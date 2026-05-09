تحوّلت مباراة كرة قدم للأطفال في ولاية ميشيغان الأمريكية إلى ساحة «مذبحة» دامية، بعدما أقدم شاب على إطلاق نار عشوائي تسبب في مقتل مراهق وأم لسبعة أطفال، في حادثة وصفتها الشرطة بأنها «أقسى مشهد» قد يراه ضابط مخضرم.

بدأت المأساة عندما كان الأطفال يلعبون الكرة بسلام أمام مدرسة «ساوث ويست» الابتدائية، إذ اقترب المتهم (18 عاماً) وطلب المشاركة، لكن سرعان ما اندلع شجار تحول فجأة إلى إطلاق نار كثيف. سقط على إثره المراهق جيريميا كويفاس (15 عاماً) قتيلاً في الحال، لتبدأ لحظات الرعب الحقيقية.

بطولة الأم.. الرصاصة الأخيرة

وسط صراخ الأطفال، لم تفكر الأم سافانا روبيو (38 عاماً) في الهرب، بل اندفعت بجسدها لتكون «درعاً بشرياً» لحماية أطفالها وبقية الصغار من الرصاص. وبينما كانت تحاول إبعادهم عن خط النار، أصيبت برصاصة قاتلة وفارقت الحياة وهي تحمي من حولها، تاركة خلفها 7 أطفال أصغرهم يبلغ 3 سنوات فقط.

وكشفت التحقيقات تفاصيل أكثر رعباً، إذ حاول القاتل تصفية طفل ثالث، إلا أن سلاحه «تعطل» في اللحظة الأخيرة، مما منع وقوع مجزرة أكبر. وقد تمكنت الشرطة من القبض على المتهم «رافاييل مارتينيز» داخل منزل قريب، ويواجه الآن تهم القتل العمد من الدرجة الأولى.

وبينما اتشحت مدينة «غراند رابيدز» بالسواد، تبقى قصة الأم «سافانا» رمزاً للتضحية التي لا توصف، في بلد لا يزال يبحث عن إجابات لوقف نزيف الدماء العبثي الذي يغتال براءة الأطفال في ملاعبهم.