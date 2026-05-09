The land, sea, and air customs outlets recorded 879 cases of confiscation of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The confiscated items included 71 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 364 types of banned materials.

The customs outlets also thwarted 1915 cases of tobacco smuggling and its derivatives, along with 5 types of monetary amounts, and 3 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure the safety of the community and protect it, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.

At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting it at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.