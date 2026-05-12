كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها باحثون في جامعة إدنبرة بأسكتلندا عن فهم جديد ومختلف للسكتات الدماغية اللكونية، يقلب التصورات الطبية التقليدية حول أسبابها.

وبحسب الدراسة، فإن هذا النوع من السكتات لا يرتبط بتراكم الترسبات الدهنية في الشرايين كما كان يُعتقد سابقاً، بل يعود إلى توسّع غير طبيعي في الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ، نتيجة خلل أو مرض يصيبها.

وشملت الأبحاث 229 مريضاً تعرضوا لسكتات دماغية لكونية أو سكتات خفيفة غير لكونية، خضعوا لفحوصات دماغية واختبارات سريرية عقب الإصابة، قبل إعادة تقييم حالتهم بعد عام كامل.

وأظهرت النتائج أن تضيق الشرايين الناتج عن الدهون لم يكن مرتبطاً بهذا النوع من السكتات، في حين تبيّن أن توسع الأوعية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ يرفع خطر الإصابة بأكثر من أربعة أضعاف، ما يشير إلى أن المشكلة الأساسية تكمن في مرض الأوعية الدموية الصغيرة.

وقالت البروفيسورة جوانا واردلو، المتخصصة في تصوير الدماغ وأمراض القلب بجامعة إدنبرة والمشرفة على الدراسة، إن النتائج تقدم دليلاً قوياً على أن السكتة اللكونية لا تنتج عن انسداد الشرايين الكبيرة، بل عن خلل مباشر في الأوعية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ.

وأضافت أن هذا الفهم الجديد قد يفسر محدودية فاعلية بعض العلاجات التقليدية التي تركز فقط على منع الجلطات، دون معالجة السبب الحقيقي.

وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن التعامل مع السكتات الدماغية اللكونية مستقبلاً يجب أن يركز على فهم وعلاج تلف الأوعية الدموية الدقيقة، بدلاً من الاقتصار على إستراتيجيات منع الجلطات فقط.