiencing escalating tensions, prompting several Gulf countries to enhance their security measures and raise their readiness levels to face any potential threats, particularly those related to drones and aerial attacks.