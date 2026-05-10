أفصحت مصادر أمريكية أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تمكنت من الاستحواذ على كمية من اليورانيوم المخصب من فنزويلا، في وقت تواجه تعقيدات في إخراج اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من إيران.

انتصار لأمريكا وفنزويلا والعالم


وأعلنت وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية، إنه «بفضل القيادة الحاسمة للرئيس ترمب، تم نقل 13.5 كيلوغرام من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب من مفاعل أبحاث قديم في فنزويلا.
ووصفت الوزارة العملية المشتركة، التي شاركت فيها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا وفنزويلا بالتعاون مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، بأنها «انتصار لأمريكا وفنزويلا والعالم».
واعتبر مدير الإدارة الوطنية للأمن النووي التابعة لوزارة الطاقة براندون ويليامز، أن الإزالة الآمنة لكل اليورانيوم المخصب من فنزويلا تبعث برسالة جديدة إلى العالم حول فنزويلا الجديدة.
فيما أكدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، أن اليورانيوم نُقل بأمان وحماية عبر البر والبحر من أمريكا الجنوبية إلى أمريكا الشمالية، بعد عملية معقدة وحساسة.
وقال المدير العام لوكالة الطاقة الذرية رافائيل جروسي، في بيان، إن هذه العملية شكلت مثالاً على الإرادة القوية والتنسيق الفعال والاحترافية العالية من جميع الأطراف المشاركة.

بريطانيا تشارك في جهود النقل


ووفق وكالة الطاقة الذرية، فإنه خلال فترة تشغيل المفاعل النووي الفنزويلي، التي امتدت ثلاثة عقود حتى عام 1991، استخدم المفاعل وقوداً نووياً مصدره الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا.وتم نقل المادة النووية إلى منشأة تابعة لوزارة الطاقة الأمريكية في ولاية ساوث كارولاينا، بعد إخراجها من موقع يبعد نحو 15 كيلومتراً عن العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس.
وذكرت الوكالة التابعة للأمم المتحدة، أنه في أواخر أبريل، انطلقت قافلة ليلية محمية من الجيش الفنزويلي من موقع المفاعل إلى ميناء بويرتو كابيو، حيث جرى تحميل الحاوية النووية على سفينة بريطانية توجهت مباشرة إلى الولايات المتحدة، ووصلت بأمان في مطلع مايو الجاري.
وكان أحد أبرز أهداف ترمب المعلنة منذ اندلاع حرب إيران في فبراير الماضي، هو إجبار طهران على التخلي عن نحو 408 كيلوغرامات من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب بنسبة 60%، إلا أن تلك الجهود لم تنجح حتى الآن.