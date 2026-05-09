بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان الرئيس إمام علي رحمان، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية طاجيكستان الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية طاجيكستان الرئيس إمام علي رحمان، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية طاجيكستان الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.