The Polish parliament approved today (Friday) the new legal project to regulate the cryptocurrency market, a move that comes amid the escalating scandal of the collapse of the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, "Zonda Crypto," and the growing political debate over the level of oversight required for this rapidly growing sector.

The law aims to implement the European Union's regulation on crypto-assets markets (MiCA), which Poland is required to officially adopt by next July.

The passage of the legislation coincided with extensive investigations being conducted by the Polish public prosecutor's office regarding suspicions of financial fraud amounting to millions of dollars within the "Zonda Crypto" platform, after thousands of users were unable to withdraw their funds, with their losses estimated at over 350 million zloty (about 96 million dollars).

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk intensified the crisis after indicating suspicions of Russian financing linked to the platform, considering that the case may go beyond mere financial fraud to raise questions about foreign political interference in the country.

Tusk stated that Polish security agencies see the company's assets as extremely opaque, adding that the Russian mafia and its funds may be involved in the establishment and operation of the platform, without providing further details.

These statements come amid repeated government warnings about Russia's use of cryptocurrencies to finance subversive operations within Poland, accusations that Moscow has repeatedly denied.

For its part, the "Zonda Crypto" platform has not issued any official comment on the accusations, and the case has become more complicated after the disappearance of its founder Sylwester Suszek since 2022, while media reports indicate that his successor Przemysław Kral is currently residing in Israel, where he holds citizenship, which may hinder any legal proceedings for his extradition.

The Polish government had previously attempted to pass similar legislation twice, but President Karol Nawrocki, supported by the nationalist opposition, used his veto power, considering that the proposed laws impose excessive regulatory burdens that could drive cryptocurrency companies out of the country.

Despite the passage of the new law, the president still has the authority to veto it again, while the Polish Financial Supervision Authority warned that failing to adopt the legislation by July will result in Polish companies losing their right to provide crypto-asset services within the European Union.