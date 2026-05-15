أقر البرلمان البولندي، اليوم (الجمعة)، المشروع القانوني الجديد لتنظيم سوق العملات المشفرة، في خطوة تأتي وسط تصاعد فضيحة انهيار أكبر منصة تداول للعملات الرقمية في البلاد، «زوندا كريبتو»، وتزايد الجدل السياسي حول حجم الرقابة المطلوبة على هذا القطاع سريع النمو.

ويهدف القانون إلى تطبيق لائحة الاتحاد الأوروبي الخاصة بأسواق الأصول المشفرة (MiCA)، والتي يتوجب على بولندا اعتمادها رسميًا بحلول شهر يوليو المقبل.

وتزامن إقرار التشريع مع تحقيقات واسعة تجريها النيابة العامة البولندية بشأن شبهات احتيال مالي بملايين الدولارات داخل منصة «زوندا كريبتو»، بعد عجز آلاف المستخدمين عن سحب أموالهم، فيما قُدرت خسائرهم بأكثر من 350 مليون زلوتي (نحو 96 مليون دولار).

رئيس الوزراء البولندي، دونالد توسك، صعّد من حدة الأزمة بعدما أشار إلى وجود شبهات حول تمويل روسي مرتبط بالمنصة، معتبرًا أن القضية قد تتجاوز مجرد الاحتيال المالي لتثير تساؤلات بشأن التدخل السياسي الأجنبي في البلاد.

وقال توسك إن الأجهزة الأمنية البولندية ترى أن أصول الشركة غامضة للغاية، مضيفًا أن المافيا الروسية وأموالها قد تكون متورطة في إنشاء وتشغيل المنصة، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تحذيرات حكومية متكررة من استخدام روسيا للعملات المشفرة في تمويل عمليات تخريبية داخل بولندا، وهي اتهامات نفتها موسكو مرارًا.

من جانبها، لم تصدر منصة «زونداكريبتو» أي تعليق رسمي على الاتهامات، كما زادت القضية تعقيدًا بعد اختفاء مؤسسها سيلفستر سوزيك منذ عام 2022، في حين تشير تقارير إعلامية إلى أن خليفته برزيميسلاف كرال يقيم حاليًا في إسرائيل، حيث يحمل جنسيتها، ما قد يعرقل أي إجراءات قانونية لتسليمه.

وكانت الحكومة البولندية قد حاولت سابقًا تمرير تشريعات مماثلة مرتين، إلا أن الرئيس كارول نافروتسكي، المدعوم من المعارضة القومية، استخدم حق النقض (الفيتو)، معتبرًا أن القوانين المقترحة تفرض أعباءً تنظيمية مفرطة قد تدفع شركات العملات الرقمية إلى مغادرة البلاد.

ورغم تمرير القانون الجديد، لا يزال الرئيس يمتلك صلاحية تعطيله مرة أخرى، بينما حذرت هيئة الرقابة المالية البولندية من أن عدم اعتماد التشريع بحلول يوليو سيؤدي إلى فقدان الشركات البولندية حقها في تقديم خدمات الأصول المشفرة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.