The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, Sheikh Turki Abdullah Al-Wadaei, praised the significant Saudi support provided to Yemen in the areas of Hajj, and the exceptional facilities that Yemenis have received, stemming from the circumstances Yemen is going through, and reflecting the depth of the relations between the two countries. He explained, in an interview with "Okaz," that this support has enabled the acceleration of procedures, overcoming all logistical challenges, and providing a comprehensive operational environment. He touched on aspects of the high-level daily and direct coordination that is taking place with the relevant authorities regarding the Hajj file in Saudi Arabia, and the results it has yielded, ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims. He affirmed that all of this comes in the context of the concern of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to serve the guests of Allah, and within Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to provide the highest levels of care and service to all pilgrims coming from all over the world, in accordance with its consistent approach in managing the Hajj file as a religious and humanitarian message. The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance discussed several important topics through the following dialogue:

Completing Arrangements

• You announced the completion of all arrangements for the transportation of Yemeni pilgrims; what is the complete picture of what has been accomplished?

•• Early on, we established a comprehensive operational plan that covered all stages of the pilgrim's journey, starting from the last days of Dhul-Hijjah of last year 1446 AH, with a comprehensive evaluation process from registration to return. This was followed by a complete plan to finalize the issuance of visas, approve transportation companies, prepare air and land transport plans, and distribute pilgrims to camps according to precise organizational criteria, along with completing the contractual aspects related to housing, subsistence, and supporting services.

Support and Facilities

• What is the level of cooperation and the extent of the facilities granted by Saudi Arabia to Yemeni pilgrims?

•• Cooperation with our brothers in Saudi Arabia has been and remains pivotal. We have felt the acceleration of procedures, overcoming logistical challenges, and providing a comprehensive operational environment, reflecting the Saudi leadership's commitment to serving the guests of Allah.

Smooth Movement of Pilgrims

• What about the aspects and level of coordination with the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia and its most prominent results?

•• Coordination is taking place daily and directly, resulting in the unification of procedures, speeding up electronic connectivity, and ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims, in addition to improving the distribution of camps and services according to the approved standards.

• What conclusions can we draw from this cooperation and significant support from Saudi Arabia?

•• This cooperation is not surprising for the leadership of this good country; rather, it confirms a consistent approach by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in managing the Hajj file as a religious and humanitarian message. It affirms its commitment to providing the highest levels of service to all pilgrims and translates the depth of fraternal relations with Yemen, especially in exceptional circumstances.

Comprehensive Review

• Can you clarify the nature of the early preparations you undertook that led to reaching this stage?

•• Preparations began early through a comprehensive review of last season's experience, updating operational plans, re-evaluating the performance of companies, intensifying training and qualification programs for staff, in addition to enhancing the digital infrastructure and expanding electronic connectivity with the relevant authorities.

• What are the main factors that enabled you to achieve this success?

•• Success is granted by Allah Almighty above all, then the clarity of planning, adherence to organizational standards, in addition to the support provided by our brothers in Saudi Arabia, alongside working in a spirit of teamwork and adopting a continuous evaluation approach to correct the course as needed.

Activating Operations

• What measures have been taken this year to improve the level of services provided to pilgrims?

•• Many procedures have been developed this year at all levels, including raising the contracting standards with companies, intensifying field supervision, activating operations rooms to monitor performance around the clock, in addition to developing mechanisms for receiving and addressing complaints immediately.

• What about the steps related to improving aspects of subsistence and nutrition specifically?

•• The Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance has adopted higher quality standards in contracting with food providers, obliging them to balanced dietary programs with authentic Yemeni flavors, continuous monitoring of food safety, and providing options suitable for various age and health categories.

Efficiency of Preparations

• What about the improvements in the level of housing and camps to ensure they are suitable and comfortable for pilgrims?

•• The camps and services available hold a significant and prominent place in the stages of Hajj, as most of the rituals are performed there. Therefore, we have worked in the ministry early this year to select a package of camps and have been keen to maintain our distinguished camp locations in the plains of Arafat and Mina, improving housing locations to achieve proximity to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites as well. We have also worked on enhancing the efficiency of the preparations within the camps and applying health, safety, and security requirements.

Ensuring Medical Care

• What have you done to ensure the provision of appropriate health services, which are as important as other services?

•• Coordination has been carried out with health authorities in Saudi Arabia to secure medical care, provide accompanying medical teams, enhance health awareness before and during the journey, and be ready to handle emergency cases. A card for the Yemeni pilgrim named "Yalmam Card" has been designed, containing complete information about the pilgrim, their health status, and the medications they take, making it easy for any emergency response team to access their information quickly and easily.

• What distinguishes the organization of the Hajj process this year compared to previous years?

•• In fact, mechanisms for providing services to our pilgrims are continuously being developed, and what distinguishes this year is that we have taken significant steps towards digital management, raising the level of institutional coordination, and applying stricter regulatory standards, which has contributed to addressing previous shortcomings and improving the quality of service noticeably.

Data Exchange

• What addition has been achieved in the aspect of electronic connectivity?

•• The scope of connectivity with the approved systems in the Kingdom has been expanded, allowing for faster data exchange, reducing errors, and improving the efficiency of procedures from registration to transportation.

• There has been talk about a new service called the Nusuk Card; tell us about its nature and importance for the pilgrim?

•• The Nusuk Card represents an advanced organizational digital tool, as it contains the pilgrim's health, digital, and service data, contributes to facilitating movement and access to services, and enhances the level of security and organization within the holy sites.

Challenging Conditions

• What are the main challenges you faced, and how were they overcome regarding areas under Houthi control?

•• The main challenges were represented in the exceptional circumstances the country is going through, especially in areas under Houthi control, where citizens there faced difficulties related to freedom of movement and procedures. Nevertheless, the ministry was keen to facilitate procedures for pilgrims from various governorates, according to fair standards and based on our responsibilities and within the available capabilities.

Regulations and Standards

• What standards were followed in approving pilgrims and including those areas still under Houthi control?

•• Clear standards were adopted based on transparency and adherence to the approved regulations, allowing all citizens the opportunity without exception, including those coming from areas forcibly controlled by the Houthis, according to the approved regulatory procedures.

• What message would you like to convey?

•• We affirm that serving pilgrims is an honor and a religious and national responsibility. We highly appreciate the tremendous efforts made by our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the guests of Allah, and we urge pilgrims to adhere to the instructions and regulations issued by the relevant authorities overseeing the service of pilgrims to ensure the performance of rituals in a safe and organized atmosphere, asking Allah for acceptance and facilitation.