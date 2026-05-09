يستضيف الفيحاء نظيره القادسية عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة 32 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وفي مواجهة قوية تحمل أهمية كبيرة للفريقين.


يدخل الفيحاء المباراة وهو في المركز الـ9 برصيد 38 نقطة، بعدما حقق 10 انتصارات و8 تعادلات مقابل 13 خسارة، ويعيش الفريق فترة جيدة على مستوى النتائج، كان آخرها الفوز الكبير على الرياض برباعية، ما منحه دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل مواجهة القادسية.


ويأمل الفيحاء في استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية وتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب، مستنداً إلى مجموعة من الأسماء المميزة، أبرزهم الحارس البنمي أورلاندو موسكيرا، والمدافع الإنجليزي كريس سمولينغ، والإسباني جيسون ريميسيرو، والجزائري ياسين بنزية، والفنزويلي ميكيل فيلانويفا، والزامبي فاشون ساكالا، والغيني ألفا سيميدو.


أما القادسية، فيدخل المواجهة بمعنويات مرتفعة بعدما واصل سلسلة نتائجه القوية، إذ لم يتعرض لأي خسارة في آخر 4 مباريات، وكان آخرها الانتصار الكبير على النصر بثلاثية، ليؤكد جديته في المنافسة على المركز الثالث بعدما ضمن رسمياً إنهاء الموسم ضمن المربع الذهبي والتأهل إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة الموسم المقبل.


ويحتل القادسية المركز الرابع برصيد 68 نقطة، بعدما حقق 20 انتصاراً و8 تعادلات مقابل 3 خسائر فقط، ويطمح لمواصلة انتصاراته والضغط أكثر على أصحاب المراكز المتقدمة.


ورغم افتقاد الفريق لعناصر عدة مؤثرة حتى نهاية الموسم بداعي الإصابة، يتقدمهم الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي، والألماني جوليان فايغل، وتركي العمار، ووليد الأحمد، إلا أن القادسية لا يزال يمتلك كوكبة من النجوم، أبرزهم الحارس البلجيكي كوين كاستيلز، والإسباني ناتشو فيرنانديز، والغاني بونسو باه، والأوروجوياني ناهيتان نانديز، والمكسيكي جوليان كينيونيس هداف الدوري، إلى جانب جهاد ذكري ومصعب الجوير.


والتقى الفريقان في المسابقة خلال 7 مباريات سابقة، حقق خلالها كل فريق 3 انتصارات، فيما انتهت مواجهة واحدة بالتعادل، وسجل الفيحاء 9 أهداف مقابل 13 هدفاً للقادسية، ما يعكس التقارب التاريخي بين الطرفين.


ومع دخول الدوري مراحله الأخيرة، تزداد أهمية كل نقطة في سباق المراكز المتقدمة وتحسين المواقع، ما يجعل مواجهات اليوم الأول من الجولة الـ32 مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات، في يوم كروي ينتظر أن يحمل الكثير من الإثارة والندية بين الفرق المتنافسة.