أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بأخيه رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مجالات التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين، كما جرى استعراض المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call today to his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the call, they discussed areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as reviewed regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability in the region.