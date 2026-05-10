A commercial cargo ship in the territorial waters of Qatar, northeast of the port of Mesaieed, coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone, causing a limited fire on the ship.



The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced today (Sunday) that the fire did not result in any injuries, confirming that the ship continued its journey towards the port of Mesaieed after the fire was brought under control.



The British Maritime Trade Operations agency stated earlier on Sunday that it received a report of a bulk carrier being struck by an unknown projectile, 23 miles northeast of Doha, which caused a limited fire.



The Iranian news agency "Fars," citing a source, reported that the cargo ship that was attacked near the shores of Qatar on Sunday was "sailing under the flag of the United States and is owned by it."



For his part, Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akrami Nia warned that ships from countries adhering to U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran would face difficulties in crossing the Strait of Hormuz.



Iranian lawmakers in parliament reported that they are working on drafting a bill to formalize Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes provisions prohibiting the passage of ships from "hostile countries."



The U.S. military announced on Friday that it had neutralized three ships attempting to violate the blockade on Iran in the Gulf of Oman, including two oil tankers that were not loaded, while Tehran reported sporadic clashes with U.S. naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.



Central Command (CENTCOM) clarified that its forces disabled two unladen oil tankers flying the Iranian flag while they were attempting to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, using an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet launched from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, which targeted the smokestacks with precision munitions to prevent them from continuing on their way.



It added via the "X" platform that it also disabled the Iranian oil tanker M/T Hasna on Wednesday while it was attempting to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, after an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier targeted it with several rounds from a 20mm cannon, resulting in the ship's rudder being disabled.