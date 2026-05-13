أعلنت وزارة الداخلية عن ضبط قوات أمن الحج بمداخل مدينة مكة المكرمة (5) وافدين و(14) مواطنًا لمخالفتهم أنظمة وتعليمات الحج بنقلهم (29) مخالفًا لا يحملون تصاريح لأداء الحج.
وأصدرت الوزارة قرارات إدارية عبر اللجان الإدارية الموسمية، شملت غرامات مالية تصل إلى (100,000) ريال بحق الناقلين ومن له علاقة بمخالفتهم، والسجن، والتشهير بهم، وغرامات مالية تصل إلى (20,000) ريال، بحق المنقولين لمحاولتهم أداء الحج دون تصريح، وترحيل الوافدين ومنعهم من دخول المملكة لمدة (10) سنوات بعد تنفيذ العقوبة، والمطالبة بمصادرة المركبات المستخدمة في نقل المخالفين قضائيًا.
ودعت وزارة الداخلية جميع المواطنين والوافدين إلى التقيد والالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج.
The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended (5) expatriates and (14) citizens at the entrances to the holy city of Mecca for violating the Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (29) violators who do not have permits to perform Hajj.
The ministry issued administrative decisions through the seasonal administrative committees, which included financial penalties of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and those associated with their violations, as well as imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against the transported individuals for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Additionally, the expatriates will be deported and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentences, and there will be a demand for the judicial confiscation of the vehicles used to transport the violators.
The Ministry of Interior urged all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.