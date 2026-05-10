The Muslim World League strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a police station in the city of "Bannu" in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In a statement from the General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in its painful loss and in facing all that threatens its security and stability, reiterating the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all their forms and justifications.

He offered condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Pakistani people, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured.