أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية رصد عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي فجر اليوم، مؤكدة التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات العسكرية المعتمدة.

وقال المتحدث الرسمي باسم الوزارة العقيد الركن سعود العطوان إن القوات المسلحة تابعت تحركات المسيّرات فور دخولها الأجواء الكويتية، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل معها بما يضمن حماية أمن البلاد وسلامة أراضيها.

تأكيد الجاهزية العسكرية

وشدد العطوان على أن القوات المسلحة الكويتية تتمتع بجاهزية كاملة للتصدي لأي تهديدات تمس أمن الوطن، مؤكداً استمرار رفع مستوى التأهب واليقظة في مختلف القطاعات العسكرية.

وأضاف أن القوات المسلحة ماضية في تنفيذ مهامها لحماية المواطنين والمقيمين، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار الكويت في ظل التطورات الأمنية التي تشهدها المنطقة.

يقظة أمنية في ظل توتر إقليمي

ويأتي الإعلان الكويتي في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة توترات متصاعدة، دفعت عدداً من دول الخليج إلى تعزيز إجراءاتها الأمنية ورفع درجات الاستعداد لمواجهة أي تهديدات محتملة، خصوصاً المرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة والهجمات الجوية.