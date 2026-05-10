Parliamentary sources revealed to "Okaz" that there is a political agreement to pass the government of Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi during this week, before a number of deputies head to perform the Hajj rituals.



The parliamentary reference stated that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives "has not yet received any official notification from the government regarding the submission of the ministerial formation," noting that "if the notification arrives, a session date will be set and members of parliament will be informed 24 hours before the confidence session convenes."



He added that there is an agreement between the presidency of the parliament and the heads of political blocs to pass the government formation during this week, before a group of deputies travel to Saudi Arabia next week to perform the Hajj rituals.



Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi submitted the ministerial program for the new government to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, last Thursday, in preparation for its distribution to council members for study, with the names of the government formation to be presented later.



In a notable development, the "Azm" alliance announced that it has submitted the names of its candidates to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaydi, after its leader, Muthana Al-Samarrai, boycotted the last meeting of the National Political Council, where a paper of "Sunni" demands and conditions was prepared during the formation of the new government.



The alliance stated in a statement that it has conducted a wide series of consultations and intensive political dialogues over the past few days, which resulted, through the responsible efforts of several forces in the coordination framework, in reaching an understanding with Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaydi regarding the participation of the Azm alliance in the upcoming government.



The Azm alliance indicated that it "submitted the names of its candidates to the Prime Minister-designate, based on the principle of competence and ability to choose individuals capable of managing government institutions and bearing the responsibilities of the upcoming phase with efficiency and capability."



The head of the Azm alliance, Muthana Al-Samarrai, boycotted the "Sunni" National Political Council meeting held last Wednesday at Thabet Al-Abbasi's headquarters in Baghdad.



According to a statement from the council, the attendees discussed the features of the government program and presented a comprehensive paper that included their vision and proposals, aimed at supporting a government program that meets the aspirations of citizens, while including points related to their provinces within the political agreement paper and the government program.



It is noteworthy that the number of seats held by Sunni forces forming the Sunni political alliance is 77 seats, led by the Progress Party with 33 seats, and 15 seats for the Azm alliance, making the total number of seats for the forces that will present the paper 62 seats.