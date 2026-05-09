The pace of growth for Chinese exports accelerated in April, as factories rushed to keep up with a wave of orders from sectors related to artificial intelligence and other buyers looking to stock up on components amid fears that the war on Iran could drive global input costs even higher.



This strong reading on exports, which raised China's trade surplus with the United States to $87.7 billion since the beginning of the year, will be a focal point this week with U.S. President Donald Trump visiting Beijing for a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, where an extension of the trade truce reached last year is expected.



Customs data released today, Saturday, showed exports grew by 14.1% compared to a year ago in dollar value, surpassing the 2.5% increase in March and the 7.9% rise that economists had predicted.



Separate data on factory activity for April released last month indicated that new export orders rose to their highest level in two years.



Imports also recorded another strong monthly reading, rising by 25.3% after a 27.8% increase in March. Economists had expected a growth of 15.2%.