لطالما بدت لي نظرية «التعسّف في استعمال الحق» من أكثر النظريات القانونية تجسيداً لروح القانون؛ لأن العدالة لا تقوم على وجود الحق وحده، بل على طريقة استعماله أيضاً. فالأصل أن من استعمل حقه استعمالاً مشروعاً لا يُسأل عمّا يحدث للغير من ضرر، غير أن هذا الأصل يرد عليه استثناء هو «التعسّف في استعمال الحق».

وتظهر صور هذا التعسّف في ثلاث حالات رئيسية:

أولها: أن يستعمل الشخص حقه بقصد الإضرار بالغير لا لتحقيق مصلحة مشروعة، كمن يبني جداراً مرتفعاً لا لغرضٍ حقيقي، وإنما لحجب الضوء والهواء عن جاره. فحق البناء مشروع في أصله، لكن القصد من استعماله غير مشروع.

وثانيها: أن يستعمل الشخص حقه لتحقيق منفعة مشروعة، غير أن الضرر الناتج عن هذا الاستعمال يكون أكبر بكثير من المنفعة المتحققة، كمن يمارس رياضة القفز ليلاً فيزعج جيرانه ويؤذي راحتهم. فهنا لا يُمنع الحق ذاته، وإنما يُمنع استعماله بالصورة التي تُلحق ضرراً جسيماً بالغير.

وثالثها: أن يستعمل الحق لغير الغاية التي شُرع لها، كمن يستخدم عكاز المشي للاعتداء على الآخرين. فامتلاك العكاز واستعماله في غايته الأصلية حق مشروع، أما تحويله إلى وسيلة للإضرار فتعسّف يخرج بالحق عن مشروعيته.

وقد ذهب بعض فقهاء القانون إلى أن مجرد ثبوت نية التعسّف يكفي لمنعه حتى قبل وقوع الضرر.

ولعل ما يجعل هذه النظرية، من وجهة نظري، أقرب النظريات إلى العدالة، أنها لا تنفي الحق عن صاحبه، وإنما تهذّب طريقة استعماله. فالحق لا يُمنع.. وإنما يُوجَّه.