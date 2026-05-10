In a crime that shook the foundations of Turkish society, the killers did not only end the life of the young woman, Kobra Yabci (30 years old), in a brutal manner, but they also continued to "play her role" behind the screens of their phones, in one of the most horrific chapters of deception recorded in criminal records recently.

From Murder to "Identity Theft"

After shooting the young Turkish woman and attempting to burn her body in a remote area of Burdur province to hide the traces of the crime, the perpetrators seized her phone and began a "diabolical plan." For several days, the victim's Instagram account sent interaction signals, likes, and brief responses, misleading her family into believing she was still alive, in an attempt to delay the moment of discovering the body.

This "digital impersonation" was not just a prank; it was a professional means to buy time. While the killers were trying to access her financial possessions and bank accounts, the family received "fake messages" that made them believe their daughter was fine, until the inevitable happened and the horrific truth was revealed through the confession of one of the suspects.

This case reopened the debate about "digital safety" and the violence of close circles, as the phone, which was a major means of communication, turned into a "mask" worn by her killers to hide her charred body.

The young Turkish woman has passed away, but her image, which continued to interact on "Instagram" after her death, will remain haunting the perpetrators as evidence of a horror unprecedented in history.