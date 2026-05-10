The Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Materials confirmed that the recent adjustment in fuel prices was a result of a combination of economic and technical factors related to the rising costs of supply, transportation, and production, in addition to the ongoing fluctuations in global oil prices and shipping and insurance costs.



The Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Materials has set the prices of petroleum derivatives in the local market as follows: first-grade diesel at $0.88 per liter, 90-octane gasoline at $1.10 per liter, 95-octane gasoline at $1.15 per liter, a domestic gas cylinder at $12.50, and an industrial gas cylinder at $20. The prices of these materials have also been set in the new Syrian pound, with an exchange rate for fuel dollars at 133 pounds.

Operational Burdens



The company clarified that it bears significant operational burdens related to transportation, storage, and maintenance, alongside rising energy costs and technical equipment, which has directly impacted the final cost of the materials.



It stated that the price adjustment also aims to maintain the stability of supplies and ensure the continued delivery of petroleum derivatives to various governorates, especially in light of the current economic conditions and the logistical challenges facing supply operations, noting that the cost of imports has seen a noticeable increase recently due to rising global prices of derivatives and currency fluctuations.

Distribution and Control Mechanisms



It confirmed that the prices of petroleum derivatives have periodically decreased to ensure the continuous availability of materials in local markets and to prevent bottlenecks or interruptions. The company is also working in parallel to improve distribution and control mechanisms, which contributes to reducing waste, regulating the market, and ensuring that petroleum derivatives reach citizens and production sectors regularly.