The largest comprehensive study to date has revealed that prostate cancer screening using a blood test known as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) can contribute to reducing deaths associated with the disease, but it offers relatively limited benefits in exchange for the risk of a large number of men undergoing unnecessary treatments and long-term health complications.

According to an extensive scientific review that included 6 clinical trials involving nearly 800,000 men, screening resulted in a reduction of prostate cancer deaths by only two deaths for every thousand men screened, meaning that 500 men need to be screened to prevent one death from the disease.

Researchers pointed out that the true benefit of screening does not become apparent until many years of follow-up, as demonstrated by the European randomized study on prostate cancer screening, which followed participants for 23 years.

Professor Philip Dam, a urologist at the University of Minnesota and one of the senior authors of the study, stated that screening does indeed reduce the mortality rate, but it requires a very long period to clearly see this effect, considering that the results could directly impact public health policies worldwide.

Despite these findings, the UK and many other countries still refuse to adopt comprehensive national prostate screening programs due to the limited accuracy of the PSA test, which does not always distinguish between aggressive, dangerous tumors and slow-growing or benign ones that may not pose a real threat to the patient's life.

This leads to the possibility of diagnosing cases that do not require medical intervention, prompting some men to undergo surgery or radiation or hormonal therapy unnecessarily, along with serious side effects including erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and decreased quality of life.

Previous studies have shown that between 8% and 47% of patients who received treatment for prostate cancer experienced ongoing urinary or sexual problems after treatment.

Researchers emphasized that the study's results do not represent a call for universal screening for all men, but rather stress the importance of making medical decisions on an individual basis through careful discussions between the doctor and the patient regarding the potential benefits and risks.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among men, with over 64,000 cases diagnosed annually in the UK alone, with an increased risk of developing it among Black men.

With the advancement of modern diagnostic techniques, such as MRI and new biomarker tests, experts believe that the future of screening may become more accurate and less harmful, yet current evidence remains insufficient to support widespread screening programs.

Experts agree that there is still a need for further research to develop safer and more effective means of early detection of prostate cancer, ensuring that the health benefits outweigh the potential harms.