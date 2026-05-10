فيما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه سيجري اتصالاً هاتفياً مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمناقشة مهمات مشتركة جداً، كشف مسؤول إيراني عن ملامح الرد الذي سلمته طهران اليوم (الأحد) عبر الوسيط الباكستاني إلى الولايات المتحدة.
وقال مصدر إيراني مسؤول في تصريحات صحفية إن رد طهران على المقترحات الأمريكية جاء بصيغة واقعية وإيجابية، وركز على إنهاء الحرب في كل المنطقة خصوصاً لبنان، وتسوية الخلافات مع واشنطن، مبيناً أن الرد يشمل التفاوض بشأن مضيق هرمز والبرنامج النووي ورفع كامل للعقوبات.
وأوضح المصدر أن إيران طالبت بضمانات دولية واضحة وآلية مضمونة بشأن رفع أشكال العقوبات كافة وتنفيذ أي اتفاق قد يُبرم مع واشنطن، مبيناً أن طهران استندت في ردها على مصالحها العليا ومخرجات مشاوراتها مع دول المنطقة.
واعتبر المصدر أن تعامل واشنطن مع رد طهران بإيجابية سيدفع بالمفاوضات قدماً وبسرعة، مبيناً أن الخيار الآن بيد واشنطن والتزامها بالواقعية السياسية سيكون حاسماً.
من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر قولها: «إيران وافقت على تخفيف اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب ونقل البقية لدولة، مبينة أن الرد الإيراني تضمن مناقشة القضايا النووية خلال الـ 30 يوما القادمة».
وأشارت مصادر الصحيفة إلى أن إيران تركت فجوات بشأن مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، ورفضت تفكيك منشآتها النووية، موضحة إيران أبدت استعدادا لتعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة أقصر من 20 عاما.
وذكرت مصادر الصحيفة أن إيران اقترحت إنهاء القتال وفتح مضيق هرمز تدريجيا مقابل رفع الحصار.
وكان مسؤول حكومي باكستاني قد قال في وقت سابق إن بلاده تلقت رد إيران على المقترح الأمريكي، وأرسلته إلى الولايات المتحدة، فيما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية (إرنا) أن طهران أرسلت ردها على المقترح الأمريكي بشأن إنهاء الحرب عبر باكستان، مبينة أن الخطة المقترحة تشمل تركيز المفاوضات في هذه المرحلة على إنهاء الحرب، في حين قال التلفزيون الإيراني إن رد طهران على المقترح الأمريكي يتضمن إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات، لاسيما لبنان.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would make a phone call to U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss very joint missions, an Iranian official revealed the outlines of the response that Tehran delivered today (Sunday) through the Pakistani mediator to the United States.
The Iranian official stated in press remarks that Tehran's response to the U.S. proposals came in a realistic and positive format, focusing on ending the war in the entire region, especially Lebanon, and settling differences with Washington. He indicated that the response includes negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear program, and a complete lifting of sanctions.
The source clarified that Iran demanded clear international guarantees and a guaranteed mechanism regarding the lifting of all forms of sanctions and the implementation of any agreement that may be reached with Washington, noting that Tehran based its response on its supreme interests and the outcomes of its consultations with regional countries.
The source considered that Washington's positive handling of Tehran's response would push negotiations forward quickly, indicating that the choice is now in Washington's hands, and its commitment to political realism will be decisive.
On another note, the Wall Street Journal quoted sources saying: "Iran agreed to reduce highly enriched uranium and transfer the remainder to another country," indicating that the Iranian response included discussions on nuclear issues over the next 30 days.
Sources from the newspaper pointed out that Iran left gaps regarding its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities, clarifying that Iran showed a willingness to suspend uranium enrichment for a period shorter than 20 years.
The newspaper's sources mentioned that Iran proposed to end the fighting and gradually open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the blockade.
A Pakistani government official had previously stated that his country received Iran's response to the U.S. proposal and sent it to the United States, while the official Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that Tehran sent its response to the U.S. proposal regarding ending the war through Pakistan, indicating that the proposed plan focuses negotiations at this stage on ending the war, while Iranian television stated that Tehran's response to the U.S. proposal includes ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon.