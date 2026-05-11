The experience of Portuguese coach Armando Evangelista with Damak was not successful in terms of results or in line with the club's ambitions; however, it represented an opportunity for him to embark on his first experience in the Saudi league, which has become a goal for many coaches around the world. Evangelista led Damak in 20 matches in the Roshan Saudi League this season, during which the team achieved only one victory, drew in nine matches, and suffered 10 defeats, before he was dismissed last February, and Brazilian Fabio Carille was brought in to try to avoid relegation. In a special interview with "Okaz," Evangelista talked about his experience with Damak, Al-Ahli's crowning as the champion of the AFC Champions League, the competition for the Saudi league title, Ronaldo's performance, the possibility of Mohamed Salah moving to the Roshan League, and Karim Benzema joining Al-Hilal.

• To begin with, how do you evaluate your experience with Damak?

•• The Damak experience was an opportunity to get to know the Saudi league, which did not surprise me in terms of quality, as followers easily recognize the level of players and coaches that the Saudi league has attracted. It is a tournament full of challenges, and this is an advantage for me, as it pushed me and my coaching staff to continuously search for solutions to many daily problems.

• Have your financial dues been settled after leaving Damak?

•• Yes, in fact, the matters were easily resolved because my relationship with the Damak club management was always based on honesty, truthfulness, and clarity.

• How do you see Damak's current position in the Roshan League standings?

•• The team's ranking has not changed since my departure (15th place). I had the opportunity to speak with the club president, and I expressed my regret for not being listened to enough, whether in contracts or in planning the season, because if that had happened, despite all the difficulties and differences with most clubs, the team would have occupied a good position in the standings. However, I wish good luck to the players, the coaching staff, the board of directors, and the fans, and that they remain in the Roshan League.

• Have you received offers after your dismissal from Damak?

•• Yes, I received coaching offers this season, but with the competitions reaching their final stages, I preferred not to take on the experience. As for the Saudi league, I was very impressed with the country, the way I was received, and the level of the competition in particular, and I hope to return to work there someday.

• What is your comment on Al-Ahli's crowning as the elite champion for the second consecutive season?

•• Al-Ahli's crowning as the AFC Champions League champion reflects the quality and development of the Saudi league. The team prepared very well for this match and was fully aware of the strengths and weaknesses of its opponent. It seems to me that the key to the match did not only depend on Al-Ahli's quality and strategy but also on having a mental attitude suitable for final matches. Additionally, the elimination of the Matsumoto team, a strong Saudi team, made Al-Ahli enter the match with great caution and discipline, as Al-Ahli had a coach characterized by flexibility and resilience, and the decision to keep him last season was correct, as evidenced by winning the Asian title twice in a row.

• What do you think of the level of the Saudi league this season?

•• Despite the significant differences, especially in terms of budgets and logistics, between the teams fighting to stay and the other teams, the Saudi league is competitive and of high value. The major teams are closely matched, indicating that the team with the best organization and structure, and the most stability, is the one that will be crowned champion.

• What is your prediction for the league champion this season?

•• Al-Nassr's current lead gives them an advantage, but Al-Hilal still has a great chance to win the title, especially with the gap narrowing with Al-Nassr, along with the decisive match that will bring them together with "Al-Nassr" tomorrow. Therefore, I believe that Al-Hilal will not give up on its dream of the championship. The team that manages its remaining matches better will ultimately be crowned.

• In your opinion, what is the reason for Al-Nassr's lead in the league this season?

•• The Al-Nassr management, along with its technical and administrative staff, has understood the requirements and difficulties of the Saudi league well, so they prepared themselves in terms of formation and organization to face this challenge. Therefore, I am not surprised by the team's superiority and its lead in the league table.

• Who is the best this season in terms of players, coaches, and teams?

•• I think it is unfair to choose one player, coach, or team, as the tournament is full of talents. However, it is clear that Cristiano Ronaldo, even at the age of 41, remains the most prominent reference in the league, and Al-Nassr, with him at the top, remains one of the best clubs, as does his coach Jorge Jesus. But as I mentioned, it is unfair to choose just one name, as there are wonderful players and coaches outside the top teams delivering outstanding performances.

• How do you see the association of Mohamed Salah's name with the possibility of moving to the Saudi league?

•• Mohamed Salah is a highly experienced player who has proven himself in one of the best leagues in the world, so I believe he would be an addition to the Saudi league. As for the most suitable team for him, that is relative and depends on the composition of the teams, but it is certain that any team would wish to sign him.

• How do you view Ronaldo's level compared to reaching the age of 41?

•• Looking at his current physical and technical level, and the few injuries he has had, he appears to play on the field as if he is six years younger than his age. There are players in their thirties who do not show the same vitality or ambition that he displays, and as an ambitious and professional player as everyone knows him, he may continue to play for another two or three years.

• What is your evaluation of Karim Benzema's transfer to Al-Hilal?

•• Karim Benzema's transfer shows two things: first, that he was not happy at Al-Ittihad, and second, that Al-Hilal was not completely satisfied with its strikers, Marcos Leonardo and Darwin Nunez. I see that Al-Ittihad was the biggest loser, although Benzema's impact at Al-Hilal may not have been as expected by some, and it is clear that a transfer in the middle of the season does not help with quick adaptation.