سجّلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 879 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.
وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 71 صنفًا من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 364 صنفًا من المواد المحظورة.
كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1915 حالة لتهريب التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 5 أصناف لمبالغ مالية، و3 أصناف لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) أو الرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 879 cases of confiscation of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.
The confiscated items included 71 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 364 types of banned materials.
The customs outlets also thwarted 1915 cases of tobacco smuggling and its derivatives, along with 5 types of monetary amounts, and 3 types of weapons and their accessories.
ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure the safety of the community and protect it, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.
At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting it at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.