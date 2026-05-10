في جريمة هزت أركان المجتمع التركي، لم يكتفِ القتلة بإنهاء حياة الشابة كبرى يابجي (30 عاماً) بطريقة وحشية، بل استمروا في «تمثيل دورها» خلف شاشات الهواتف، في واحدة من أبشع فصول الخداع التي سجلتها سجلات الجرائم الجنائية أخيراً.
من القتل إلى «انتحال الشخصية»
بعد إطلاق النار على الشابة التركية ومحاولة حرق جثتها في منطقة نائية بولاية بوردور لإخفاء معالم الجريمة، استولى الجناة على هاتفها وبدأوا «خطة شيطانية». ولأيام عدة، كان حساب الضحية على Instagram يرسل إشارات تفاعل، وإعجابات، وردوداً مقتضبة، مما أوهم عائلتها بأنها لا تزال على قيد الحياة، في محاولة لتأجيل لحظة اكتشاف الجثة.
هذا «الانتحال الرقمي» لم يكن مجرد عبث، بل كان وسيلة احترافية لكسب الوقت. فبينما كان القتلة يحاولون الوصول إلى مقتنياتها المالية وحساباتها البنكية، كانت العائلة تتلقى «رسائل وهمية» تجعلهم يعتقدون أن ابنتهم بخير، حتى وقع المحظور وانكشفت الحقيقة المروعة عبر اعترافات أحد المشتبه بهم.
وأعادت هذه القضية فتح الجدل حول «الأمان الرقمي» وعنف الدوائر القريبة، فالهاتف الذي كان وسيلة كبرى للتواصل، تحول بعد رحيلها إلى «قناع» ارتداه قتلتها لإخفاء جثتها المتفحمة.
رحلت الشابة التركية، لكن صورتها التي ظلت تتفاعل على «إنستغرام» بعد موتها، ستبقى تطارد الجناة دليلاً على بشاعة لم يشهد لها التاريخ مثيلاً.
In a crime that shook the foundations of Turkish society, the killers did not only end the life of the young woman, Kobra Yabci (30 years old), in a brutal manner, but they also continued to "play her role" behind the screens of their phones, in one of the most horrific chapters of deception recorded in criminal records recently.
From Murder to "Identity Theft"
After shooting the young Turkish woman and attempting to burn her body in a remote area of Burdur province to hide the traces of the crime, the perpetrators seized her phone and began a "diabolical plan." For several days, the victim's Instagram account sent interaction signals, likes, and brief responses, misleading her family into believing she was still alive, in an attempt to delay the moment of discovering the body.
This "digital impersonation" was not just a prank; it was a professional means to buy time. While the killers were trying to access her financial possessions and bank accounts, the family received "fake messages" that made them believe their daughter was fine, until the inevitable happened and the horrific truth was revealed through the confession of one of the suspects.
This case reopened the debate about "digital safety" and the violence of close circles, as the phone, which was a major means of communication, turned into a "mask" worn by her killers to hide her charred body.
The young Turkish woman has passed away, but her image, which continued to interact on "Instagram" after her death, will remain haunting the perpetrators as evidence of a horror unprecedented in history.