أقر البرلمان البولندي، اليوم (الجمعة)، المشروع القانوني الجديد لتنظيم سوق العملات المشفرة، في خطوة تأتي وسط تصاعد فضيحة انهيار أكبر منصة تداول للعملات الرقمية في البلاد، «زوندا كريبتو»، وتزايد الجدل السياسي حول حجم الرقابة المطلوبة على هذا القطاع سريع النمو.
ويهدف القانون إلى تطبيق لائحة الاتحاد الأوروبي الخاصة بأسواق الأصول المشفرة (MiCA)، والتي يتوجب على بولندا اعتمادها رسميًا بحلول شهر يوليو المقبل.
وتزامن إقرار التشريع مع تحقيقات واسعة تجريها النيابة العامة البولندية بشأن شبهات احتيال مالي بملايين الدولارات داخل منصة «زوندا كريبتو»، بعد عجز آلاف المستخدمين عن سحب أموالهم، فيما قُدرت خسائرهم بأكثر من 350 مليون زلوتي (نحو 96 مليون دولار).
رئيس الوزراء البولندي، دونالد توسك، صعّد من حدة الأزمة بعدما أشار إلى وجود شبهات حول تمويل روسي مرتبط بالمنصة، معتبرًا أن القضية قد تتجاوز مجرد الاحتيال المالي لتثير تساؤلات بشأن التدخل السياسي الأجنبي في البلاد.
وقال توسك إن الأجهزة الأمنية البولندية ترى أن أصول الشركة غامضة للغاية، مضيفًا أن المافيا الروسية وأموالها قد تكون متورطة في إنشاء وتشغيل المنصة، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تحذيرات حكومية متكررة من استخدام روسيا للعملات المشفرة في تمويل عمليات تخريبية داخل بولندا، وهي اتهامات نفتها موسكو مرارًا.
من جانبها، لم تصدر منصة «زونداكريبتو» أي تعليق رسمي على الاتهامات، كما زادت القضية تعقيدًا بعد اختفاء مؤسسها سيلفستر سوزيك منذ عام 2022، في حين تشير تقارير إعلامية إلى أن خليفته برزيميسلاف كرال يقيم حاليًا في إسرائيل، حيث يحمل جنسيتها، ما قد يعرقل أي إجراءات قانونية لتسليمه.
وكانت الحكومة البولندية قد حاولت سابقًا تمرير تشريعات مماثلة مرتين، إلا أن الرئيس كارول نافروتسكي، المدعوم من المعارضة القومية، استخدم حق النقض (الفيتو)، معتبرًا أن القوانين المقترحة تفرض أعباءً تنظيمية مفرطة قد تدفع شركات العملات الرقمية إلى مغادرة البلاد.
ورغم تمرير القانون الجديد، لا يزال الرئيس يمتلك صلاحية تعطيله مرة أخرى، بينما حذرت هيئة الرقابة المالية البولندية من أن عدم اعتماد التشريع بحلول يوليو سيؤدي إلى فقدان الشركات البولندية حقها في تقديم خدمات الأصول المشفرة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.
The Polish parliament approved today (Friday) the new legal project to regulate the cryptocurrency market, a move that comes amid the escalating scandal of the collapse of the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, "Zonda Crypto," and the growing political debate over the level of oversight required for this rapidly growing sector.
The law aims to implement the European Union's regulation on crypto-assets markets (MiCA), which Poland is required to officially adopt by next July.
The passage of the legislation coincided with extensive investigations being conducted by the Polish public prosecutor's office regarding suspicions of financial fraud amounting to millions of dollars within the "Zonda Crypto" platform, after thousands of users were unable to withdraw their funds, with their losses estimated at over 350 million zloty (about 96 million dollars).
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk intensified the crisis after indicating suspicions of Russian financing linked to the platform, considering that the case may go beyond mere financial fraud to raise questions about foreign political interference in the country.
Tusk stated that Polish security agencies see the company's assets as extremely opaque, adding that the Russian mafia and its funds may be involved in the establishment and operation of the platform, without providing further details.
These statements come amid repeated government warnings about Russia's use of cryptocurrencies to finance subversive operations within Poland, accusations that Moscow has repeatedly denied.
For its part, the "Zonda Crypto" platform has not issued any official comment on the accusations, and the case has become more complicated after the disappearance of its founder Sylwester Suszek since 2022, while media reports indicate that his successor Przemysław Kral is currently residing in Israel, where he holds citizenship, which may hinder any legal proceedings for his extradition.
The Polish government had previously attempted to pass similar legislation twice, but President Karol Nawrocki, supported by the nationalist opposition, used his veto power, considering that the proposed laws impose excessive regulatory burdens that could drive cryptocurrency companies out of the country.
Despite the passage of the new law, the president still has the authority to veto it again, while the Polish Financial Supervision Authority warned that failing to adopt the legislation by July will result in Polish companies losing their right to provide crypto-asset services within the European Union.