The الهلال star, Sultan Mandash, confirmed that he is at the peak of his happiness after winning the precious King’s Cup and having the honor of greeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as well as being crowned with the most valuable local trophy this season and securing the first title with the leader.



Mandash explained that he is experiencing psychological and artistic comfort with the الهلال team, and he aims to achieve victories and collect more championships, indicating that after winning the precious King’s Cup, our goal is to win the Saudi Pro League title.



Mandash pointed out that they will be technically present in the derby match against Al-Nassr, as they aspire to achieve victory and collect points, and they will not give up on the league title.



Mandash congratulated all الهلال fans on winning the precious King’s Cup, saying that they deserve joy and happiness, and added: We will continue the celebrations this season by winning the روشن League title.



Mandash apologized to الهلال fans for the opportunity he missed in the final minutes of the Al-Khulood match in the King’s Cup final due to his haste, promising to make up for it in the upcoming matches, and he will delight the fans with goals, victories, and championships this season.