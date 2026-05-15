كشفت أكبر دراسة شاملة حتى الآن أن فحص سرطان البروستاتا باستخدام تحليل الدم المعروف باسم مستضد البروستاتا النوعي (PSA) يمكن أن يسهم في تقليل الوفيات المرتبطة بالمرض، لكنه يقدم فائدة محدودة نسبيًا، في مقابل خطر تعرض عدد كبير من الرجال لعلاجات غير ضرورية ومضاعفات صحية طويلة الأمد.

وبحسب مراجعة علمية موسعة شملت 6 تجارب سريرية ضمت ما يقرب من 800 ألف رجل، أدى الفحص إلى تقليل وفيات سرطان البروستاتا بمعدل حالتي وفاة فقط لكل ألف رجل يتم فحصهم، ما يعني ضرورة فحص 500 رجل لمنع وفاة واحدة بسبب المرض.

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الفائدة الحقيقية للفحص لا تظهر إلا بعد سنوات طويلة من المتابعة، كما أظهرت الدراسة الأوروبية العشوائية لفحص سرطان البروستاتا، التي تابعت المشاركين لمدة 23 عامًا.

وقال أخصائي المسالك البولية بجامعة مينيسوتا وأحد كبار معدّي الدراسة البروفيسور فيليب دام، إن الفحص يقلل بالفعل من معدل الوفيات، لكن الأمر يتطلب فترة زمنية طويلة جدًا لرؤية هذا التأثير بوضوح، معتبرًا أن النتائج قد تؤثر بشكل مباشر على سياسات الصحة العامة حول العالم.

ورغم هذه النتائج، لا تزال المملكة المتحدة والعديد من الدول الأخرى ترفض اعتماد برامج وطنية شاملة لفحص البروستاتا، بسبب محدودية دقة اختبار PSA، الذي لا يميز دائمًا بين الأورام العدوانية الخطيرة وتلك البطيئة أو الحميدة التي قد لا تشكل تهديدًا فعليًا على حياة المريض.

ويؤدي ذلك إلى احتمال تشخيص حالات لا تحتاج إلى تدخل طبي، ما يدفع بعض الرجال للخضوع إلى الجراحة أو العلاج الإشعاعي أو الهرموني دون ضرورة، مع ما يرافق ذلك من آثار جانبية خطيرة تشمل ضعف الانتصاب، وسلس البول، وتراجع جودة الحياة.

وأظهرت دراسات سابقة أن ما بين 8% و47% من المرضى الذين تلقوا علاجًا لسرطان البروستاتا عانوا من مشكلات بولية أو جنسية مستمرة بعد العلاج.

وأكد الباحثون أن نتائج الدراسة لا تمثل دعوة لتطبيق فحص شامل وعام لجميع الرجال، بل تشدد على أهمية اتخاذ القرار الطبي بشكل فردي، من خلال مناقشات دقيقة بين الطبيب والمريض حول الفوائد والمخاطر المحتملة.

ويعد سرطان البروستاتا من أكثر أنواع السرطان شيوعًا بين الرجال، حيث يتم تشخيص أكثر من 64 ألف حالة سنويًا في المملكة المتحدة وحدها، مع ارتفاع خطر الإصابة بشكل أكبر بين الرجال السود.

وفي ظل تطور تقنيات التشخيص الحديثة، مثل التصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي واختبارات المؤشرات الحيوية الجديدة، يرى الخبراء أن مستقبل الفحص قد يصبح أكثر دقة وأقل ضررًا، إلا أن الأدلة الحالية لا تزال غير كافية لاعتماد برامج فحص واسعة النطاق.

ويجمع المختصون على أن الحاجة لا تزال قائمة لإجراء مزيد من الأبحاث لتطوير وسائل أكثر أمانًا وفعالية للكشف المبكر عن سرطان البروستاتا، بما يضمن تحقيق فائدة صحية حقيقية تفوق الأضرار المحتملة.