فيما أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه سيجري اتصالاً هاتفياً مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمناقشة مهمات مشتركة جداً، كشف مسؤول إيراني عن ملامح الرد الذي سلمته طهران اليوم (الأحد) عبر الوسيط الباكستاني إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وقال مصدر إيراني مسؤول في تصريحات صحفية إن رد طهران على المقترحات الأمريكية جاء بصيغة واقعية وإيجابية، وركز على إنهاء الحرب في كل المنطقة خصوصاً لبنان، وتسوية الخلافات مع واشنطن، مبيناً أن الرد يشمل التفاوض بشأن مضيق هرمز والبرنامج النووي ورفع كامل للعقوبات.


وأوضح المصدر أن إيران طالبت بضمانات دولية واضحة وآلية مضمونة بشأن رفع أشكال العقوبات كافة وتنفيذ أي اتفاق قد يُبرم مع واشنطن، مبيناً أن طهران استندت في ردها على مصالحها العليا ومخرجات مشاوراتها مع دول المنطقة.


واعتبر المصدر أن تعامل واشنطن مع رد طهران بإيجابية سيدفع بالمفاوضات قدماً وبسرعة، مبيناً أن الخيار الآن بيد واشنطن والتزامها بالواقعية السياسية سيكون حاسماً.

من جهة أخرى، نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مصادر قولها: «إيران وافقت على تخفيف اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب ونقل البقية لدولة، مبينة أن الرد الإيراني تضمن مناقشة القضايا النووية خلال الـ 30 يوما القادمة».


وأشارت مصادر الصحيفة إلى أن إيران تركت فجوات بشأن مخزون اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، ورفضت تفكيك منشآتها النووية، موضحة إيران أبدت استعدادا لتعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة أقصر من 20 عاما.


وذكرت مصادر الصحيفة أن إيران اقترحت إنهاء القتال وفتح مضيق هرمز تدريجيا مقابل رفع الحصار.


وكان مسؤول حكومي باكستاني قد قال في وقت سابق إن بلاده تلقت رد إيران على المقترح الأمريكي، وأرسلته إلى الولايات المتحدة، فيما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية (إرنا) أن طهران أرسلت ردها على المقترح الأمريكي بشأن إنهاء الحرب عبر باكستان، مبينة أن الخطة المقترحة تشمل تركيز المفاوضات في هذه المرحلة على إنهاء الحرب، في حين قال التلفزيون الإيراني إن رد طهران على المقترح الأمريكي يتضمن إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات، لاسيما لبنان.