Health concerns in the United Kingdom have increased following the outbreak of the "Hanta" virus aboard the luxury cruise ship "MV Hondius," which has so far resulted in the death of 3 passengers, with 2 confirmed cases and 5 suspected cases.

Despite the rising anxiety about the possibility of the virus spreading to Britain, health officials have confirmed that the "Hanta" virus is already present in the country, but it appears very rarely and in a highly limited manner, according to the British Daily Mail newspaper.

According to guidelines from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), some types of the "Hanta" virus are transmitted through local rodents, particularly wild mice and field mice, as humans can become infected by inhaling or coming into contact with the droppings, urine, or saliva of infected rodents.

In the United Kingdom, the "Seoul virus" is known to be the most common strain, carried by brown rats, including some pet house mice. This strain primarily affects the kidneys and can lead to internal bleeding or organ failure in severe cases if left untreated.

Since 2012, only 11 confirmed human cases have been recorded in Britain, most of which are linked to handling pet rats or those used as food for reptiles.

The strain responsible for the infections aboard the ship is the "Andes virus," which is prevalent in Argentina and is the only known type capable of human-to-human transmission. However, experts assert that the chances of it establishing itself in Britain or spreading to local rodents remain extremely low.

Epidemiologists have explained that the transmission of the virus typically occurs in rural or agricultural environments, or in enclosed spaces that may contain nests or droppings of rodents, such as barns, storage facilities, and rural homes or holiday cottages.

Experts recommend taking preventive precautions when cleaning areas that may be contaminated with rodent droppings, such as moistening the droppings before cleaning to prevent the spread of infectious particles, and wearing masks, protective eyewear, and gloves.

Despite extensive media coverage, public health experts emphasized that the risk of the Hanta virus turning into a major health crisis in Britain remains close to zero, while underscoring the importance of awareness and prevention in rodent-prone environments.