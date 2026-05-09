بين رائحة الصندل وبخور العود، وعلى إيقاعات «الدلوكة» الرزينة، يبرز طقس «الجرتق» السوداني ليس مجرد احتفال زواج عابر، بل كلوحة تاريخية نابضة بالحياة، اختصرت آلاف السنين من الحضارة لتتحول اليوم إلى «تريند» عالمي يخطف الأنظار على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

تاج الملوك على رؤوس العرسان

لم يكن «الجرتق» يوماً مجرد زينة، بل هو طقس «تتويج» ملكي تمتد جذوره إلى ممالك كرمة ومروي القديمة. ويشير الباحثون إلى أن هذا التقليد يحاكي طقوس تنصيب الملوك في السودان القديم، إذ يرتدي العريس والعروس «القرمصيص» الزاهي ويجلسان كملوك على عرش الاحتفال، في مشهد يمزج بين الهوية الأفريقية والروح العربية.

وخلف كل حركة في الجرتق تكمن قصة، فطقس «بخ اللبن» يرمز للحب والصفاء والمودة بين العروسين، بينما يمثل «قطع الرحط» إعلان الانتقال من حياة العزوبية إلى عالم الشراكة والمسؤولية. وتكتمل اللوحة بالتوجه نحو «النيل» طلباً للبركة والخصب، في استحضار لأسطورة النهر الخالد الذي صنع حضارة السودان.

من «اليونسكو» إلى الشاشات الرقمية

هذا التراث الذي أدرجته منظمة اليونسكو ضمن قوائم التراث الثقافي غير المادي، لم يكتفِ بالبقاء في البيوت السودانية، بل اقتحم عالم «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام». الألوان الزاهية والطقوس البصرية المدهشة حولت الجرتق إلى محتوى عالمي يجذب الملايين، ويعيد تقديم السودان كمنارة للثقافة والتنوع والجمال.

ويظل الجرتق هو «الحبل السري» الذي يربط حاضر السودانيين بماضيهم المجيد، فهو طقس يقاوم الزمن ويجمع بين الأسطورة والواقع، ليثبت أن الهوية السودانية عصية على النسيان وجميلة لدرجة أنها أصبحت لغة عالمية يفهمها الجميع.