تزايدت المخاوف الصحية في المملكة المتحدة بعد تفشي فايروس «هانتا» على متن السفينة السياحية الفاخرة «إم في هوندياس»، الذي أسفر حتى الآن عن وفاة 3 ركاب، مع تسجيل حالتين مؤكدتين و5 حالات مشتبه بها.

ورغم القلق المتصاعد بشأن احتمال انتقال الفايروس إلى بريطانيا، أكد مسؤولون صحيون أن فايروس «هانتا» موجود بالفعل داخل البلاد، لكنه يظهر بشكل نادر ومحدود للغاية، بحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل البريطانية.

ووفقاً لإرشادات وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية (UKHSA)، فإن بعض أنواع فايروس«هانتا» تنتقل عبر القوارض المحلية، خصوصاً الفئران البرية وفئران الحقول، إذ يمكن أن يصاب البشر بالفايروس عند استنشاق أو ملامسة فضلات أو بول أو لعاب القوارض المصابة.

وفي المملكة المتحدة، يُعرف «فايروس سيؤول» بأنه السلالة الأكثر شيوعاً، وتحمله الفئران البنية، بما في ذلك بعض الفئران المنزلية الأليفة، وتؤثر هذه السلالة بشكل رئيسي على الكلى، وقد تؤدي في الحالات الشديدة إلى نزيف داخلي أو فشل عضوي إذا لم يتم علاجها.

ومنذ عام 2012، تم تسجيل 11 حالة بشرية مؤكدة فقط في بريطانيا، معظمها مرتبط بالتعامل مع الفئران الأليفة أو المستخدمة كغذاء للزواحف.

أما السلالة المسؤولة عن الإصابات على متن السفينة، فهي «فايروس الأنديز»، المنتشر في الأرجنتين، ويُعد النوع الوحيد المعروف بقدرته على الانتقال من شخص لآخر، إلا أن الخبراء يؤكدون أن فرص ترسخه في بريطانيا أو انتقاله إلى القوارض المحلية تظل منخفضة للغاية.

وأوضح خبراء الأوبئة أن انتقال الفايروس عادة يحدث في البيئات الريفية أو الزراعية، أو في الأماكن المغلقة التي قد تحتوي على أعشاش أو فضلات قوارض، مثل الحظائر، والمخازن، والمنازل الريفية أو بيوت العطلات.

وينصح المختصون بضرورة اتخاذ احتياطات وقائية عند تنظيف المناطق التي قد تكون ملوثة بفضلات القوارض، مثل ترطيب الفضلات قبل تنظيفها لمنع تطاير الجزيئات المعدية، وارتداء الكمامات والنظارات الواقية والقفازات.

ورغم التغطية الإعلامية الواسعة، شدد خبراء الصحة العامة على أن خطر تحول فايروس هانتا إلى أزمة صحية كبيرة في بريطانيا لا يزال قريباً من الصفر، مع التأكيد على أهمية الوعي والوقاية في البيئات المعرضة للقوارض.