تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أسدُ الغابة؛ إذا وجد ثوراً أو عصفوراً ينقضُّ عليه، فيغتال فريسته ويمزقها أشلاء بلا رحمة غير مبالٍ كونها زهيدة أو ثمينة.
قيسوا على ذلك الأُسُدُ الجوعى من بني البشر؛ جوعى الشعور، جوعى الغرائز، جوعى الهوى والغواية؛ أولئك يفعلون كما تفعل اُسُد الغابة وربما أسوأ، إذا اعتبرنا أن الحيوان يفتقد العقلانية والإحساس بالخيبات، بعكس البشر الذين تكون لديهم العاطفة مقود حياة ومصدر السعادة والابتهاج.
تلك الأُسود البشرية؛ ينقضون على فرائسهم من الساذجات الغافلات، ويمزقون جسد الفرحة، ويهزون عروش الأمان والثقة، ويخطفون الفرح والابتسام من أفواه العفيفات ليجردونهن من العفة والحياء باسم «الحب الزائف»، فتدخل تلك المسكينة المخدوعة قفص الأوهام رجاء نكاح وتحصين، ولا تعلم أنها وقعت في براثن كذب وتدليس، ولات ساعة مندم! وأقف مذهولة لأولئك الجوعى من الرجال، الذين يملكون طعاماً حلالاً ثم يتسللون لأعراض عفيفات بعيدات عن براثن الهوى، فينصبون أمامهن شباك الغواية.
لذلك؛ احذري- سيدتي- من جوعى الجنس وعطشى الخطيئات، أولئك يتفننون ويتقنون العزف على أوتار القلوب الخاوية، يتلمسون الجراح بحجة الاستشفاء ليهتكوا بقية الأجزاء في الأجسام المنهكة التي أكل عليها الألم وشرب دماءها ولوث بيض نواياها.
وأنّى لأنثى عفيفة أن تحترم رغبات وهمية كاذبة! وهي تعلم مدى الخبث الماثل أمام عينيها لكنها تبقى متفرجة تتعلم ألاعيب الذكور لتكتب وتضيء الطريق لكفيفي الخبرة ومنقادي العواطف.
عزيزتي الناضجة والشابة والمراهقة؛ لا تنجرفي خلف الأوهام واغلقي أبواب الإعجاب، فهي طرق ميسرة للأُسُد الجياع وما بعده إلا ضياع. فكم كانت حبال صبرك مجدولة بقوة إبل منعت منها المياه وعاشت في صحراء قاحلة ولم تشكُ العطش، فأكملي المسير، واحذري أن تكوني فريسة مستساغة لأسد بشري يلقي ببقايا جسدك منهكة متناثرة على أراضي الندم وساحة إعدام العمر والشعور.. دمتِ بخير بعيدة عن جوعى الحس، ومتعطشي الرذيلة والوهم.
The lion of the jungle; when it finds a bull or a bird, it pounces on it, killing its prey and tearing it to shreds mercilessly, indifferent to whether it is cheap or valuable.
Consider the hungry lions among humans; hungry for feelings, hungry for instincts, hungry for passion and temptation; those act as the lions of the jungle do, and perhaps worse, if we consider that animals lack rationality and the sense of disappointment, unlike humans who have emotions as the driving force of life and a source of happiness and joy.
These human lions; they pounce on their prey of naive and oblivious ones, tearing apart the body of joy, shaking the thrones of safety and trust, and stealing happiness and smiles from the mouths of the chaste to strip them of modesty and shame in the name of "false love." Thus, that poor deceived woman enters the cage of illusions hoping for marriage and protection, unaware that she has fallen into the clutches of lies and deceit, and there is no time for regret! I stand astonished at those hungry men, who possess lawful food yet sneak towards the honor of chaste women far from the clutches of desire, setting traps of temptation before them.
Therefore; beware, my lady, of the hungry for sex and thirsty for sins, those who are skilled at playing the strings of empty hearts, probing wounds under the pretense of healing to violate the remaining parts of the exhausted bodies that have been consumed by pain and drained of their blood, tainting the purity of their intentions.
How can a chaste woman respect false, illusory desires! Knowing the malice that lies before her eyes, yet she remains a spectator, learning the tricks of males to write and illuminate the path for the inexperienced and those led by their emotions.
Dear mature, young, and adolescent one; do not be swept away by illusions and close the doors of admiration, for they are easy paths for the hungry lions, and beyond that lies only loss. How strong were the ropes of your patience, braided like camels that were denied water and lived in a barren desert without complaining of thirst, so continue your journey, and beware of becoming a palatable prey for a human lion who will leave the remnants of your exhausted body scattered on the lands of regret and the execution ground of life and feelings.. May you remain well, far from the hungry for sensation and the thirsty for vice and illusion.