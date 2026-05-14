أسدُ الغابة؛ إذا وجد ثوراً أو عصفوراً ينقضُّ عليه، فيغتال فريسته ويمزقها أشلاء بلا رحمة غير مبالٍ كونها زهيدة أو ثمينة.

قيسوا على ذلك الأُسُدُ الجوعى من بني البشر؛ جوعى الشعور، جوعى الغرائز، جوعى الهوى والغواية؛ أولئك يفعلون كما تفعل اُسُد الغابة وربما أسوأ، إذا اعتبرنا أن الحيوان يفتقد العقلانية والإحساس بالخيبات، بعكس البشر الذين تكون لديهم العاطفة مقود حياة ومصدر السعادة والابتهاج.

تلك الأُسود البشرية؛ ينقضون على فرائسهم من الساذجات الغافلات، ويمزقون جسد الفرحة، ويهزون عروش الأمان والثقة، ويخطفون الفرح والابتسام من أفواه العفيفات ليجردونهن من العفة والحياء باسم «الحب الزائف»، فتدخل تلك المسكينة المخدوعة قفص الأوهام رجاء نكاح وتحصين، ولا تعلم أنها وقعت في براثن كذب وتدليس، ولات ساعة مندم! وأقف مذهولة لأولئك الجوعى من الرجال، الذين يملكون طعاماً حلالاً ثم يتسللون لأعراض عفيفات بعيدات عن براثن الهوى، فينصبون أمامهن شباك الغواية.

لذلك؛ احذري- سيدتي- من جوعى الجنس وعطشى الخطيئات، أولئك يتفننون ويتقنون العزف على أوتار القلوب الخاوية، يتلمسون الجراح بحجة الاستشفاء ليهتكوا بقية الأجزاء في الأجسام المنهكة التي أكل عليها الألم وشرب دماءها ولوث بيض نواياها.

وأنّى لأنثى عفيفة أن تحترم رغبات وهمية كاذبة! وهي تعلم مدى الخبث الماثل أمام عينيها لكنها تبقى متفرجة تتعلم ألاعيب الذكور لتكتب وتضيء الطريق لكفيفي الخبرة ومنقادي العواطف.

عزيزتي الناضجة والشابة والمراهقة؛ لا تنجرفي خلف الأوهام واغلقي أبواب الإعجاب، فهي طرق ميسرة للأُسُد الجياع وما بعده إلا ضياع. فكم كانت حبال صبرك مجدولة بقوة إبل منعت منها المياه وعاشت في صحراء قاحلة ولم تشكُ العطش، فأكملي المسير، واحذري أن تكوني فريسة مستساغة لأسد بشري يلقي ببقايا جسدك منهكة متناثرة على أراضي الندم وساحة إعدام العمر والشعور.. دمتِ بخير بعيدة عن جوعى الحس، ومتعطشي الرذيلة والوهم.