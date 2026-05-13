أكد وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل جاهزية القطاع الصحي واستعداده الكامل لموسم الحج، مشيراً إلى أن المنظومة الصحية تعمل وفق منهجية استباقية متكاملة بدأت منذ نهاية الموسم الماضي، لتوفير رعاية صحية ترافق ضيوف الرحمن من بلدانهم وحتى عودتهم سالمين، بما يمكّنهم من أداء مناسكهم في بيئة صحية آمنة ومطمئنة.
وأوضح خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي الذي عقد اليوم أن المملكة تنطلق في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن من إرث تاريخي راسخ أسسه الملك عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه-، وسار على نهجه ملوك المملكة من بعده، وتواصل المملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء تطوير منظومة الحج والارتقاء بخدماتها عاماً بعد آخر، حتى أصبح الموسم نموذجاً عالمياً متقدماً يجسد عناية المملكة بخدمة الإنسان.
وثمّن وزير الصحة تكامل أدوار الجهات الحكومية المختلفة تحت إشراف لجنة الحج العليا برئاسة وزير الداخلية، مؤكداً أن هذا التكامل يعكس مستوى التنسيق العالي بين مختلف القطاعات لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وبيّن أن موسم الحج يُعد من أكبر التجمعات البشرية عالمياً خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة ونطاق جغرافي محدود، ما يتطلب مستويات عالية من الجاهزية الصحية وسرعة الاستجابة، مشيراً إلى أن الطاقة السريرية لهذا العام تزيد على (20) ألف سرير، منها أكثر من (3,800) سرير في المشاعر المقدسة، إلى جانب مضاعفة الطاقة الاستيعابية لمستشفى منى الطوارئ (2)، بما يعزز القدرة على التعامل مع مختلف الحالات الصحية خلال الموسم.
وأفاد أن المنظومة الصحية شهدت توسعاً في خدمات الرعاية العاجلة، إذ ارتفع عدد مراكز الرعاية العاجلة إلى (25) مركزاً بزيادة تتجاوز ثلاثة أضعاف، بما يسهم في تسريع الوصول للخدمة وتعزيز التدخل الميداني للحالات الطارئة، إلى جانب دعم الخدمات الإسعافية بأسطول يضم أكثر من (3000) مركبة وآلية إسعافية، مدعوماً بـ(11) طائرة نقل إسعافي جوي، ويقدم هذه الخدمات (7,700) مسعف، فيما يشارك أكثر من (52) ألف ممارس صحي في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في مختلف المواقع.
وأشار الجلاجل إلى أن المملكة تُعد اليوم من الدول الرائدة في مجال طب الحشود، إذ اعتمدت منظمة الصحة العالمية المركز العالمي لطب الحشود مركزاً متعاوناً معها في هذا المجال، وهو ما يعكس ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تقدم وخبرة متراكمة في إدارة خدمات الرعاية الصحية للحشود وتقديمها وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية.
وأوضح الجلاجل أن المنظومة الصحية ستواصل خلال موسم حج هذا العام، إجراء جراحات متقدمة ومعقدة باستخدام تقنيات الروبوت، إلى جانب التوسع في تقديم حزمة نوعية من الخدمات الصحية لضيوف الرحمن وفق أعلى المعايير الطبية والتقنيات الحديثة، تشمل الرعاية الصحية الافتراضية عبر مستشفى صحة الافتراضي من الرياض، والتوسع في استخدام الطائرات دون طيار لنقل العينات الطبية والأدوية، إضافة إلى توظيف الساعات الذكية لتمكين الحجاج الذين تتطلب حالتهم الصحية ذلك من متابعة مؤشراتهم الحيوية عن بُعد، وتلقي الرعاية العاجلة والإرشادات الصحية، بما يدعم استكمال مناسكهم بأمان.
