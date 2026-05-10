أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مركزاً للشرطة في مدينة «بانو» بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة، أعرب الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن التضامن مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في المصاب المؤلِم، وفي مواجهة كلِّ ما يهدّد أمنها واستقرارها، مجدّداً التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافضِ والمدينِ للعنف والإرهاب بكلّ صورِهما وذرائعهما.

وقدّم التعازي لذوي الضحايا وللشعب الباكستاني كافّة، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمَّدَ المتوفين بواسع رحمته، ويسكنهم فسيح جناته، وأن يمُنَّ على المُصابين بالشفاء العاجل.