أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- عملية التسلل التي نفذتها مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري بالجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية؛ بهدف تنفيذ أعمال عدائية في جزيرة «بوبيان» الكويتية.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، الدعوة إلى الوقف الفوري لهذه الأعمال العدائية، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتهدد الأمن والاستقرار وجهود خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.

وشدد فضيلته على التضامن الكامل مع دولة الكويت، أميراً وحكومةً وشعباً، في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنها وسيادتها، وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.