وأكد أن ما تقدمه المملكة في موسم الحج يمثل نموذجاً متقدماً يجمع بين القيم الإنسانية والكفاءة التنظيمية والتكامل المؤسسي والتقنيات الحديثة؛ بهدف تمكين الحاج من أداء نسكه بطمأنينة، والعودة إلى بلده حاملاً تجربة صحية وإنسانية تعكس عناية المملكة واهتمامها بضيوف الرحمن.
واختتم وزير الصحة تصريحه بالتأكيد أن الوقاية تمثل الركيزة الأهم للحفاظ على صحة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، داعياً الحجاج إلى الالتزام بالإرشادات الصحية والتعليمات الوقائية، مشيراً إلى أن صحة الحاج وسلامته تأتي في مقدمة أولويات المنظومة الصحية، وأن وعي الحاج والتزامه يشكلان شراكة فاعلة تسهم في أداء المناسك بصحة وطمأنينة.
Health Minister Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed the readiness of the health sector and its full preparedness for the Hajj season, pointing out that the health system operates according to a proactive and integrated methodology that began at the end of the last season, to provide healthcare that accompanies the guests of Allah from their countries until their safe return, enabling them to perform their rituals in a safe and reassuring health environment.
He explained during the government press conference held today that the Kingdom's service to the guests of Allah is based on a deep-rooted historical legacy established by King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - and followed by the kings of the Kingdom thereafter. The Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, continues to develop the Hajj system and enhance its services year after year, until the season has become an advanced global model that embodies the Kingdom's care for serving humanity.
The Health Minister praised the integration of roles among various government entities under the supervision of the Supreme Hajj Committee, chaired by the Minister of Interior, affirming that this integration reflects a high level of coordination among different sectors to serve the guests of Allah.
He indicated that the Hajj season is one of the largest human gatherings globally within a short time frame and a limited geographical scope, which requires high levels of health readiness and rapid response. He noted that the clinical capacity for this year exceeds (20,000) beds, including more than (3,800) beds in the holy sites, in addition to doubling the capacity of Mina Emergency Hospital (2), which enhances the ability to handle various health cases during the season.
He reported that the health system has seen an expansion in urgent care services, as the number of urgent care centers has increased to (25) centers, more than tripling, which contributes to speeding up access to services and enhancing field intervention for emergency cases, in addition to supporting ambulance services with a fleet of more than (3,000) emergency vehicles, supported by (11) air ambulance transport planes, with (7,700) paramedics providing these services, while more than (52,000) health practitioners participate in serving the guests of Allah at various locations.
Al-Jalajel pointed out that the Kingdom is now one of the leading countries in the field of crowd medicine, as the World Health Organization has recognized the Global Center for Crowd Medicine as a collaborating center with it in this field, reflecting the progress and accumulated expertise the Kingdom has achieved in managing healthcare services for crowds and providing them according to the highest global standards.
He clarified that the health system will continue during this year's Hajj season to perform advanced and complex surgeries using robotic technologies, in addition to expanding the provision of a qualitative package of health services for the guests of Allah according to the highest medical standards and modern technologies. This includes virtual healthcare through the virtual health hospital from Riyadh, expanding the use of drones to transport medical samples and medications, in addition to employing smartwatches to enable pilgrims whose health conditions require it to monitor their vital signs remotely and receive urgent care and health guidance, supporting them in completing their rituals safely.
He affirmed that what the Kingdom provides during the Hajj season represents an advanced model that combines humanitarian values, organizational efficiency, institutional integration, and modern technologies; aimed at enabling the pilgrim to perform their rituals with peace of mind and return to their country carrying a health and humanitarian experience that reflects the Kingdom's care and attention to the guests of Allah.
The Health Minister concluded his statement by emphasizing that prevention is the most important pillar for maintaining the health of the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, calling on pilgrims to adhere to health guidelines and preventive instructions, pointing out that the health and safety of the pilgrim are among the top priorities of the health system, and that the awareness and commitment of the pilgrim form an effective partnership that contributes to performing the rituals in health and tranquility.