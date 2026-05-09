تحوّلت مباراة كرة قدم للأطفال في ولاية ميشيغان الأمريكية إلى ساحة «مذبحة» دامية، بعدما أقدم شاب على إطلاق نار عشوائي تسبب في مقتل مراهق وأم لسبعة أطفال، في حادثة وصفتها الشرطة بأنها «أقسى مشهد» قد يراه ضابط مخضرم.
بدأت المأساة عندما كان الأطفال يلعبون الكرة بسلام أمام مدرسة «ساوث ويست» الابتدائية، إذ اقترب المتهم (18 عاماً) وطلب المشاركة، لكن سرعان ما اندلع شجار تحول فجأة إلى إطلاق نار كثيف. سقط على إثره المراهق جيريميا كويفاس (15 عاماً) قتيلاً في الحال، لتبدأ لحظات الرعب الحقيقية.
بطولة الأم.. الرصاصة الأخيرة
وسط صراخ الأطفال، لم تفكر الأم سافانا روبيو (38 عاماً) في الهرب، بل اندفعت بجسدها لتكون «درعاً بشرياً» لحماية أطفالها وبقية الصغار من الرصاص. وبينما كانت تحاول إبعادهم عن خط النار، أصيبت برصاصة قاتلة وفارقت الحياة وهي تحمي من حولها، تاركة خلفها 7 أطفال أصغرهم يبلغ 3 سنوات فقط.
وكشفت التحقيقات تفاصيل أكثر رعباً، إذ حاول القاتل تصفية طفل ثالث، إلا أن سلاحه «تعطل» في اللحظة الأخيرة، مما منع وقوع مجزرة أكبر. وقد تمكنت الشرطة من القبض على المتهم «رافاييل مارتينيز» داخل منزل قريب، ويواجه الآن تهم القتل العمد من الدرجة الأولى.
وبينما اتشحت مدينة «غراند رابيدز» بالسواد، تبقى قصة الأم «سافانا» رمزاً للتضحية التي لا توصف، في بلد لا يزال يبحث عن إجابات لوقف نزيف الدماء العبثي الذي يغتال براءة الأطفال في ملاعبهم.
A children's soccer match in the U.S. state of Michigan turned into a scene of a bloody "massacre" after a young man opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the death of a teenager and a mother of seven children, in an incident described by police as the "harshest scene" a veteran officer may witness.
The tragedy began when the children were playing ball peacefully in front of "Southwest" Elementary School. The accused, an 18-year-old, approached and asked to join, but a fight quickly broke out, suddenly escalating into heavy gunfire. As a result, the teenager Jeremiah Cuevas (15 years old) was killed instantly, marking the beginning of true horror.
The Mother's Heroism... The Final Bullet
Amid the children's screams, mother Savannah Rubio (38 years old) did not think of fleeing; instead, she rushed forward to become a "human shield" to protect her children and the other little ones from the bullets. While trying to pull them away from the line of fire, she was struck by a fatal bullet and died while shielding those around her, leaving behind seven children, the youngest of whom is only 3 years old.
Investigations revealed even more horrifying details, as the killer attempted to target a third child, but his weapon "jammed" at the last moment, preventing a larger massacre. Police managed to arrest the accused, "Rafael Martinez," inside a nearby home, and he now faces first-degree murder charges.
As the city of "Grand Rapids" donned black, the story of mother "Savannah" remains a symbol of indescribable sacrifice in a country still searching for answers to stop the senseless bloodshed that robs children of their innocence on their playgrounds.