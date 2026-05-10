تعرضت سفينة بضائع تجارية في المياه الإقليمية لقطر شمال شرق ميناء مسيعيد، قادمة من أبو ظبي، لاستهداف بطائرة مسيّرة، مما تسبب في اندلاع حريق محدود على السفينة.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع القطرية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الحريق لم يسفر عن وقوع إصابات، مؤكدة أن السفينة تابعت رحلتها باتجاه ميناء مسيعيد بعد السيطرة على الحريق.


وكانت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية، قالت في وقت سابق، الأحد، إنها تلقت بلاغاً بإصابة ناقلة بضائع سائبة، على بعد 23 ميلاً شمال شرقي الدوحة، بمقذوف مجهول ما تسبب في حريق محدود.


وأفادت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية، نقلاً عن مصدر، بأن سفينة نقل البضائع التي تعرضت لهجوم بالقرب من سواحل قطر، الأحد، كانت «تبحر تحت علم الولايات المتحدة، ومملوكة لها».


من جانبه، توعد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإيراني محمد أكرمي نيا، سفن الدول الملتزمة بالعقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على إيران، بمواجهة صعوبات في عبور مضيق هرمز.


وأفاد نواب إيرانيون في البرلمان، بأنهم يعملون على صياغة مشروع قانون لإضفاء طابع رسمي على إدارة إيران لمضيق هرمز، يتضمن بنوداً تحظر مرور سفن «الدول المعادية».


وكان الجيش الأمريكي، أعلن الجمعة، أنه حيّد 3 سفن حاولت انتهاك الحصار على إيران في خليج عُمان، بينهما ناقلتا نفط غير محمّلتين، فيما ذكرت طهران أن هناك اشتباكات متفرقة مع قطع بحرية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز.


وأوضحت القيادة المركزية CENTCOM، أن القوات عطلت ناقلتي نفط غير محمّلتين ترفعان العلم الإيراني، أثناء محاولتهما الدخول إلى ميناء إيراني على خليج عُمان، عبر مقاتلة من طراز F/A-18 Super Hornet انطلقت من حاملة الطائرات USS George H.W. Bush، استهدفت المداخن بذخائر دقيقة لمنعهما من مواصلة طريقهما.


وأضافت عبر منصة «إكس»، أنها عطّلت أيضاً، الأربعاء، ناقلة النفط الإيرانية M/T Hasna أثناء محاولتها الإبحار إلى ميناء إيراني في خليج عُمان، بعدما انطلقت مقاتلة F/A-18 Super Hornet من على متن حاملة الطائرات USS Abraham Lincoln، واستهدفتها بطلقات عدة من مدفع عيار 20 ملم، ما أدى إلى تعطيل دفة السفينة.