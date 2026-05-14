The theory of "abuse of rights" has always seemed to me to be one of the most legal theories embodying the spirit of the law; because justice is not based solely on the existence of a right, but also on the way it is used. The principle is that one who exercises their right in a legitimate manner is not held accountable for any harm that may occur to others, but this principle is subject to an exception known as "abuse of rights".

This abuse manifests in three main cases:

The first is when a person exercises their right with the intent to harm others rather than to achieve a legitimate interest, such as someone building a high wall not for any real purpose, but to block light and air from their neighbor. The right to build is legitimate in itself, but the intent behind its exercise is not.

The second is when a person exercises their right to achieve a legitimate benefit, but the harm resulting from this exercise is much greater than the benefit gained, such as someone practicing night jumping, disturbing their neighbors and harming their comfort. Here, the right itself is not prohibited, but its exercise in a manner that causes significant harm to others is.

The third is when the right is used for a purpose other than that for which it was established, such as someone using a walking cane to assault others. Owning the cane and using it for its original purpose is a legitimate right, but turning it into a means of causing harm is an abuse that takes the right out of its legitimacy.

Some legal scholars have argued that the mere establishment of an intent to abuse is sufficient to prevent it even before any harm occurs.

What makes this theory, in my opinion, one of the closest theories to justice is that it does not deny the right to its owner, but rather refines the way it is used. The right is not prohibited... but rather directed.