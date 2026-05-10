أكدت الشركة السورية لتخزين وتوزيع المواد البترولية أن التعديل الأخير على أسعار المشتقات النفطية جاء نتيجة مجموعة من العوامل الاقتصادية والفنية المرتبطة بارتفاع تكاليف التوريد والنقل والإنتاج، إضافة إلى التغيرات المستمرة في أسعار النفط العالمية وأسعار الشحن والتأمين.


وحددت الشركة السورية لتخزين وتوزيع المواد البترولية أسعار المشتقات النفطية بالسوق المحلية على النحو التالي: مازوت أول بسعر 0.88 دولار للتر، وبنزين 90 بسعر 1.10 دولار للتر، وبنزين 95 بسعر 1.15 دولار للتر، وأسطوانة الغاز المنزلي بسعر 12.50 دولار، وأسطوانة الغاز الصناعي بسعر 20 دولاراً، كما تم تحديد أسعار هذه المواد بالليرة السورية الجديدة، بسعر صرف لدولار المحروقات يبلغ 133 ليرة.

أعباء تشغيلية


وأوضحت الشركة أنها تتحمل أعباء تشغيلية كبيرة تتعلق بأعمال النقل والتخزين والصيانة، إلى جانب ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة والتجهيزات الفنية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على التكلفة النهائية للمادة.


وأفادت أن التعديل السعري يهدف أيضاً إلى الحفاظ على استقرار التوريدات، وضمان استمرار وصول المشتقات النفطية إلى مختلف المحافظات، ولا سيما في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية الراهنة، والتحديات اللوجستية التي تواجه عمليات التوريد، مشيرة إلى أن تكلفة الاستيراد شهدت ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة بسبب زيادة أسعار المشتقات عالمياً وتقلبات أسعار الصرف.

آليات التوزيع والرقابة


وأكدت أن أسعار المشتقات النفطية تراجعت بشكل دوري بما يضمن استمرار تأمين المادة في الأسواق المحلية، ومنع حدوث اختناقات أو انقطاعات، وأن الشركة تعمل بالتوازي على تحسين آليات التوزيع والرقابة، بما يسهم في الحد من الهدر وضبط السوق، وضمان وصول المشتقات النفطية إلى المواطنين والقطاعات الإنتاجية بشكل منتظم.