في جريمة هزت أركان المجتمع التركي، لم يكتفِ القتلة بإنهاء حياة الشابة كبرى يابجي (30 عاماً) بطريقة وحشية، بل استمروا في «تمثيل دورها» خلف شاشات الهواتف، في واحدة من أبشع فصول الخداع التي سجلتها سجلات الجرائم الجنائية أخيراً.

من القتل إلى «انتحال الشخصية»

بعد إطلاق النار على الشابة التركية ومحاولة حرق جثتها في منطقة نائية بولاية بوردور لإخفاء معالم الجريمة، استولى الجناة على هاتفها وبدأوا «خطة شيطانية». ولأيام عدة، كان حساب الضحية على Instagram يرسل إشارات تفاعل، وإعجابات، وردوداً مقتضبة، مما أوهم عائلتها بأنها لا تزال على قيد الحياة، في محاولة لتأجيل لحظة اكتشاف الجثة.

هذا «الانتحال الرقمي» لم يكن مجرد عبث، بل كان وسيلة احترافية لكسب الوقت. فبينما كان القتلة يحاولون الوصول إلى مقتنياتها المالية وحساباتها البنكية، كانت العائلة تتلقى «رسائل وهمية» تجعلهم يعتقدون أن ابنتهم بخير، حتى وقع المحظور وانكشفت الحقيقة المروعة عبر اعترافات أحد المشتبه بهم.

وأعادت هذه القضية فتح الجدل حول «الأمان الرقمي» وعنف الدوائر القريبة، فالهاتف الذي كان وسيلة كبرى للتواصل، تحول بعد رحيلها إلى «قناع» ارتداه قتلتها لإخفاء جثتها المتفحمة.

رحلت الشابة التركية، لكن صورتها التي ظلت تتفاعل على «إنستغرام» بعد موتها، ستبقى تطارد الجناة دليلاً على بشاعة لم يشهد لها التاريخ مثيلاً.