رفعت هيئة الموانئ مدة الإعفاء من أجور التخزين لتصل إلى 15 يوماً، وذلك في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم الكفاءة اللوجستية وتسهيل حركة التجارة عبر المنافذ البحرية الرئيسية، وشملت هذه التعليمات الجديدة كلاً من «ميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام، وميناء الملك فهد الصناعي بينبع، إضافة إلى ميناء ينبع التجاري، وميناء نيوم»، وتمنح هذه الزيادة مرونة إضافية للمستفيدين في إدارة شحناتهم وتخفيف التكاليف التشغيلية المرتبطة بفترات البقاء في الموانئ.


وحددت الهيئة فئات البضائع المشمولة بهذا القرار لتشمل البضائع العامة بنظام الترانزيت وبضائع الدحرجة المعروفة باسم «رو-رو» وأي بضائع أخرى باستثناء الحاويات، مما يعكس الرغبة في تحفيز تدفق أنواع محددة من السلع الاستراتيجية. وبدأ العمل بهذا التعميم رسمياً اعتباراً من تاريخ 5 مايو 2026م، ومن المقرر أن تستمر فترة العمل بهذه التسهيلات لمدة شهرين من تاريخ الانطلاق، لتمثّل دعماً مباشراً للمستوردين والمصدرين والشركات اللوجستية العاملة في المملكة.