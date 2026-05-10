أفصحت مصادر أمريكية أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تمكنت من الاستحواذ على كمية من اليورانيوم المخصب من فنزويلا، في وقت تواجه تعقيدات في إخراج اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من إيران.
انتصار لأمريكا وفنزويلا والعالم
وأعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية، إنه «بفضل القيادة الحاسمة للرئيس ترمب، تم نقل 13.5 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من مفاعل أبحاث قديم في فنزويلا.
ووصفت الوزارة العملية المشتركة، التي شاركت فيها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفنزويلا بالتعاون مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، بأنها «انتصار لأمريكا وفنزويلا والعالم».
واعتبر مدير الإدارة الوطنية للأمن النووي التابعة لوزارة الطاقة براندون ويليامز، أن الإزالة الآمنة لكل اليورانيوم المخصب من فنزويلا تبعث برسالة جديدة إلى العالم حول فنزويلا الجديدة.
فيما أكدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، أن اليورانيوم نُقل بأمان وحماية عبر البر والبحر من أمريكا الجنوبية إلى أمريكا الشمالية، بعد عملية معقدة وحساسة.
وقال المدير العام لوكالة الطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي، في بيان، إن هذه العملية شكلت مثالاً على الإرادة القوية والتنسيق الفعال والاحترافية العالية من جميع الأطراف المشاركة.
بريطانيا تشارك في جهود النقل
ووفق وكالة الطاقة الذرية، فإنه خلال فترة تشغيل المفاعل النووي الفنزويلي، التي امتدت ثلاثة عقود حتى عام 1991، استخدم المفاعل وقوداً نووياً مصدره الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا.وتم نقل المادة النووية إلى منشأة تابعة لوزارة الطاقة الأمريكية في ولاية ساوث كارولاينا، بعد إخراجها من موقع يبعد نحو 15 كيلومتراً عن العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس.
وذكرت الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، أنه في أواخر أبريل، انطلقت قافلة ليلية محمية من الجيش الفنزويلي من موقع المفاعل إلى ميناء بويرتو كابيو، حيث جرى تحميل الحاوية النووية على سفينة بريطانية توجهت مباشرة إلى الولايات المتحدة، ووصلت بأمان في مطلع مايو الجاري.
وكان أحد أبرز أهداف ترمب المعلنة منذ اندلاع حرب إيران في فبراير الماضي، هو إجبار طهران على التخلي عن نحو 408 كيلوغرامات من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بنسبة 60%، إلا أن تلك الجهود لم تنجح حتى الآن.
American sources revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump managed to acquire a quantity of enriched uranium from Venezuela, at a time when it faces complications in extracting highly enriched uranium from Iran.
A Victory for America, Venezuela, and the World
The U.S. Department of Energy announced that "thanks to the decisive leadership of President Trump, 13.5 kilograms of highly enriched uranium were transferred from an old research reactor in Venezuela.
The department described the joint operation, which involved the United States, Britain, and Venezuela in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, as "a victory for America, Venezuela, and the world."
The Director of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the Department of Energy, Brandon Williams, stated that the safe removal of all enriched uranium from Venezuela sends a new message to the world about a new Venezuela.
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the uranium was safely and securely transported overland and by sea from South America to North America, following a complex and sensitive operation.
The Director General of the Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated in a statement that this operation exemplified the strong will, effective coordination, and high professionalism of all parties involved.
Britain Participates in Transport Efforts
According to the Atomic Energy Agency, during the operation of the Venezuelan nuclear reactor, which lasted three decades until 1991, the reactor used nuclear fuel sourced from the United States and Britain. The nuclear material was transported to a facility belonging to the U.S. Department of Energy in South Carolina, after being removed from a site located about 15 kilometers from the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.
The UN agency reported that in late April, a protected night convoy from the Venezuelan army departed from the reactor site to the port of Puerto Cabello, where the nuclear container was loaded onto a British ship that headed directly to the United States, arriving safely in early May.
One of Trump's prominent declared goals since the outbreak of the Iran war last February was to force Tehran to abandon about 408 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, but those efforts have not yet succeeded.