The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended (5) expatriates and (14) citizens at the entrances to the holy city of Mecca for violating the Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (29) violators who do not have permits to perform Hajj.

The ministry issued administrative decisions through the seasonal administrative committees, which included financial penalties of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and those associated with their violations, as well as imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Additionally, the expatriates will be deported and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentences, and there will be a demand for the judicial confiscation of the vehicles used to transport the violators.

The Ministry of Interior urged all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.