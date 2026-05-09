تسارعت وتيرة نمو الصادرات الصينية في شهر أبريل، إذ سارعت المصانع لمجاراة موجة طلبيات من القطاعات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي ومشترين آخرين يسعون إلى تخزين المكونات وسط مخاوف من أن تدفع الحرب على إيران تكاليف المدخلات العالمية إلى المزيد من الارتفاع.


وستكون هذه القراءة القوية للصادرات، التي ‌رفعت الفائض ‌التجاري للصين مع الولايات المتحدة ‌إلى ⁠87.7 مليار دولار ⁠منذ بداية العام، محط اهتمام هذا الأسبوع مع زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لبكين لعقد قمة مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ من المتوقع فيها تمديد الهدنة ⁠التجارية التي تم التوصل إليها ‌العام الماضي.


وأظهرت ‌بيانات الجمارك، اليوم السبت، نمو الصادرات ‌14.1% عنها قبل عام من ‌حيث القيمة بالدولار، وهو ما يتجاوز الزيادة البالغة 2.5% في شهر مارس والارتفاع 7.9% الذي توقعه اقتصاديون.


وتشير بيانات ‌منفصلة عن نشاط المصانع في شهر أبريل صدرت الشهر الماضي إلى ⁠ارتفاع ⁠الطلبات الجديدة على الصادرات إلى أعلى مستوى لها في عامين.


وسجلت الواردات قراءة شهرية قوية أخرى، إذ ارتفعت 25.3% بعد زيادة 27.8% في شهر مارس. وكان الاقتصاديون يتوقعون نمواً 15.2%.