بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم النصر لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.