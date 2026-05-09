Al-Fayha hosts Al-Qadisiyah at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Saturday) at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium, as part of the 32nd round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, in a strong match that holds significant importance for both teams.



Al-Fayha enters the match in 9th place with 38 points, having achieved 10 wins, 8 draws, and 13 losses. The team is experiencing a good period in terms of results, with their latest achievement being a significant victory over Riyadh with a score of 4-0, which has given them a big morale boost before facing Al-Qadisiyah.



Al-Fayha hopes to take advantage of the home ground and the support of their fans to continue their positive results and improve their position in the standings, relying on a group of distinguished players, most notably Panamanian goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, English defender Chris Smalling, Spanish Jason Remisero, Algerian Yassine Benzia, Venezuelan Mikel Villanueva, Zambian Fashion Sakala, and Guinean Alpha Semedo.



On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah enters the match with high spirits after continuing their series of strong results, as they have not suffered any losses in their last 4 matches, the latest being a significant victory over Al-Nassr with a score of 3-0, confirming their seriousness in competing for third place after officially securing a spot in the top four and qualifying for the AFC Champions League next season.



Al-Qadisiyah occupies 4th place with 68 points, having achieved 20 wins, 8 draws, and only 3 losses, and they aspire to continue their victories and put more pressure on the teams in the top positions.



Despite the team missing several key players until the end of the season due to injuries, including Italian Matteo Retegui, German Julian Weigl, Turki Al-Ammar, and Walid Al-Ahmad, Al-Qadisiyah still boasts a constellation of stars, most notably Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels, Spanish Nacho Fernandez, Ghanaian Ponsou Bah, Uruguayan Nahitan Nandez, and Mexican Julian Quinones, the league's top scorer, along with Jihad Dhikri and Musab Al-Juwair.



The two teams have met in the competition during 7 previous matches, with each team achieving 3 victories, while one match ended in a draw. Al-Fayha has scored 9 goals compared to 13 goals for Al-Qadisiyah, reflecting the historical closeness between the two sides.



As the league enters its final stages, the importance of each point in the race for the top positions and improving standings increases, making today’s matches in the 32nd round open to all possibilities, in a football day expected to bring a lot of excitement and competitiveness among the competing teams.