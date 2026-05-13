Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed the readiness of the health sector and its full preparedness for the Hajj season, pointing out that the health system operates according to a proactive and integrated methodology that began at the end of the last season, to provide healthcare that accompanies the guests of Allah from their countries until their safe return, enabling them to perform their rituals in a safe and reassuring health environment.

He explained during the government press conference held today that the Kingdom's service to the guests of Allah is based on a deep-rooted historical legacy established by King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - and followed by the kings of the Kingdom thereafter. The Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, continues to develop the Hajj system and enhance its services year after year, until the season has become an advanced global model that embodies the Kingdom's care for serving humanity.

The Health Minister praised the integration of roles among various government entities under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, affirming that this integration reflects a high level of coordination among different sectors to serve the guests of Allah.

He indicated that the Hajj season is one of the largest human gatherings globally within a short time frame and a limited geographical scope, which requires high levels of health readiness and rapid response. He noted that the clinical capacity for this year exceeds (20,000) beds, including more than (3,800) beds in the holy sites, in addition to doubling the capacity of Mina Emergency Hospital (2), which enhances the ability to handle various health cases during the season.

He reported that the health system has seen an expansion in urgent care services, as the number of urgent care centers has increased to (25) centers, more than tripling, which contributes to speeding up access to services and enhancing field intervention for emergency cases, in addition to supporting ambulance services with a fleet of more than (3,000) emergency vehicles, supported by (11) air ambulance transport planes, with (7,700) paramedics providing these services, while more than (52,000) health practitioners participate in serving the guests of Allah at various locations.

Al-Jalajel pointed out that the Kingdom is now one of the leading countries in the field of crowd medicine, as the World Health Organization has recognized the Global Center for Crowd Medicine as a collaborating center with it in this field, reflecting the progress and accumulated expertise the Kingdom has achieved in managing healthcare services for crowds and providing them according to the highest global standards.

He clarified that the health system will continue during this year's Hajj season to perform advanced and complex surgeries using robotic technologies, in addition to expanding the provision of a qualitative package of health services for the guests of Allah according to the highest medical standards and modern technologies. This includes virtual healthcare through the virtual health hospital from Riyadh, expanding the use of drones to transport medical samples and medications, in addition to employing smartwatches to enable pilgrims whose health conditions require it to monitor their vital signs remotely and receive urgent care and health guidance, supporting them in completing their rituals safely.

He affirmed that what the Kingdom provides during the Hajj season represents an advanced model that combines humanitarian values, organizational efficiency, institutional integration, and modern technologies; aimed at enabling the pilgrim to perform their rituals with peace of mind and return to their country carrying a health and humanitarian experience that reflects the Kingdom's care and attention to the guests of Allah.

The Health Minister concluded his statement by emphasizing that prevention is the most important pillar for maintaining the health of the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, calling on pilgrims to adhere to health guidelines and preventive instructions, pointing out that the health and safety of the pilgrim are among the top priorities of the health system, and that the awareness and commitment of the pilgrim form an effective partnership that contributes to performing the rituals in health and tranquility.