Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it welcomes the Hajj season, renews its message of honor in hosting the holiest sites and serving the guests of the Most Merciful, pointing out that this season comes as the Kingdom completes its tenth year in the journey of "Vision 2030," which has crowned a decade of continuous work in shaping development paths and enhancing the ability to achieve targets efficiently and reliably, to build prosperity that the sons and daughters of the nation enjoy today, leaving a lasting impact for future generations.

This was stated at the 34th government press conference held today in Riyadh, to highlight the readiness of government agencies for the Hajj season, with the participation of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel.

Al-Dosari said: "With this transformation brought about by the vision, state institutions continue to work as one system where efforts harmonize and responsibilities integrate, to provide higher quality services and easier experiences, with the singular goal of serving the guests of the Most Merciful with the highest levels of care and attention."

The Minister of Media reviewed the preparations of government agencies for this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, indicating that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has completed its preparations to host more than 2,500 pilgrims from scholars, Islamic figures, and the families of martyrs from over 100 countries, as part of a comprehensive program that reflects the Kingdom's care for scholars and their status. The ministry has also prepared more than 20,000 mosques and prayer halls, and the mosques of the holy sites with integrated services, providing nearly two million copies of the Holy Quran as a "gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," and has prepared more than 120 million awareness text messages for pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

In terms of security preparations, the Minister of Media explained that the Ministry of Interior is leading comprehensive security efforts under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, who heads the Supreme Hajj Committee, in implementation of the leadership's directives to follow up on Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz's wise guidance to ensure coordination among agencies and unify their capabilities to serve the guests of the Most Merciful.

He indicated that the Ministry of Interior continues to implement the "Makkah Route" initiative for the eighth consecutive year in (10) countries through (17) international entry points, which is one of the ministry's initiatives under the Guest of the Most Merciful program (one of the programs of Vision 2030), noting that more than (1.2) million pilgrims have benefited from the initiative since its launch in (2017).

He pointed out that the security system for managing Hajj is based on precise plans starting from command centers to the field, relying on movement analysis and predicting densities through modern technologies and artificial intelligence; this enhances response speed and increases safety levels, including the field management of security personnel for crowds in the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat facility and on the roads leading to them, in addition to integrated traffic regulations along the roads leading to Mecca and the holy sites, ensuring smooth movement and the safety of pilgrims, while the Ministry of Interior has enhanced the efficiency of the season through the "No Hajj Without a Permit" campaign to ensure that services are provided to regular pilgrims with higher efficiency.

The Minister of Media reviewed the efforts of the trade system during the Hajj season, revealing that the Ministry of Commerce has carried out more than (33) thousand proactive inspection tours in Mecca and Medina over the past three weeks to ensure the availability of goods and supplies.

He confirmed that the tourism system has prepared for the arrival of the guests of the Most Merciful by equipping facilities to the highest levels of readiness, as the Ministry of Tourism has adopted a proactive approach to increase the accommodation capacity of hospitality facilities through temporary lodging licenses, raising the total accommodation capacity to more than two million beds in Mecca and more than (332) thousand beds in Medina.

The Minister of Media explained that to enhance the quality of services provided, the ministry has conducted more than (19) thousand inspection visits to hospitality facilities and temporary lodgings before and during the season, to ensure compliance with the approved standards and to elevate the experience of the guests of the Most Merciful.

In a related context, the Minister of Media indicated that the environmental, water, and agriculture system for the Hajj season has strengthened its efforts through proactive plans and abundant supplies overseen by about (5000) trained personnel working around the clock, noting that the system manages its operations in Mecca and the holy sites with high efficiency, with a production and transportation capacity of (1.2) million cubic meters, with pumping capacities exceeding one million cubic meters daily, in addition to conducting more than (4000) laboratory tests daily to ensure the highest quality standards.

The Minister of Media affirmed that the communications, information technology, and space system continues its intensive efforts to serve the guests of the Most Merciful through an advanced digital environment, as coverage of the holy sites with a 5G network has been completed at 100%, managed by more than (4200) technical staff in the field to enhance communication efficiency, pointing out - reflecting the integration of national efforts in developing digital infrastructure and enhancing the regulatory environment - that the Kingdom has achieved first place globally in the digital readiness index issued by the International Telecommunication Union for 2025 among (117) countries.

Regarding the media system, the Minister of Media announced during the conference the establishment of the third edition of the "Hajj Media Forum" in Mecca, which is an integrated media environment, including discussion sessions, specialized training courses, a platform for press briefings and media partnerships, and a creative exhibition reflecting the transformation in serving the guests of the Most Merciful.

He indicated that this year's conference will witness the participation of more than 30 governmental and private entities, with more than (11) main regions, as part of the unified media operations center for Hajj.

He pointed out that the echo of Hajj last year reached through nearly one million media materials, about (8) million interactions, and more than (10) billion reach, while this year's season coincides with more than (150) media outlets, with participation exceeding (3000) local and international media personnel, and more than (100) officials from (26) government entities participating through (6) conferences and press briefings.

He explained that the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has enhanced its international presence during this year's Hajj season through a wide network of partnerships with (42) international news agencies, to support it with news content "text and visual"; aimed at enabling international media to convey the image of Hajj from the field to various parts of the world.

In response to a question about the recent announcements regarding summonses for some content publishers by the General Commission for Media Regulation, the latest being the commission's statement the day before yesterday which mentioned the summoning of 49 violators, and what the most prominent violations they committed were, he answered: "The regulations and laws are very clear, and the General Commission for Media Regulation has clear rules and regulations that apply to everyone without exception, and those who were summoned committed violations related to publishing content under the visual and audio media system, which prohibits publishing any content that disrupts public order and the requirements of national interest."

He pointed out that the monitored content violations employed digital influence tools in a way that exceeded the limits of objective criticism to harm public awareness, through informational misinformation and distortion of facts.

Regarding the impact of the announcement to open admission for international students through the "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform on opportunities for citizens, the Minister of Media said: "This decision is not an expansion at the expense of Saudi students, as the seats allocated for international students have predetermined ratios and do not affect the available admission opportunities for citizens at all."

He noted that the quality of education in globally prestigious universities is now measured by their ability to be a destination for creative minds and researchers from outside their borders, explaining that the choice of an international student to study in the Kingdom places Saudi universities on the map of global academic competition, and contributes to attracting talents who will be ambassadors for the Kingdom in the future, while also noting that the Minister of Education will speak in detail about the education system in an upcoming government press conference.