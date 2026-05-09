قد تظن أنك تحميه، لكنك في الحقيقة قد تزرع فيه الخوف والتردد. حذر خبراء في علم نفس الطفل من أن عبارات التحذير التقليدية مثل «كن حذراً» أو «انتبه»، قد لا تكون وسيلة حماية فعالة، بل قد تؤدي إلى نتائج عكسية تماماً على نمو الطفل واستيعابه للمخاطر.

أوضحت المختصة في تعليم الأطفال الدكتورة ساشا هول أن عقل الطفل لا يدرك «الخطر» كفكرة مجردة. فعندما تصرخ «انتبه»، يلتقط الطفل نبرة القلق في صوتك دون أن يفهم ما الذي يجب عليه فعله بالضبط. ومع الوقت، يفقد التحذير معناه، ويتحول الطفل إما إلى شخص «مهزوز» يخاف التجربة، أو «متمرد» يتجاهل صوتك تماماً.

البديل السحري: «الفعل المباشر»

بدلاً من الكلمات الفضفاضة التي تثير الرعب، ينصح الخبراء باستبدالها بـ «تعليمات بصرية ومحددة». إليك الفرق:

  • بدلاً من «كن حذراً»: قل له «أمسك الدرابزين بقوة».
  • بدلاً من «انتبه»: قل له «امشِ ببطء على السيراميك».
  • بدلاً من «لا تقع»: قل له «ضع قدمك في المنتصف».

وتؤكد الدكتورة هول أن الطفل يحتاج إلى «التجربة والخطأ» تحت إشراف آمن ليبني ثقته بنفسه. والتدخل الدائم بالتحذيرات يمنعه من تطوير قدرته الشخصية على تقييم المخاطر، ويجعله يعتمد كلياً على تنبيهاتك، مما يجعله أكثر عرضة للحوادث في غيابك.

ويمكن القول إن حماية طفلك لا تعني إحاطته بأسلاك شائكة من الكلمات، بل بتزويده بـ«خريطة طريق» واضحة. ابدأ اليوم بتغيير قاموسك التحذيري، وراقب كيف سيتحول طفلك من القلق إلى التوازن والوعي.