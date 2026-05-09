أكد النجم الهلالي سلطان مندش أنه في قمة سعادتة بتحقيق كأس الملك الغالي، والتشرف بالسلام على ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والتتويج بأغلى الكؤوس المحلية في الموسم الحالي وحصد أول الألقاب مع الزعيم.


وأوضح مندش أنه يعيش راحة نفسية وفنية مع الفريق الهلالي، ويسعى لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد المزيد من البطولات، مبيناً أنه بعد تحقيق كأس الملك الغالي، هدفنا حصد لقب دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وأشار مندش إلى أنهم في مواجهة الديربي أمام فريق النصر سيكونون حاضرين بشكل فني مميز، إذ يطمحون في تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط، ولن يفرطوا في لقب الدوري.


وبارك مندش لجميع الهلاليين تحقيق كأس الملك الغالي، وقال: إنهم يستحقون الفرح والسعادة، وأضاف: سنواصل الأفراح في الموسم الحالي بحصد لقب دوري روشن.


وقدم مندش اعتذاره لجماهير الهلال على الفرصة التي أضاعها في الدقائق الأخيرة من مواجهة الخلود في نهائي كأس الملك؛ بسبب استعجاله وسيعوضها في المباريات القادمة، وسيسعد الجماهير بالأهداف وتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد البطولات في الموسم الحالي.