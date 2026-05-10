تعرضت سفينة بضائع تجارية في المياه الإقليمية لقطر شمال شرق ميناء مسيعيد، قادمة من أبو ظبي، لاستهداف بطائرة مسيّرة، مما تسبب في اندلاع حريق محدود على السفينة.
وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الحريق لم يسفر عن وقوع إصابات، مؤكدة أن السفينة تابعت رحلتها باتجاه ميناء مسيعيد بعد السيطرة على الحريق.
وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، قالت في وقت سابق، الأحد، إنها تلقت بلاغاً بإصابة ناقلة بضائع سائبة، على بعد 23 ميلاً شمال شرقي الدوحة، بمقذوف مجهول ما تسبب في حريق محدود.
وأفادت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية، نقلاً عن مصدر، بأن سفينة نقل البضائع التي تعرضت لهجوم بالقرب من سواحل قطر، الأحد، كانت «تبحر تحت علم الولايات المتحدة، ومملوكة لها».
من جانبه، توعد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني محمد أكرمي نيا، سفن الدول الملتزمة بالعقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على إيران، بمواجهة صعوبات في عبور مضيق هرمز.
وأفاد نواب إيرانيون في البرلمان، بأنهم يعملون على صياغة مشروع قانون لإضفاء طابع رسمي على إدارة إيران لمضيق هرمز، يتضمن بنوداً تحظر مرور سفن «الدول المعادية».
وكان الجيش الأمريكي، أعلن الجمعة، أنه حيّد 3 سفن حاولت انتهاك الحصار على إيران في خليج عُمان، بينهما ناقلتا نفط غير محمّلتين، فيما ذكرت طهران أن هناك اشتباكات متفرقة مع قطع بحرية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز.
وأوضحت القيادة المركزية CENTCOM، أن القوات عطلت ناقلتي نفط غير محمّلتين ترفعان العلم الإيراني، أثناء محاولتهما الدخول إلى ميناء إيراني على خليج عُمان، عبر مقاتلة من طراز F/A-18 Super Hornet انطلقت من حاملة الطائرات USS George H.W. Bush، استهدفت المداخن بذخائر دقيقة لمنعهما من مواصلة طريقهما.
وأضافت عبر منصة «إكس»، أنها عطّلت أيضاً، الأربعاء، ناقلة النفط الإيرانية M/T Hasna أثناء محاولتها الإبحار إلى ميناء إيراني في خليج عُمان، بعدما انطلقت مقاتلة F/A-18 Super Hornet من على متن حاملة الطائرات USS Abraham Lincoln، واستهدفتها بطلقات عدة من مدفع عيار 20 ملم، ما أدى إلى تعطيل دفة السفينة.
A commercial cargo ship in the territorial waters of Qatar, northeast of the port of Mesaieed, coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone, causing a limited fire on the ship.
The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced today (Sunday) that the fire did not result in any injuries, confirming that the ship continued its journey towards the port of Mesaieed after the fire was brought under control.
The British Maritime Trade Operations agency stated earlier on Sunday that it received a report of a bulk carrier being struck by an unknown projectile, 23 miles northeast of Doha, which caused a limited fire.
The Iranian news agency "Fars," citing a source, reported that the cargo ship that was attacked near the shores of Qatar on Sunday was "sailing under the flag of the United States and is owned by it."
For his part, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akrami Nia warned that ships from countries adhering to U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran would face difficulties in crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian lawmakers in parliament reported that they are working on drafting a bill to formalize Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes provisions prohibiting the passage of ships from "hostile countries."
The U.S. military announced on Friday that it had neutralized three ships attempting to violate the blockade on Iran in the Gulf of Oman, including two oil tankers that were not loaded, while Tehran reported sporadic clashes with U.S. naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Central Command (CENTCOM) clarified that its forces disabled two unladen oil tankers flying the Iranian flag while they were attempting to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, using an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet launched from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, which targeted the smokestacks with precision munitions to prevent them from continuing on their way.
It added via the "X" platform that it also disabled the Iranian oil tanker M/T Hasna on Wednesday while it was attempting to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, after an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier targeted it with several rounds from a 20mm cannon, resulting in the ship's rudder being disabled.