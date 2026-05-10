The Ports Authority has extended the exemption period from storage fees to 15 days, in a move aimed at supporting logistical efficiency and facilitating trade movement through the main maritime ports. This new directive includes "King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, as well as Yanbu Commercial Port and Neom Port." This increase provides additional flexibility for beneficiaries in managing their shipments and reducing operational costs associated with stay periods in the ports.



The authority has specified the categories of goods covered by this decision to include general cargo under the transit system, roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) cargo, and any other goods except containers, reflecting the desire to stimulate the flow of specific types of strategic goods. This circular officially came into effect on May 5, 2026, and the facilitation period is set to last for two months from the start date, representing direct support for importers, exporters, and logistics companies operating in the Kingdom.