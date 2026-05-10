«الأوراق الخضراء».. كيف خدعت عصابة ضحاياها بملايين الدولارات في القاهرة؟

In a scene reminiscent of Hollywood movies, Egyptian security forces dismantled one of the most dangerous "chemical fraud" gangs that had made the upscale neighborhoods of the capital their stage for operations. The story began with "magical" promises about turning worthless papers into real dollars, and ended behind bars in the grip of security personnel.

"Money Activation".. The Great Deception

With devilish intelligence, two individuals (holding foreign nationality) lured their victims in Egypt through smartphone applications. The offer was so enticing it was hard to believe: "Green papers coated with an insulating material can be transformed into real currencies using a secret chemical solution imported from abroad." With a tightly controlled psychological persuasion technique, they convinced the victims that they possessed a "secret knowledge" that generates wealth from nothing.

The gang, which operated between Al-Basateen and New Cairo, relied on "digital seduction," as there were no direct confrontations at first, but rather encrypted conversations and "fake scientific" scenarios. The gang succeeded in convincing their victims to pay money to import chemicals from abroad in exchange for a share of the alleged dollars, only for the victims to later discover that they had fallen victim to a well-crafted scam, and that what was presented to them was nothing but green papers with no financial value. After gathering intelligence and legal procedures, security forces raided the suspects' location, seizing the so-called "chemical magic" tools, which turned out to be mere instruments for fraud and deception.

The suspects confessed to their crime in detail, revealing that the operation relied entirely on "greed and ignorance of scientific facts." There is no substance in chemistry that can reactivate papers to become dollars, and all the victims witnessed was "sleight of hand" supported by misleading digital media hype.

The "green papers" gang has fallen, but the case remains a wake-up call echoing that in the world of quick wealth, if the offer seems "too good to be true," it is certainly a well-laid trap.