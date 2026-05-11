لم تكن تجربة المدرب البرتغالي أرماندو إيفانجيليستا مع ضمك موفقة على مستوى النتائج أو بما يتماشى مع طموحات النادي، إلا أنها مثّلت فرصة له لخوض تجربته الأولى في الدوري السعودي، الذي أصبح العمل فيه هدفاً للعديد من مدربي العالم. وقاد إيفانجيليستا ضمك في 20 مباراة بدوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، حقّق خلالها الفريق فوزاً وحيداً، وتعادل في تسع مباريات، مقابل 10 هزائم، قبل أن تتم إقالته في فبراير الماضي، والاستعانة بالبرازيلي فابيو كاريلي في محاولة لتفادي الهبوط. وفي حوار خاص لـ«عكاظ»، تحدث إيفانجيليستا عن تجربته مع ضمك، وتتويج الأهلي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، والمنافسة على لقب الدوري السعودي، ومستوى رونالدو، واحتمالية انتقال محمد صلاح إلى دوري روشن، وانضمام كريم بنزيما إلى الهلال.

• في البداية.. ما تقييمك لتجربتك مع ضمك؟

•• كانت تجربة ضمك فرصة للتعرّف على الدوري السعودي، وهو ما لم يُفاجئني من حيث الجودة، لأن المتابعين يدركون بسهولة مستوى اللاعبين والمدربين الذين استقطبهم الدوري السعودي، إنها بطولة مليئة بالتحديات، وهذه ميزة بالنسبة لي، لأنها دفعتني أنا وجهازي الفني للبحث المستمر عن حلول للعديد من المشكلات اليومية.

• هل تمت تسوية مستحقاتك المالية بعد مغادرتك لضمك؟

•• نعم، في الواقع كانت مسائل سهلة الحل، لأن علاقتي بإدارة نادي ضمك كانت دائماً قائمة على الصراحة والصدق والوضوح.

• كيف ترى وضع ضمك الحالي في جدول ترتيب دوري روشن؟

•• ترتيب الفريق لم يتغيّر منذ رحيلي (المركز الـ15)، لقد أتيحت لي الفرصة للتحدث مع رئيس النادي، وأخبرته بأسفي لعدم الاستماع إليّ بشكل كافٍ، سواء في التعاقدات أو في تخطيط الموسم، لأنه لو تم ذلك، فبالرغم من كل الصعوبات والفروقات مع معظم الأندية، إلا أن الفريق كان سيحتل مركزاً جيداً في جدول الترتيب، لكن على أي حال، أتمنى التوفيق للاعبين والجهاز الفني ومجلس الإدارة والجمهور، وأن يبقى في دوري روشن.

• هل تلقيت عروضاً بعد إقالتك من ضمك؟

•• نعم، تلقيت عروضاً للتدريب هذا الموسم، لكن مع وصول البطولات لمراحلها النهائية، فضّلت عدم خوض التجربة، أما عن الدوري السعودي، فقد أعجبت كثيراً بالبلد وبطريقة الاستقبال، وبمستوى المسابقة بشكل خاص، وأتمنى العودة للعمل هناك يوماً ما.

• ما تعليقك على تتويج الأهلي بلقب النخبة للموسم الثاني على التوالي؟

•• تتويج الأهلي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا يعكس جودة وتطور الدوري السعودي، لقد استعد الفريق لهذه المباراة بشكل جيد جداً، وكان على دراية تامة بنقاط قوة وضعف خصمه، ويبدو لي أن مفتاح المباراة لم يعتمد فقط على جودة الأهلي وإستراتيجيته، بل أيضاً على امتلاكه سلوكاً ذهنياً يليق بالمباريات النهائية، كما أن إقصاء فريق ماتشيدا لفريق سعودي قوي جعل الأهلي يدخل المباراة بحذر وانضباط كبيرين، إذ امتلك الأهلي مدرباً يمتاز بالمرونة والصمود، كما أن قرار الإبقاء عليه في الموسم الماضي كان صائباً، وقد اتضح ذلك من خلال التتويج بلقب آسيا مرتين على التوالي.

