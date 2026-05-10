أكدت الشركة السورية لتخزين وتوزيع المواد البترولية أن التعديل الأخير على أسعار المشتقات النفطية جاء نتيجة مجموعة من العوامل الاقتصادية والفنية المرتبطة بارتفاع تكاليف التوريد والنقل والإنتاج، إضافة إلى التغيرات المستمرة في أسعار النفط العالمية وأسعار الشحن والتأمين.
وحددت الشركة السورية لتخزين وتوزيع المواد البترولية أسعار المشتقات النفطية بالسوق المحلية على النحو التالي: مازوت أول بسعر 0.88 دولار للتر، وبنزين 90 بسعر 1.10 دولار للتر، وبنزين 95 بسعر 1.15 دولار للتر، وأسطوانة الغاز المنزلي بسعر 12.50 دولار، وأسطوانة الغاز الصناعي بسعر 20 دولاراً، كما تم تحديد أسعار هذه المواد بالليرة السورية الجديدة، بسعر صرف لدولار المحروقات يبلغ 133 ليرة.
أعباء تشغيلية
وأوضحت الشركة أنها تتحمل أعباء تشغيلية كبيرة تتعلق بأعمال النقل والتخزين والصيانة، إلى جانب ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة والتجهيزات الفنية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على التكلفة النهائية للمادة.
وأفادت أن التعديل السعري يهدف أيضاً إلى الحفاظ على استقرار التوريدات، وضمان استمرار وصول المشتقات النفطية إلى مختلف المحافظات، ولا سيما في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية الراهنة، والتحديات اللوجستية التي تواجه عمليات التوريد، مشيرة إلى أن تكلفة الاستيراد شهدت ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة بسبب زيادة أسعار المشتقات عالمياً وتقلبات أسعار الصرف.
آليات التوزيع والرقابة
وأكدت أن أسعار المشتقات النفطية تراجعت بشكل دوري بما يضمن استمرار تأمين المادة في الأسواق المحلية، ومنع حدوث اختناقات أو انقطاعات، وأن الشركة تعمل بالتوازي على تحسين آليات التوزيع والرقابة، بما يسهم في الحد من الهدر وضبط السوق، وضمان وصول المشتقات النفطية إلى المواطنين والقطاعات الإنتاجية بشكل منتظم.
The Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Materials confirmed that the recent adjustment in fuel prices was a result of a combination of economic and technical factors related to the rising costs of supply, transportation, and production, in addition to the ongoing fluctuations in global oil prices and shipping and insurance costs.
The Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Materials has set the prices of petroleum derivatives in the local market as follows: first-grade diesel at $0.88 per liter, 90-octane gasoline at $1.10 per liter, 95-octane gasoline at $1.15 per liter, a domestic gas cylinder at $12.50, and an industrial gas cylinder at $20. The prices of these materials have also been set in the new Syrian pound, with an exchange rate for fuel dollars at 133 pounds.
Operational Burdens
The company clarified that it bears significant operational burdens related to transportation, storage, and maintenance, alongside rising energy costs and technical equipment, which has directly impacted the final cost of the materials.
It stated that the price adjustment also aims to maintain the stability of supplies and ensure the continued delivery of petroleum derivatives to various governorates, especially in light of the current economic conditions and the logistical challenges facing supply operations, noting that the cost of imports has seen a noticeable increase recently due to rising global prices of derivatives and currency fluctuations.
Distribution and Control Mechanisms
It confirmed that the prices of petroleum derivatives have periodically decreased to ensure the continuous availability of materials in local markets and to prevent bottlenecks or interruptions. The company is also working in parallel to improve distribution and control mechanisms, which contributes to reducing waste, regulating the market, and ensuring that petroleum derivatives reach citizens and production sectors regularly.