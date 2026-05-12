كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة إدنبرة بأسكتلندا عن فهم جديد ومختلف للسكتات الدماغية اللكونية، يقلب التصورات الطبية التقليدية حول أسبابها.
وبحسب الدراسة، فإن هذا النوع من السكتات لا يرتبط بتراكم الترسبات الدهنية في الشرايين كما كان يُعتقد سابقاً، بل يعود إلى توسّع غير طبيعي في الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ، نتيجة خلل أو مرض يصيبها.
وشملت الأبحاث 229 مريضاً تعرضوا لسكتات دماغية لكونية أو سكتات خفيفة غير لكونية، خضعوا لفحوصات دماغية واختبارات سريرية عقب الإصابة، قبل إعادة تقييم حالتهم بعد عام كامل.
وأظهرت النتائج أن تضيق الشرايين الناتج عن الدهون لم يكن مرتبطاً بهذا النوع من السكتات، في حين تبيّن أن توسع الأوعية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ يرفع خطر الإصابة بأكثر من أربعة أضعاف، ما يشير إلى أن المشكلة الأساسية تكمن في مرض الأوعية الدموية الصغيرة.
وقالت البروفيسورة جوانا واردلو، المتخصصة في تصوير الدماغ وأمراض القلب بجامعة إدنبرة والمشرفة على الدراسة، إن النتائج تقدم دليلاً قوياً على أن السكتة اللكونية لا تنتج عن انسداد الشرايين الكبيرة، بل عن خلل مباشر في الأوعية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ.
وأضافت أن هذا الفهم الجديد قد يفسر محدودية فاعلية بعض العلاجات التقليدية التي تركز فقط على منع الجلطات، دون معالجة السبب الحقيقي.
وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن التعامل مع السكتات الدماغية اللكونية مستقبلاً يجب أن يركز على فهم وعلاج تلف الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة، بدلاً من الاقتصار على إستراتيجيات منع الجلطات فقط.
A recent scientific study conducted by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland has revealed a new and different understanding of lacunar strokes, overturning traditional medical perceptions about their causes.
According to the study, this type of stroke is not related to the accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries as previously thought, but is due to an abnormal expansion of the small blood vessels within the brain, resulting from a dysfunction or disease affecting them.
The research included 229 patients who experienced lacunar strokes or mild non-lacunar strokes, who underwent brain scans and clinical tests following the incident, before their condition was re-evaluated after a full year.
The results showed that arterial narrowing caused by fat was not associated with this type of stroke, while it was found that the expansion of small vessels within the brain increases the risk of stroke by more than four times, indicating that the underlying problem lies in small vessel disease.
Professor Joanna Wardlaw, a specialist in brain imaging and cardiovascular diseases at the University of Edinburgh and the study's supervisor, stated that the results provide strong evidence that lacunar strokes do not result from blockages in large arteries, but rather from direct dysfunction in the small vessels within the brain.
She added that this new understanding may explain the limited effectiveness of some traditional treatments that focus solely on preventing clots, without addressing the real underlying cause.
The study concluded that future management of lacunar strokes should focus on understanding and treating damage to the small blood vessels, rather than being limited to strategies that only prevent clots.