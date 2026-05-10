كشفت مصادر برلمانية لـ «عكاظ»، وجود اتفاق سياسي لتمرير حكومة رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي فالح الزيدي خلال الأسبوع الحالي، قبيل توجه عدد من النواب لأداء مناسك الحج.
وقال المرجع البرلماني إن رئاسة مجلس النواب «لم تتسلم حتى الآن أي إشعار رسمي من الحكومة بشأن تقديم التشكيلة الوزارية»، لافتاً إلى أنه «في حال وصول الإشعار سيتم تحديد موعد الجلسة وإبلاغ أعضاء البرلمان قبل 24 ساعة من انعقاد جلسة منح الثقة».
وأضاف أن هناك اتفاقاً بين رئاسة البرلمان ورؤساء الكتل السياسية على تمرير التشكيلة الحكومية خلال الأسبوع الحالي، قبل توجه مجموعة من النواب الأسبوع المقبل إلى السعودية لأداء مناسك الحج.
وقدم رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي فالح الزيدي، الخميس الماضي المنهاج الوزاري للحكومة الجديدة إلى رئيس مجلس النواب هيبت الحلبوسي، تمهيداً لتعميمه على أعضاء المجلس ودراسته، على أن تُقدم أسماء التشكيلة الحكومية لاحقاً.
وفي تطور لافت، أعلن تحالف «العزم» تقديم أسماء مرشحيه إلى رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي الزيدي، بعد مقاطعة زعيمه مثنى السامرائي الاجتماع الأخير للمجلس السياسي الوطني الذي أعدت فيه ورقة المطالب والشروط «السنية» خلال مرحلة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة.
وذكر التحالف في بيان أنه أجرى خلال الأيام الماضية سلسلة واسعة من المشاورات والحوارات السياسية المكثفة، والتي أثمرت، بجهود ومساعٍ مسؤولة من عدد من قوى الإطار التنسيقي، التوصل إلى تفاهم مع رئيس مجلس الوزراء المكلف علي الزيدي بشأن مشاركة تحالف العزم في الحكومة القادمة».
وأفاد تحالف العزم بأنه «قدم أسماء مرشحيه إلى رئيس مجلس الوزراء المكلف، انطلاقاً من مبدأ الكفاءة والقدرة في اختيار الشخصيات القادرة على إدارة المؤسسات الحكومية وتحمل مسؤوليات المرحلة المقبلة بكفاءة واقتدار.
وقاطع رئيس تحالف العزم مثنى السامرائي اجتماع المجلس السياسي الوطني «السني» الذي عقد، الأربعاء الماضي، في مقر ثابت العباسي في بغداد.
وبحسب بيان للمجلس، فقد ناقش المجتمعون ملامح المنهاج الحكومي، وقدموا ورقة متكاملة تضمنت رؤيتهم ومقترحاتهم، بهدف دعم برنامج حكومي يلبي تطلعات المواطنين، مع تضمين النقاط التي تخص محافظاتهم ضمن ورقة الاتفاق السياسي والمنهاج الحكومي.
يذكر أن عدد مقاعد القوى السنية المشكلة للتحالف السياسي السني يبلغ 77 مقعداً، يتقدمهم حزب تقدم بـ33 مقعداً، و15 مقعداً لتحالف العزم، ليكون مجموع مقاعد القوى التي ستقدم الورقة 62 مقعداً.
Parliamentary sources revealed to "Okaz" that there is a political agreement to pass the government of Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi during this week, before a number of deputies head to perform the Hajj rituals.
The parliamentary reference stated that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives "has not yet received any official notification from the government regarding the submission of the ministerial formation," noting that "if the notification arrives, a session date will be set and members of parliament will be informed 24 hours before the confidence session convenes."
He added that there is an agreement between the presidency of the parliament and the heads of political blocs to pass the government formation during this week, before a group of deputies travel to Saudi Arabia next week to perform the Hajj rituals.
Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi submitted the ministerial program for the new government to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, last Thursday, in preparation for its distribution to council members for study, with the names of the government formation to be presented later.
In a notable development, the "Azm" alliance announced that it has submitted the names of its candidates to Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaydi, after its leader, Muthana Al-Samarrai, boycotted the last meeting of the National Political Council, where a paper of "Sunni" demands and conditions was prepared during the formation of the new government.
The alliance stated in a statement that it has conducted a wide series of consultations and intensive political dialogues over the past few days, which resulted, through the responsible efforts of several forces in the coordination framework, in reaching an understanding with Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaydi regarding the participation of the Azm alliance in the upcoming government.
The Azm alliance indicated that it "submitted the names of its candidates to the Prime Minister-designate, based on the principle of competence and ability to choose individuals capable of managing government institutions and bearing the responsibilities of the upcoming phase with efficiency and capability."
The head of the Azm alliance, Muthana Al-Samarrai, boycotted the "Sunni" National Political Council meeting held last Wednesday at Thabet Al-Abbasi's headquarters in Baghdad.
According to a statement from the council, the attendees discussed the features of the government program and presented a comprehensive paper that included their vision and proposals, aimed at supporting a government program that meets the aspirations of citizens, while including points related to their provinces within the political agreement paper and the government program.
It is noteworthy that the number of seats held by Sunni forces forming the Sunni political alliance is 77 seats, led by the Progress Party with 33 seats, and 15 seats for the Azm alliance, making the total number of seats for the forces that will present the paper 62 seats.