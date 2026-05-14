The lion of the jungle; when it finds a bull or a bird, it pounces on it, killing its prey and tearing it to shreds mercilessly, indifferent to whether it is cheap or valuable.

Consider the hungry lions among humans; hungry for feelings, hungry for instincts, hungry for passion and temptation; those act as the lions of the jungle do, and perhaps worse, if we consider that animals lack rationality and the sense of disappointment, unlike humans who have emotions as the driving force of life and a source of happiness and joy.

These human lions; they pounce on their prey of naive and oblivious ones, tearing apart the body of joy, shaking the thrones of safety and trust, and stealing happiness and smiles from the mouths of the chaste to strip them of modesty and shame in the name of "false love." Thus, that poor deceived woman enters the cage of illusions hoping for marriage and protection, unaware that she has fallen into the clutches of lies and deceit, and there is no time for regret! I stand astonished at those hungry men, who possess lawful food yet sneak towards the honor of chaste women far from the clutches of desire, setting traps of temptation before them.

Therefore; beware, my lady, of the hungry for sex and thirsty for sins, those who are skilled at playing the strings of empty hearts, probing wounds under the pretense of healing to violate the remaining parts of the exhausted bodies that have been consumed by pain and drained of their blood, tainting the purity of their intentions.

How can a chaste woman respect false, illusory desires! Knowing the malice that lies before her eyes, yet she remains a spectator, learning the tricks of males to write and illuminate the path for the inexperienced and those led by their emotions.

Dear mature, young, and adolescent one; do not be swept away by illusions and close the doors of admiration, for they are easy paths for the hungry lions, and beyond that lies only loss. How strong were the ropes of your patience, braided like camels that were denied water and lived in a barren desert without complaining of thirst, so continue your journey, and beware of becoming a palatable prey for a human lion who will leave the remnants of your exhausted body scattered on the lands of regret and the execution ground of life and feelings.. May you remain well, far from the hungry for sensation and the thirsty for vice and illusion.