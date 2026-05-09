Between the scent of sandalwood and the incense of oud, and to the rhythms of the dignified "daloqa," the Sudanese "jertuq" ceremony emerges not just as a fleeting wedding celebration, but as a vibrant historical tableau that encapsulates thousands of years of civilization, transforming today into a global "trend" that captures attention on social media platforms.

The Crown of Kings on the Heads of the Newlyweds

The "jertuq" has never been merely an ornament; it is a royal "coronation" ritual that extends its roots to the ancient kingdoms of Kerma and Meroë. Researchers indicate that this tradition mimics the rituals of royal enthronement in ancient Sudan, as the groom and bride don the vibrant "qarmasīs" and sit like kings on the throne of the celebration, in a scene that blends African identity with Arab spirit.

Behind every movement in the jertuq lies a story; the ritual of "bakh al-laban" symbolizes love, purity, and affection between the couple, while the "qat' al-raht" signifies the announcement of the transition from single life to a world of partnership and responsibility. The tableau is completed by turning towards the "Nile" in search of blessings and fertility, evoking the legend of the eternal river that shaped Sudan's civilization.

From "UNESCO" to Digital Screens

This heritage, which UNESCO has listed among the intangible cultural heritage, has not only remained within Sudanese homes but has also invaded the world of "TikTok" and "Instagram." The vibrant colors and stunning visual rituals have transformed the jertuq into global content that attracts millions, reintroducing Sudan as a beacon of culture, diversity, and beauty.

The jertuq remains the "umbilical cord" that connects the present of Sudanese people with their glorious past; it is a ritual that defies time and unites myth with reality, proving that Sudanese identity is resilient against forgetfulness and beautiful enough to become a universal language understood by all.