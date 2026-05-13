أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بأخيه رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مجالات التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين، كما جرى استعراض المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.