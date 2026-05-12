A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland has revealed a new and different understanding of lacunar strokes, overturning traditional medical perceptions about their causes.

According to the study, this type of stroke is not related to the accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries as previously thought, but is due to an abnormal expansion of the small blood vessels within the brain, resulting from a dysfunction or disease affecting them.

The research included 229 patients who experienced lacunar strokes or mild non-lacunar strokes, who underwent brain scans and clinical tests following the incident, before their condition was re-evaluated after a full year.

The results showed that arterial narrowing caused by fat was not associated with this type of stroke, while it was found that the expansion of small vessels within the brain increases the risk of stroke by more than four times, indicating that the underlying problem lies in small vessel disease.

Professor Joanna Wardlaw, a specialist in brain imaging and cardiovascular diseases at the University of Edinburgh and the study's supervisor, stated that the results provide strong evidence that lacunar strokes do not result from blockages in large arteries, but rather from direct dysfunction in the small vessels within the brain.

She added that this new understanding may explain the limited effectiveness of some traditional treatments that focus solely on preventing clots, without addressing the real underlying cause.

The study concluded that future management of lacunar strokes should focus on understanding and treating damage to the small blood vessels, rather than being limited to strategies that only prevent clots.