في مشهد أقرب لأفلام هوليوود، أسقطت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية واحدة من أخطر عصابات «النصب الكيميائي» التي اتخذت من أرقى أحياء العاصمة مسرحاً لعملياتها. القصة بدأت بوعود «سحرية» حول تحويل أوراق عديمة القيمة إلى دولارات حقيقية، وانتهت خلف القضبان في قبضة رجال الأمن.

«تنشيط الأموال».. الخدعة الكبرى

بذكاء شيطاني، استدرج شخصان (يحملان جنسية أجنبية) ضحاياهما في مصر عبر تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية. وكان العرض مغرياً لدرجة لا تُصدق: «أوراق خضراء مغطاة بمادة عازلة، يمكن تحويلها لعملات حقيقية باستخدام محلول كيميائي سري مستورد من الخارج». وبأسلوب إقناع نفسي محكم، أوهموا الضحايا أنهم يمتلكون «علماً سرياً» يولد الثروات من العدم.

العصابة التي أدارت نشاطها بين البساتين والتجمع الخامس، اعتمدت على «الإغراء الرقمي»، إذ لم تكن هناك مواجهات مباشرة في البداية، بل محادثات مشفرة وسيناريوهات «علمية مزيفة». ونجحت العصابة في إقناع ضحاياها بدفع أموال بهدف استيراد المواد الكيميائية من الخارج مقابل حصولهما على نسبة من الدولارات المزعومة، قبل أن يكتشف الضحايا لاحقاً أنهم وقعوا ضحية خدعة محكمة، وأن ما تم تقديمه لهم لم يكن سوى أوراق خضراء بلا أي قيمة مالية. وبعد جمع التحريات وتقنين الإجراءات، داهمت قوات الأمن موقع المتهمين، لتضبط «أدوات السحر الكيميائي» المزعوم، التي تبين أنها مجرد أدوات للنصب والاحتيال.

«الأوراق الخضراء».. كيف خدعت عصابة ضحاياها بملايين الدولارات في القاهرة؟

واعترف المتهمون بجريمتهم بالتفصيل، ليكشف خبراء الأمن أن العملية تعتمد بالكامل على «الطمع والجهل بالحقائق العلمية». فلا يوجد مادة في الكيمياء تعيد تنشيط الأوراق لتصبح دولارات، وكل ما شاهده الضحايا كان «خفة يد» مدعومة بضخ إعلامي رقمي مضلل.

سقطت عصابة «الأوراق الخضراء»، لكن القضية تظل جرس إنذار يصدح قائلاً إنه في عالم الثراء السريع، إذا كان العرض يبدو «أكبر من الحقيقة»، فهو بالتأكيد فخ محكم.