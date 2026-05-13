The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the infiltration operation carried out by an armed group of the Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran; aimed at executing hostile acts in the Kuwaiti island of "Bubiyan".

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the call for an immediate halt to these hostile actions, which violate all religious values, laws, and international and humanitarian norms, and threaten security and stability as well as efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

His Excellency emphasized full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, its Emir, government, and people, in all measures taken to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.