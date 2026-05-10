American sources revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump managed to acquire a quantity of enriched uranium from Venezuela, at a time when it faces complications in extracting highly enriched uranium from Iran.

A Victory for America, Venezuela, and the World



The U.S. Department of Energy announced that "thanks to the decisive leadership of President Trump, 13.5 kilograms of highly enriched uranium were transferred from an old research reactor in Venezuela.

The department described the joint operation, which involved the United States, Britain, and Venezuela in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, as "a victory for America, Venezuela, and the world."

The Director of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Department of Energy, Brandon Williams, stated that the safe removal of all enriched uranium from Venezuela sends a new message to the world about a new Venezuela.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the uranium was safely and securely transported overland and by sea from South America to North America, following a complex and sensitive operation.

The Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated in a statement that this operation exemplified the strong will, effective coordination, and high professionalism of all parties involved.

Britain Participates in Transport Efforts



According to the Atomic Energy Agency, during the operation of the Venezuelan nuclear reactor, which lasted three decades until 1991, the reactor used nuclear fuel sourced from the United States and Britain. The nuclear material was transported to a facility belonging to the U.S. Department of Energy in South Carolina, after being removed from a site located about 15 kilometers from the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The UN agency reported that in late April, a protected night convoy from the Venezuelan army departed from the reactor site to the port of Puerto Cabello, where the nuclear container was loaded onto a British ship that headed directly to the United States, arriving safely in early May.

One of Trump's prominent declared goals since the outbreak of the Iran war last February was to force Tehran to abandon about 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, but those efforts have not yet succeeded.