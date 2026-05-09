The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day for his country.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Tajikistan, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day for his country.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Tajikistan, along with further progress and prosperity.