• ما رأيك في مستوى الدوري السعودي هذا الموسم؟

•• رغم وجود فروقات كبيرة، خاصة من حيث الميزانيات واللوجستيات، بين الفرق التي تصارع للبقاء وبقية الفرق، فإن الدوري السعودي دوري تنافسي وذو قيمة عالية، الفرق الكبرى متقاربة المستوى، ما يدل على أن الفريق الذي يمتلك أفضل تنظيم وهيكل، والأكثر ثباتاً، هو من سيتوج باللقب.

• ما توقعك لبطل الدوري هذا الموسم؟

•• تصدّر النصر حالياً يمنحه أفضلية، لكن لا يزال لدى الهلال فرصة كبيرة للفوز باللقب، خاصة مع تقليص الفارق مع النصر، إلى جانب المواجهة المصيرية التي ستجمعه بـ«العالمي» غداً، لذلك، أعتقد أن الهلال لن يتخلى عن حلمه بالبطولة، الفريق الذي يُدير مبارياته المتبقية بشكل أفضل هو من سيتوج في النهاية.

• في رأيك.. ما سبب تصدر النصر للدوري هذا الموسم؟

•• أدركت إدارة النصر، مع جهازها الفني والإداري، متطلبات وصعوبات الدوري السعودي جيداً، فجهزت نفسها من حيث التشكيلة والتنظيم لمواجهة هذا التحدي، لذلك لا أستغرب تفوق الفريق وتصدره جدول الدوري.

• من الأفضل هذا الموسم على مستوى اللاعبين والمدربين والفرق؟

•• أعتقد أنه من غير العدل اختيار لاعب أو مدرب أو فريق واحد، لأن البطولة مليئة بالمواهب، لكن من الواضح أن كريستيانو رونالدو، حتى في سن 41، يمثل المرجع الأبرز في الدوري، وأن النصر، بوجوده في الصدارة، يظل من أفضل الأندية، وكذلك مدربه جورجي جيسوس. لكن كما ذكرت، من غير العدل اختيار اسم واحد فقط، لأن هناك لاعبين ومدربين رائعون خارج فرق المقدمة يقدمون أداءً مميزاً.

• كيف ترى ارتباط اسم محمد صلاح بإمكانية الانتقال إلى الدوري السعودي؟

•• محمد صلاح لاعب ذو خبرة كبيرة، أثبت نفسه في أحد أفضل الدوريات في العالم، لذا أعتقد أنه سيمثل إضافة للدوري السعودي. أما الفريق الأنسب له، فذلك أمر نسبي يعتمد على تكوين الفرق، لكن من المؤكد أن أي فريق سيتمنى ضمه.

• كيف تنظر إلى مستوى رونالدو مقارنة ببلوغه سن الـ41؟

•• بالنظر إلى مستواه البدني والفني الحالي، وقلة إصاباته، يبدو من خلال أدائه في الملعب أصغر من سنه بست سنوات، هناك لاعبون في الثلاثينات من العمر لا يظهرون بنفس الحيوية أو الطموح الذي يظهر به، وبصفته لاعباً طموحاً ومحترفاً كما يعرفه الجميع، قد يستمر في اللعب لمدة سنتين أو ثلاث أخرى.

• ما تقييمك لصفقة انتقال كريم بنزيما إلى الهلال؟

•• انتقال كريم بنزيما يُظهر أمرين: الأول أنه لم يكن سعيداً في الاتحاد، والثاني أن الهلال لم يكن راضياً تماماً عن مهاجميه ماركوس ليوناردو وداروين نونيز. أرى أن الاتحاد كان الخاسر الأكبر، رغم أن تأثير بنزيما في الهلال ربما لم يكن كما توقع البعض، ومن الواضح أن الانتقال في منتصف الموسم لا يساعد على التأقلم السريع.