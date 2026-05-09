The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day for his country.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day for his country.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic, wishing them further progress and prosperity.